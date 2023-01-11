Meakin to the bucket
Littlestown’s Christopher Meakin takes it to the rack as New Oxford’s Brody Holmes defends. The Bolts downed the Colonials, 63-42, on Wednesday night. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 BY John Armstrong Gettysburg Times Photographer

Bosley and Meakin and Herr, oh my.

Littlestown’s high-scoring trio combined for 53 points in the Bolts’ 63-42 defeat of New Oxford at the Thunderdome on Wednesday night.

