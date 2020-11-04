The season’s second field hockey meeting between Bermudian Springs and Biglerville, a tough one-goal game won by the Eagles, was a little too close for Bermudian’s comfort.
So, for the neighbors’ third go-round just a week later—this time with a District 3 semifinal berth and a chance to extend a season on the line—the Eagles went for a fresh start in figuring out how to handle the Canners.
That approach paid off Wednesday at Alumni Stadium in York Springs, where No. 2 Bermudian Springs took a 3-0 victory over No. 7 Biglerville in a District 3 Class 1A quarterfinal behind two goals from sophomore forward Melanie Beall. The Eagles allowed the Canners no goals, no shots, and no corners en route to a berth in Saturday’s semifinal round.
“We had a get-together (Tuesday) and we looked at film of Biglerville,” Bermudian coach Kristy Zehr said. “We broke down some corners and we broke down some of their strong players. The girls brought it today. There were some girls that had their best games of the season. I’m really proud of them.”
The Eagles (14-0) had a bounce in their step from the get-go, with Beall forcing Biglerville keeper Ivana Stanko to make her first save of the night less than 90 seconds into the game. The Canners were able to weather that initial push, and they garnered some possession time late in the quarter. The Eagle defense never allowed any whiff of a scoring opportunity, though.
“We had to talk a lot more than we did last game,” Bermudian senior defender Lindsey Kutz said. “They are really good at driving, so we always drop back to make sure we cover everything. Coverage was key in this one, because they have really fast forwards, so it was key to make sure we had them squared away.”
The reprieve was temporary for the Canners. Bermudian was right back on the attack in the second quarter, and Beall broke the ice with a goal 4:44 into the quarter. From a scrum in front she slid a shot toward the far post, where it deflected off a Biglerville stick and in.
The Eagles followed quickly with their second goal, this one off one of their nine corners. Kutz, moving up into the circle as part of the corner attack, made a nifty deflection that gave Bermudian a 2-0 lead with 8:06 to go in the half.
“She and (senior midfielder) Keri Speelman are solid players,” Zehr said. “They don’t bobble it, they don’t get it in their feet, it’s not third-party obstruction. It’s to their sticks like there is a magnet there. And so on a corner, you have to go to them, because we can rely on them.”
The lead would be safe thanks to the Bermudian defense, but Beall, who scored the only goal in the teams’ Oct. 28, was not done. She broke into the open early in the fourth quarter and buried her shot to put the Eagles up by three.
“She has the energy that we really need on the forward line,” Kutz said. “She’s always there, she’s always covering the entire field, and she’s goal-hungry, which is so important as a forward. We love having her on the team.”
The Bermudian victory closed the book on a solid season for the Canners (9-4-1), who qualified for the district playoffs for the first time since 2013. Three of Biglerville’s four losses came to their backyard foes.
“They played their hearts out,” Biglerville coach Becky Smith. “Watching them play when they’re on their game, they do some really nice things. We just weren’t on our game tonight. The stats speak for themselves. We just didn’t have the offense tonight. As far as what they did this season, though, it was a phenomenal job as a group of kids.”
Bermudian Springs 0 2 0 1 — 3
Biglerville 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: BS-Melanie Beall 2, Lindsey Kutz. Shots: Big-0; BS-10. Corners: Big-0; BS-9. Saves: Big-Ivana Stanko 4; BS-Hannah Wolfe 0
