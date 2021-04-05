Chambersburg’s Craig Myers picked up where he left off in 2020, claiming the season opening 270 Micro Sprint win at Trail-Way Speedway on Saturday.
Myers ended 2020 standing in victory lane at Trail-Way’s Kevin Gobrecht Memorial/National Open event. He hoped the momentum would carry over into 2021, and he wasn’t disappointed.
Lebanon’s Mike Boyer started on the pole and led the initial 12 laps until Myers took over the final eight laps, earning his third career victory at the Speedway.
Boyer finished second followed by Brian Marriott, Wyatt Rotz and Tim McClelland.
Myers, Marriott, and Rotz were heat winners. John Horton won the consolation.
In 600 Micro Sprint action, sixth starter, Bradley Weber, earned the opening day victory following a lap 15 pass on racelong leader, Rodney Westhafer.
A caution on the last lap gave Westhafer one final shot at the win, but Weber didn’t waiver, racing his way to career win #16. The win put Weber into a tie with Tim Dietz at the top of the 600 Micro Sprint all-time win list at Trail-Way Speedway.
Westhafer followed Weber across the line with Jim Young, Tyler Leese, and Travis Keiser completing the top five.
Weber and Young were heat race winners.
Travis McClelland earned his first opening day victory in a Legend car, holding off Kunkletown’s Austin Bellemare’s late race challenges.
“It kinda ticked me off. He went to the outside and I didn’t think there was anything out there. I wanted to run the outside the whole race to get a better line. He raced me clean. He did everything he needed to do to try to move me in a clean racing way, and if he would’ve got around me, I would’ve been standing here in victory lane congratulating him,” McClelland said.
Rookie Legend racer, Owen Dimm, who had been running third for ten laps, took advantage of the race in front of him, sneaking around Bellemare to claim the runner-up spot at the line. Bellemare finished third followed by Stephen Wurtzer, and Logan Carbaugh.
Bellemare, McClelland, Wurtzer, Bill Diehl, Justin Cunningham and Josh Schrum won heat races for the 49 Legend cars. Shaun Abney and Chris Transeau won the consolation races.
In PA Micro Midget action, AJ Barton claimed the 300 victory with Kyle Hendershot picking up the win in the 500 event.
Trail-Way Speedway
Saturday
270 Micro Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 20M-Craig Myers[4]; 2. 41-Mike Boyer[1]; 3. 1-Brian Marriott[5]; 4. 166-Wyatt Rotz[6]; 5. 6-Tim McClelland[14]; 6. 33-Lake Laughman[12]; 7. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[10]; 8. 2-Bill Laughman[8]; 9. 0Z-Austin Bower[23]; 10. 11G-Brandon Gibble[17]; 11. 96-Brock Whisler[24]; 12. 18M-Noah Merkey[7]; 13. 33B-Tanner Byers[20]; 14. (DNF) 84-Zachary Glass[19]; 15. (DNF) 19-Stevie Daron Jr[15]; 16. (DNF) 09-John Horton[22]; 17. (DNF) 88-Dennis Brill[18]; 18. (DNF) B8-Brittany Zeller[13]; 19. (DNF) 14-Jordan Racine[16]; 20. (DNF) 20-Cory Myers[9]; 21. (DNF) N8-Nate Gibble[2]; 22. (DNF) 25-Tom Landwher[11]; 23. (DNF) 44-Teagan Clay[21]; 24. (DNF) 1B-Brent Bull[3].
Lap leaders: Mike Boyer (1-12), Craig Myers (13-20)
Heat 1 (8 Laps/Top 6 to Feature): 1. 166-Wyatt Rotz[5]; 2. 1B-Brent Bull[10]; 3. 18M-Noah Merkey[4]; 4. 4T4-Joe Long Jr[2]; 5. B8-Brittany Zeller[1]; 6. (DNF) 14-Jordan Racine[8]; 7. (DNF) 84-Zachary Glass[6]; 8. (DNF) 12-Bryce Trone[7]; 9. (DNF) 0Z-Austin Bower[3]; 10. (DNS) 96-Brock Whisler.
