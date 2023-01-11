Bosley and Meakin and Herr, oh my.
Littlestown’s high-scoring trio combined for 53 points in the Bolts’ 63-42 defeat of New Oxford at the Thunderdome on Wednesday night.
Senior Jake Bosley muscled and pump-faked his way to a game-high 23 points. Junior Christopher Meakin, who averages 18.5 points per contest to lead the area, added 15 points, a total matched by classmate Zyan Herr. The three standouts pooled their talents for 17 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals to fill the stat sheet. The offensive onslaught was more than enough to subdue the Colonials (6-8).
“They are a tough cover,” said New Oxford head coach Nathan Myers. “They share the ball well. They have size and multiple guys who can score.”
Littlestown (11-3) wasted little time getting its firepower going. The Bolts shot out of the box, creating havoc with their 1-3-1 zone press. Bosley started the party underneath then later added a triple and one-of-two at the stripe for an early 11-2 advantage. Herr chipped in with a steal and layup, found Meakin on the block for a deuce, then twined a trey to run the edge to 19-6. Cole Riley, who finished with eight points, contributed a hoop and a halo in the period as the Bolts finished a strong opening stanza in front, 24-8.
“We have a lot of length and athleticism,” said Littlestown head coach John Forster, a defense first adherent. “When we play together and trust each other, things go well for us.”
It was more of the same in the second. Herr connected from beyond then finished a feed from Bosley.
Brennan Holmes, who led the Colonials with 15 points, hit a jumper and a three-bagger to get the guests within 34-13, but Meakin splashed three-of-four at the line and cashed in a dime from Bosley to push the margin to 39-13.
Holmes and Bosley swapped bombs, Bosley banking his home off the window to beat the buzzer and put the hosts ahead at the break, 42-16.
“We have good chemistry,” said Bosley. “We have a lovely team when we look for the open man. We need to facilitate the ball and not be selfish.”
The teams traded buckets in the third quarter and the Ox entered the fourth trailing 49-27, thanks to Meakin’s back-to-back baskets to end the period.
New Oxford reserve Joey Fuhrman provided a lift with eight points down the stretch, but it wasn’t enough. Fuhrman’s last dagger trimmed the deficit to 55-37, but Herr and Riley sandwiched triples of their own around Holmes’ salvo for the final tally.
“I was a little disappointed with our effort in the first half,” said Myers. “We played better in the second half. We’re still figuring things out. We’ll keep plugging away.”
The Colonials host West York on Friday. Littlestown travels to Biglerville.
New Oxford 8 8 13 13 — 42
Littlestown 24 18 7 14 — 63
New Oxford (42): Brayden Billman 1 0-0 3, Jake Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Brennan Holmes 6 0-0 15, Jett Moore 2 0-0 4, Brody Holmes 2 2-2 6, Holden Crabbs 2 0-0 4, Joey Fuhrman 3 0-0 8. Non-scorers: Ryan Carver, Jackson Mummert, Wyatt Daniels. TOTALS: 18 2-2 42.
Littlestown (63): Lucas Denault 1 0-0 2, Jake Bosley 9 3-5 23, Cole Riley 3 0-0 8, Christopher Meakin 5 4-5 15, Zyan Herr 6 0-0 15. Non-scorers: Sam Kamara, Kyle Thayer, Logan Smith, Nate Albert, Brandon Clabaugh. TOTALS: 24 7-10 63.
3-pointers: NO — Brennan Holmes 3, Fuhrman 2, Billman 1; L — Herr 3, Bosley 2, Riley 2, Meakin 1. JV Score: New Oxford 58, Littlestown 24
