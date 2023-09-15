GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, Northern 0
Maya Brainard blasted 19 kills as the Warriors downed the Polar Bears on Thursday, 25-20, 25-15, 27-25.
India Mitchell paced the defensive effort with 10 digs, while Mackenzie Kibler and Sydney DeFoe tallied six digs apiece. Emily Holtzapple and Alexa Codori were strong up front with four blocks each, while Kayla Lew and Holtzapple combined for 10 kills for Gettysburg (3-4).
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Northern 5, Gettysburg 0
The Polar Bears showed their strength on Friday when they blanked the visiting Warriors, 5-0. Northern dropped only six combined games in the match.
Singles: 1. Allen (N) d. Carmen Oshunrinade 6-1, 6-3; 2. Stuckey (N) d. Auvrie Coscia 6-0, 6-0; 3. Boes (N) d. Maja Engl 6-1, 6-0
Doubles: 1. Yost/Elicker (N) d. Wynter Frenette/Alma Zigic 6-1, 6-0; 2. Purnell/Anderson (N) d. Molly Heaton/Kalia Hodemaker 6-0, 6-0
BOYS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 1, Hanover 0
Fernando Salazar delivered a free kick to Angello Salazar, who deposited the ball into the net to give the Squires a win over the Nighthawks on Thursday.
Delone keeper Nik Holtz had eight shots come his way but did not allow a goal.
Delone Catholic 1 0 — 1
Hanover 0 0 — 0
Goals: DC-Angello Salazar. Assists: DC-Fernando Salazar.
York Catholic 4, Delone Catholic 2
The Squires led 2-1 following Angello Salazar’s second-half goal before the Irish reeled off three unanswered tallies Tuesday.
JP Groves also scored for Delone, and Michael Carter had an assist while Ryan Oathout racked up a pair of goals and two helpers for York Catholic.
York Catholic 1 3 — 4
Delone Catholic 1 1 — 2
Goals: YC-Oathout 2, Scott, Schuler; DC-Angello Salazar, JP Groves. Assists: YC-Oathout 2, Scott, Schuler; DC-Michael Carter
York Catholic 4, Littlestown 0
Four different players scored goals for the Irish in Thursday’s shutout of the Bolts. Christian Ludwig netted a goal and assisted on three others for the winners.
Littlestown 0 0 — 0
York Catholic 2 2 — 4
Goals: YC-Staub, Proudfoot, Ludwig, Schuler. Assists: YC-Ludwig 3, Oathout. Shots: L-4; YC-17. Corners: L-1; YC-6. Saves: L-Christopher Meakin 8; YC-Martinez-Ruiz 1