Heat 2 (8 Laps/Top 6 to Feature): 1. 1-Brian Marriott[3]; 2. N8-Nate Gibble[4]; 3. 2-Bill Laughman[6]; 4. 25-Tom Landwher[1]; 5. 6-Tim McClelland[8]; 6. 11G-Brandon Gibble[7]; 7. 33B-Tanner Byers[5]; 8. (DNF) 09-John Horton[2]; 9. (DNF) 7-Brent Mowery[9].
Heat 3 (8 Laps/Top 6 to Feature): 1. 20M-Craig Myers[4]; 2. 41-Mike Boyer[2]; 3. 20-Cory Myers[7]; 4. 33-Lake Laughman[6]; 5. 19-Stevie Daron Jr[3]; 6. 88-Dennis Brill[5]; 7. 44-Teagan Clay[1]; 8. 48-Jerry Geisler[8]; 9. 17-Cody Racine[9].
Consolation (8 Laps/Top 6 to Feature): 1. 09-John Horton[2]; 2. 0Z-Austin Bower[4]; 3. 96-Brock Whisler[7]; 4. 48-Jerry Geisler[3]; 5. (DNF) 12-Bryce Trone[1]; 6. (DNS) 7-Brent Mowery; 7. (DNS) 17-Cody Racine.
600 Micro Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 17-Bradley Weber[6]; 2. 44-Rodney Westhafer[1]; 3. 8-Jim Young[5]; 4. 71-Tyler Leese[4]; 5. 42K-Travis Keiser[8]; 6. 21-Josh Smith[2]; 7. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr[3]; 8. 880-Kameron Morral[10]; 9. 47-Scott Gesford[9]; 10. 10-Dylan Anderson[13]; 11. 2-Jude Siegel[7]; 12. 92J-Joseph Bowling[11]; 13. (DNF) 43-Ryan Meekins[12].
Lap leaders: Westhafer (1-14), Weber (15-20)
Heat 1 (8 Laps/All Transfer): 1. 17-Bradley Weber[1]; 2. 71-Tyler Leese[5]; 3. 21-Josh Smith[2]; 4. 2-Jude Siegel[3]; 5. 47-Scott Gesford[6]; 6. 92J-Joseph Bowling[4]; 7. (DNF) 10-Dylan Anderson[7].
Heat 2 (8 Laps/All Transfer): 1. 8-Jim Young[1]; 2. 91-Randy Kunkle Jr[2]; 3. 44-Rodney Westhafer[3]; 4. 42K-Travis Keiser[4]; 5. 880-Kameron Morral[6]; 6. 43-Ryan Meekins[5]
Central PA Legends
Feature (20 laps): 1. 51-Travis McClelland[2]; 2. 2D-Owen Dimm[3]; 3. 32-Austin Bellemare[4]; 4. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer[8]; 5. 27-Logan Carbaugh[13]; 6. 5-Scott Houdeshell[11]; 7. 19-Travis Perry[6]; 8. 1G-Shawn Groft[1]; 9. 4G-Josh Schrum[9]; 10. 30K-Seth Kearchner[16]; 11. 94-Greg Burd[7]; 12. 18-Chris Transeau[20]; 13. 26-Shaun Abney[19]; 14. 07-Robert Stough[22]; 15. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith[5]; 16. 24-Justin Cunningham[12]; 17. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger[24]; 18. 2A-Cody Altland[18]; 19. 31-Lincoln Kearchner[21]; 20. 93-Brent Marquis[23]; 21. 19J-Jonathan Robinson[17]; 22. (DNF) 53-Bill Diehl[10]; 23. (DNF) 41-Chuck Dell Jr[15]; 24. (DNF) 55X-Richie Dobson[14].
Lap leaders: McClelland (1-20)
Heat 1 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 53-Bill Diehl[2]; 2. 19-Travis Perry[6]; 3. 27-Logan Carbaugh[1]; 4. 4J-Choya Young[4]; 5. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[9]; 6. 4-Eli Dodge[3]; 7. 2G-Tyler Groft[5]; 8. 27X-Michael Ohler[7]; 9. (DNF) 71X-Joe Racine[8].
Heat 2 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 32-Austin Bellemare[3]; 2. 1G-Shawn Groft[5]; 3. 55X-Richie Dobson[4]; 4. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger[6]; 5. 48-Donald Stoudt[7]; 6. 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr.[1]; 7. 16-Tyler Kaylor[8]; 8. (DNF) 70-Mike Racine[2].
