First things first.
Littlestown senior Jake Bosley entered his team’s road date with Fairfield on Friday night sitting on 994 career points and on the cusp of becoming the eighth member of the Thunderbolts’ four-digit club.
After an early incendiary explosion, John Forster’s squad wasted little time checking off the initial item on its agenda.
The Bolts didn’t force the issue at the outset as they found open shots beyond the arc and kept making them.
Zyan Herr started the bombardment with a triple before Cole Riley banged back-to-back three-baggers for a 9-0 start. After Connor Joy put the hosts on the board with a hoop, Riley struck again from deep to force a Fairfield timeout.
The Knights’ Drew Williams and Littlestown’s Lucas Denault traded buckets for a 14-4 Bolt edge before Bosley broke loose. He knocked down a long ball off the window then added a chippie for a 21-4 advantage. He cracked the hallowed barrier late in the first quarter when he rattled down a 14-foot fadeaway from the left elbow with a hand in his face to put him at 1,001 points. Bosley gave the game ball to his mother, who was seated courtside.
Bosley finished with 13 points to inspire the Bolts to a 66-34 triumph, their eighth win in a row.
When the smoke cleared, Littlestown (15-3) led after one period, 31-8. They converted seven 3-pointers during the spree.
“Everybody loves him (Bosley),” said Coach Forster. “We knew that if we do what we’re supposed to do he would get six points. It was just a matter of time. We were pretty hot coming out of the gate — 31 is a lot of points for one quarter.”
Zyan Herr struck again from outside and reserve Kyle Thayer added a trey of his own as the guests carried a 44-14 score into the locker room.
“It’s a milestone, but I could care less,” said Bosley of his accomplishment. “I would rather find my teammates for open looks and win the game. Whatever comes our way, I’m ready for it.”
Fairfield showed spunk in the third period. Trent Witte, Wyatt Kuhn and Andrew Koons each had two field goals in the frame as the Knights (2-14) outscored Littlestown in the stanza, 15-14. The Thunderbolts still led 58-31 entering the fourth. Christoper Meakin responded with a pair of flushes to push it to 62-31 and start the running clock.
“It’s really hard to come out of halftime that far down,” said Fairfield head coach Andy Winebrenner. “I was proud of our effort during the third quarter. We still haven’t figured out how to defend them. They’re physical, well-coached and they move the ball well. It’s not an easy task to stop them.”
Meakin, a junior, finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Bosley added 11 boards for a double-double of his own. The Bolts singed the net for 11 triples. Riley had five of the rainbows and finished with a game high 17 points. Joy led Fairfield with 10 points while Kuhn added eight.
“(His recent success) is well deserved,” said Forster of Riley, who has surged down the stretch and makes the starting five for the Bolts that much harder to guard. “He’s been very hot lately and works his butt off.”
Littlestown moved to 10-0 in league play.
“We have big goals,” shared Bosley. “Everybody on this team has come so far. We have to clean up a few things but we are bound for destiny.”
Bosley’s night’s work puts him at 1,012 points in his career, enabling him to pass Brandon Bushey (1,006) on the the Bolts’ all-time list. Next up are Darrell Crabbs, Jr. (1,015) and Brock Harner (1,023).
Littlestown returns to the hardwood on Tuesday when it travels to Bermudian Springs then finishes the regular season at home against York Tech. Fairfield hosts Hanover on Tuesday.
Littlestown 31 13 15 8 — 66
Fairfield 8 8 15 3 — 34
Littlestown (66): Christopher Meakin 6 2-2 14, Jake Bosley 6 0-0 13, Zyan Herr 3 0-0 9, Cole Riley 6 0-0 17, Lucas Denault 1 0-0 2, Nate Thomas 1 1-2 3, Kyle Thayer 2 0-0 5, Brandon Claybaugh 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Payton Bossom, Sam Kamara, Caleb Unger, Nate Albert. Totals: 26 3-4 66.
Fairfield (34): Connor Joy 3 3-6 10, Andrew Koons 3 2-3 8, Drew Williams 3 0-0 6, Jackson Seymour 1 0-0 2, Trent Witte 3 0-0 6 . Non-scorers: Gabe Williams, Jayden Bell, Tyler Mumpower, Alex Montgomery. Totals: 14 5-9 34.
3-pointers: L-Riley 5, Herr 3, Bosley, Thayer, Claybaugh; F-Joy. JV: Littlestown 55, Fairfield 24
