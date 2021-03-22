Montana DeLawder has wrestled in plenty of big matches.
The Gettysburg senior is a four-time state champion, grabbing the fourth of those titles this past weekend. She’s also a USA Wrestling national champion in freestyle and a Super 32 Challenge runner-up.
On April 2, she’ll wrestle in yet another one of those big matches. DeLawder is set to wrestle in the prestigious Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic (née Dapper Dan) against California’s Adrienna Turner. The match will be just the third girls’ match in PWC history.
“It’s really an honor,” DeLawder said of her inclusion. “Because it’s not something you sign up for, it’s something you have to be selected for and they haven’t had many girls matches before.”
DeLawder and Turner have recent history, with the Californian topping the Gettysburg product 2-0 in the finals of the Brian Keck Memorial Preseason Open in Iowa last October.
“It’s a chance for me to face a girl that I lost to in the last year,” DeLawder said. “And I’ve got a bunch of big tournaments coming up, so it’s nice to get to prepare for that, including world team trials in May.”
She becomes the eighth times area wrestler to appear in the event, following Gary Mayfield and Ian Brown of Hanover, Trevor Byers and Tristan Sponseller of Bermudian Springs, Dana Gingerich of Delone Catholic, Jordan Conaway of New Oxford and Ken Haines of Gettysburg.
“It’s huge for Montana of course, but it’s also huge for girls’ wrestling, particularly in the state of PA,” Gettysburg coach Chris Haines said. “Because of the Sanction PA movement and the notoriety that comes with the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic, it’s a big step forward.”
Haines said the organizers of the event initially reached out to personnel with Sanction PA, a group attempting to make girls wrestling an official PIAA sport, in attempts to get a Pennsylvania girls wrestler on the card. DeLawder’s name then came up and they were alerted in early March that she had been selected.
“It’s a big stage,” DeLawder said. “You’re pretty much out there with the best boys across the state and across the country, and they’re talking about having a girls’ dual in the future, so that’s definitely something that’s exciting.
The event is set to be held at 6 p.m. on April 2, and while tickets are not available to the general public, it can be streamed via FloWrestling.
Pennsylvania All-Star Team
120 - #4 Brett Ungar (Notre Dame — Green Pond)
126 - #20 Joey Fischer (South Park)
127* - #2 Montana DeLawder (Gettysburg)
132 - #19 Dylan Chappell (Seneca Valley)
138 - Brock McMillen (Glendale)
145 - #3 Wyatt Henson (Waynesburg Central)
152 - #3 Alejandro Herrera-Rondon (Seneca Valley)
160 - #17 A.J. Corrado (Burrell)
170 - #8 Luca Augustine (Waynesburg Central)
182 - #17 Cael Crebs (Montoursville
195 - Drew Clearie (Nazareth Area)
220 - Jake Lucas (Cumberland Valley)
285 - #10 Nate Schon (Selinsgrove)
United States All-Star Team
120 - #1 Richard Figueroa (California)
126 - #1 Drake Ayala (Iowa)
127* - #1 Adrienna Tuner (California)
132 - #3 Chance Lamer (Oregon)
138 - #6 Carter Young (Oklahoma)
145 - #2 Shayne Van Ness (New Jersey)
152 - #1 Victor Voinovich (Ohio)
160 - #5 Enrique Munguia (Ohio)
170 - #18 Dillon Walker (Ohio)
182 - #10 Peyton Craft (New Jersey)
195 - #8 Jaxon Smith (Georgia)
220 - #14 Emmanuel Skillings (Oklahoma)
285 - #3 Kyonte Hamilton Maryland)
*Denotes girls match