Heat 3 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 51-Travis McClelland[1]; 2. 2D-Owen Dimm[3]; 3. 41-Chuck Dell Jr[5]; 4. 26-Shaun Abney[4]; 5. 93-Brent Marquis[6]; 6. 15S-John Snavely[2]; 7. K24-Ryan Voland[7]; 8. 22-Michael Boer[8].
Heat 4 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 24-Justin Cunningham[1]; 2. 5-Scott Houdeshell[2]; 3. 30K-Seth Kearchner[3]; 4. 18-Chris Transeau[4]; 5. 07-Robert Stough[5]; 6. 61-Shaun Miller[6]; 7. 9D-Brady Dillon[8]; 8. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[7].
Heat 5 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 14W-Stephen Wurtzer[6]; 2. 94-Greg Burd[2]; 3. 19J-Jonathan Robinson[3]; 4. 31-Lincoln Kearchner[5]; 5. 11R-Scott Musselman[1]; 6. 45-Logan Jones[7]; 7. 79S-Mike Stoppard Jr[8]; 8. (DNF) 42L-Sam Lamb[4].
Heat 6 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 4G-Josh Schrum[1]; 2. 91-Benjamin Goldsmith[4]; 3. 2A-Cody Altland[5]; 4. 9-Rick Hartwig[6]; 5. 19R-Roy A Denike[3]; 6. 74X-Joey Racine[7]; 7. 7-Preston Alleman[8]; 8. 85-Michael Goldsmith[2].
Consolation 1 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 26-Shaun Abney[2]; 2. 31-Lincoln Kearchner[3]; 3. 93-Brent Marquis[5]; 4. 11R-Scott Musselman[6]; 5. 2G-Tyler Groft[10]; 6. 45-Logan Jones[9]; 7. Z13-Vinnie Wenrich[4]; 8. 4-Eli Dodge[7]; 9. 42L-Sam Lamb[15]; 10. K24-Ryan Voland[11]; 11. 27X-Michael Ohler[13]; 12. 22-Michael Boer[14]; 13. (DNF) 4J-Choya Young[1]; 14. (DNF) 79S-Mike Stoppard Jr[12]; 15. (DNS) 15S-John Snavely; 16. (DNS) 71X-Joe Racine.
Legend Consolation 2 (8 Laps/Top 3 to Feature): 1. 18-Chris Transeau[2]; 2. 07-Robert Stough[5]; 3. 18J-Jorjie Anna Sweger[1]; 4. 19R-Roy A Denike[6]; 5. 9-Rick Hartwig[3]; 6. 13-Ronald Blizzard Jr[7]; 7. 61-Shaun Miller[8]; 8. 74X-Joey Racine[9]; 9. 48-Donald Stoudt[4]; 10. 824-Brian Rampmeyer[14]; 11. 85-Michael Goldsmith[15]; 12. 16-Tyler Kaylor[10]; 13. 9D-Brady Dillon[11]; 14. (DNF) 7-Preston Alleman[12]; 15. (DNS) 70-Mike Racine
PA Micro Midgets
500 Feature (15 laps): 1. 55-Kyle Hendershot; 2. 5-Mark Hendershot; 3. 17-Eric Hendershot; 4. 9-Jesse Hammond; 5. 89-Lance Yeager; 6. 17X-Noah Shank; 7. 9B-Blake Brooks; 8. 69X-Brandin Ort; 9. 5S-Tanner Pressley; 10. 60-John Hoffman; 11. 12-Wesley Walls; 12. 90-Josh Angle (DNF); 13. 55X-Mike Gallagher (DNF); 14. 45-Nick Decker (DNF); 15. 16S-Chris Seitz (DNF); 16. 7S-Mike Sherman (DNF); 17. 99-AJ Barton (DNF).
Lap leaders: Yeager (1-7), Hendershot (8-15)
300 Feature (15 Laps): 1. 99-AJ Barton; 2. 21K-Kensley Shearer; 3. 29-Blake Stitley; 4. 71N-Nate Gallagher; 5. 30K-Dustin Harmon (DNS).
Lap leaders: Barton (1-15)
