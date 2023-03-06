Gettysburg scored five runs in the bottom of the second and tacked on four more in the next two innings to key a 12-3 win over Penn State Behrend in non-conference baseball on Monday in Fort Pierce, Fla.
THE LEADERS
• Nathan Masteralexis made his first mound appearance of the season and tallied 7 K’s in 5.0 innings, allowing no runs in his innings pitched.
• Matthew Peipher went 2-3 at the plate, tallying a home run and two RBI.
• Tristan Neels was 3-for-4 with one run, two RBI and two doubles for the Bullets (6-1).
FOR THE FOES
• Juston Jones scored one of Penn State Behrend’s two runs and added a hit.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• The defense for both teams went to work in the first inning, as neither team scored. In the bottom of the second, Matthew Peipher made singled and scored on a Tristan Neels double. A balk and error allowed Neels to come home, and JR McCloskey sacrificed to bring in another run. David Preziuso singled to left to bring Preston Toothman home, and an error brought in Robert Murphy for the Bullets’ final tally of the five-run inning.
• Peipher opened the bottom of the third with a homer to left to make it a 6-0 Gettysburg ballgame, and the Bullets defense grounded out two, while Masteralexis struck out one in the top of the fourth.
• A Preziuso single got the action started in the bottom of the fourth, and Jack Pistner followed with a home run to score two more runs. Kyle Miller singled to right field, and Neels brought him home with a double to center.
• In the bottom of the sixth, a single by Preziuso and Pistner plus a fielder’s choice got Preziuso to third base, where a sacrifice fly by Peipher brought him home to bring the Bullets’ run tally into double digits.
• Four walks for the Lions in the top of the seventh finally put them on the board with two runs scored, and a sacrifice fly by Silvio Ionad scored their final run of the game.
• Singles by both McCloskey and Preziuso scored another Bullets’ run in the bottom of the seventh, and McCloskey came home on a wild pitch for the Bullets’ final run of the game.
• Michael Giammarino came in to pitch for the Bullets in the final two innings, and notched two strikeouts in each inning as Gettysburg took the game, 12-3.
THE INSIDE STORY
• Preziuso was 4-for-5 at the plate, with two runs and two RBI.
• Toothman scored two runs for the Bullets.
NEXT UP
Gettysburg returns to action Tuesday for a JV game against United International College at 12:30 p.m. and a varsity game against Wheaton (Ill.) at 6:30 p.m.
