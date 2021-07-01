A month before the season was set to begin, New Oxford manager Jordan Arnold wasn’t sure if the Twins were going to be able to field a team in the South Penn League in 2021.
Things came together in the run up to the season and the Twins moved four games above .500 and into fifth place in the standings with just over two weeks to go in the regular season following a 3-2 win at Littlestown on Thursday evening.
“We had six guys that committed to being full-time and six more that could be part-time and I knew there was no way that we could have a team with only that many guys,” Arnold said. “So we threw everything together and tried everything to be able to play. I’m very pleased with where we are as a team.”
New Oxford (13-9) used a trio of hurlers to record the 21 outs needed to secure the victory.
Derek Huff started and worked three innings. He allowed a run on one hit with no strikeouts and three walks.
He exited after walking the first two hitters of the fourth and was relieved by southpaw Aidan Juelich, who got a double play ball and then a groundout to escape the inning.
Juelich went three frames as well, and allowed one run on one hit while issuing two free passes and not fanning anyone.
Then in the seventh, Geno Grob sat the Dodgers down on a pair of lineouts and a groundout to earn the save.
“Our pitching has been really good all year,” Arnold said. “It’s been hard for us to get the key hit and that’s been our biggest problem. We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup and that’s made it hard to develop a rhythm at the plate.”
The Ox trailed 1-0 in the fourth when Austin Roth and Brady Topper began the inning by each working the count full before walking against Littlestown starter Justin Keith.
Keith fanned the next hitter, then froze the following one, but still had to get through Mitch Collins to get out of the inning unscathed.
Collins ripped Keith’s 1-1 offering over the head of left fielder Alex Staton for a two-bagger that plated Roth and Topper.
“He was throwing a lot of junk, so I was trying to stay back and wait on it,” Collins said. “He threw me a fastball and it was up. I had a good swing and was able to drive it.”
Keith, Littlestown’s player-manager said, “I was trying to go inside, I didn’t get it in far enough and he was able to hit it.”
Huff followed with a single to score Collins and it was 3-1.
In the sixth, Curtis Harman walked and Staton singled to start things for the boys in blue.
A wild pitch moved them each up a base, then Trent Copenhaver’s sac fly scored Harman and advanced Staton to third.
Juelich retired the next two batters on a flyout and a lineout.
“We had a lot of hard-hit balls that we hit right at people,” Keith said. “It was just bad luck, really.”
Littlestown (16-6) scored the game’s first run in the second after Nick Rampone cracked a one-out triple and then came home on Trevor Walzl’s sac fly.
Keith worked six innings in defeat, allowing three runs and five hits with six punchouts and three free passes.
The Ox was paced offensively by Collins and Huff, both of whom had two knocks.
New Oxford snapped a three-game losing streak with the win, while the Dodgers have now dropped three straight.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Dodgers, as they return to action with a road game at Mason-Dixon tonight at 6 p.m, while the Twins don’t play again until Wednesday when they travel to Cashtown for a 6 p.m. tilt.
New Oxford 000 300 0 — 3 5 0
Littlestown 010 001 0 — 2 2 1
Derek Huff, Aidan Juelich (4), Geno Grob (7) and Austin Roth; Justin Keith, Nick Rampone (7) and Curtis Harman. SO-BB: Huff 0-3, Juelich 0-2, Grob 0-0; Keith 6-3, Rampone 0-2. W — Juelich. L — Keith. 2B: NO — Mitch Collins. 3B: L — Rampone.
