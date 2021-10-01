It wasn’t exactly what the doctor ordered.
The Biglerville Canners have already lost two games and valuable practice time to the ravages of COVID. Visiting Delone Catholic poured salt in the wounds with a 49-0 drubbing at Musselman Stadium on Friday night.
The Squires rushed for 296 yards on 38 totes, led by Dylan Staub, who amassed 99 yards and three long scoring runs on just five carries. The Delone defense stuffed the Canners (0-3), limiting Biglerville to a paltry 20 yards on 28 rushing attempts.
“It’s been tough — we’re just glad to back playing,” said Canner head coach Brett Smyers, whose 26-player roster contains 13 freshmen. “We have to learn from this.”
Biglerville won the toss and deferred. The Squires (3-3) got a long return on the opening kickoff and started their first possession in Canner territory. Staub got the party started when he zig-zagged 16 yards to glory. Justin Emeigh, who was perfect on all seven PAT tries, drilled the kick to make it 7-0.
Delone forced another punt and took over deep in the Biglerville end at the 25. Quarterback Ryder Noel rolled right and threw a 23-yard strike to a wide-open Braeden Spielman in the end zone. Another three-and-out set up Coltyn Keller’s 12-yard jaunt and the guests led after one period, 21-0.
Keller added another TD — this from four yards out — to cap one drive and Staub raced 17 yards to finish another as Delone Catholic led 35-0 to insure the running clock would start after intermission.
The Squires dominated on both sides of the ball in the first two quarters, limiting Biglerville to four first downs, 38 yards of total offense and forcing four punts. Meanwhile, the stable of running backs racked up 191 rushing yards and 13 first downs.
“I just want to say that these guys across the field (Biglerville) have had a tough season,” said Delone Catholic head coach Corey Zortman. “I’m just glad we were able to play tonight. They have a lot of young kids but so do we. It’s all a process. I think we’ll be okay.”
After a scoreless third stanza, Staub ran left, cut right, found daylight and tore 56 yards to nirvana. Zimmerman notched the final tally on a 27-yard bolt.
After a three-week losing streak to start the season, Delone seems to be rounding into form.
“I never expected to start 0-3 but we played three quality teams,” said Zortman. “We had a lot of new faces in different places — it took us some time to prepare kids. I like our football team. I think we can run the ball as well as anyone. We have nice size up front and three good backs. The next three or four weeks will be really exciting for the guys. Our biggest flaws all year have been penalties and turnovers. You can’t do that against good football teams.”
Smyers looked for a silver lining in the lopsided defeat.
“The (players) have to learn to trust their reads and wrap when they tackle,” he said. “What worked in middle school doesn’t necessarily work on Friday nights. The game is a little quicker. We had three freshmen on the line, and they’re small. But they stuck their noses in there and I couldn’t ask for any more effort.”
Delone hosts Bermudian Friday night and will try to get over .500 for the first time this season. The winless Canners travel to York Tech on Saturday afternoon.
Delone Catholic 21 14 0 14 — 49
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
DC-Dylan Staub 16 run (Justin Emeigh kick) 9:06
DC-Braeden Spielman 23 pass from Ryder Noel (Emeigh kick) 6:44
DC-Coltyn Keller 12 run (Emeigh kick) 3:09
Second quarter
DC-Keller 4 run (Emeigh kick) 8:00
DC-Staub 17 run (Emeigh kick) 4:16
Fourth quarter
DC-Staub 56 run (Emeigh kick) 11:42
DC-Gage Zimmerman 27 run (Emeigh kick) 6:04
Team Statistics
DC B
First downs 19 6
Rushes-yds. 38-296 28-20
Passing 2-3-0 6-15-2
Passing yds. 36 63
Total yds. 332 83
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
Penalties-yds. 5-65 1-15
Punts-avg. 2-43.5 7-24
Individual Statistics
Rushing: DC-Dylan Staub 5-99, Coltyn Keller 9-62, Landon Eckhart 7-52, Gage Zimmerman 4-47, Artem Reichart 5-18, Ryder Noel 2-10, Braden Smith 1-9, Jayden Jacoby 1-3, Braden Clabaugh 1-2, Brady Dettinburn 1-(-1), Colby Noel 2-(-5); B-Luke Showers 8-18, Colby Fulton 4-8, Caden Althoff 3-4, Conrad Brody 1-3, Seth Lady 11-(-3), Bo Forney 1-(-10).
Passing: DC-Ryder Noel 2-3-36-0; B -Forney 3-5-53-2.
Receiving: DC-Braeden Spielman 1-23, Tayten Hix 1-13; B-Showers 2-6, Brody 1-43, Lady 1-6, Althoff 1-4, Tavian McAuliffe 1-4.
