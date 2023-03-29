BOYS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 3, West York 2
The Canners just keep on winning.
Behind the power of a sweep in doubles action, Biglerville edged West York on Wednesday, 3-2, to run its season record to 5-0. Troy Schneider and Owen Torres dropped a 6-1 decision in the opening set at first doubles but rallied to take the next two sets 6-1, 6-4. Teammates Juan Zarate and Cohen Compton posted a straight-set win at No. 2 doubles, as did Guillaume Schmitz at No. 1 singles, to secure the triumph.
Singles: 1. Guillaume Schmitz (B) d. R. Steele 6-1, 6-0; 2. Vue (WY) d. Sean Sneed 4-6, 6-1, 6-2; 3. Agravante (WY) d. Caleol Palmer-McGraw 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Troy Schneider/Owen Torres (B) d. S. Steele/Whitacre 1-6, 6-1, 6-4; 2. Juan Zarate/Cohen Compton (B) d. Noel/Godfrey 6-0, 6-2
Delone Catholic 3,
York Catholic 2
The Squires took two of three singles matches on Wednesday to dispatch the Irish, 3-2, in YAIAA play.
Collin Kuhn and Sebastian Fielding needed two sets apiece to win their respective matches, while the pairing of Lance Keller and Max Reinhart did the same at No. 1 doubles for Delone.
Singles: 1. Collin Kuhn (DC) d. Hinkson 6-1, 6-0; 2. Sebastian Fielding (DC) d. Euclide 6-2, 6-4; 3. Schuler (YC) d. Adam Lawrence 2-6, 7-6, 12-10
Doubles: 1. Lance Keller/Max Reinhart (DC) d. Mullen/Miltsch 6-0, 6-3; 2. Lang/ Uphouse (YC) d. Kevin Yao/Jackson Arigo 6-1, 6-3
Hanover 4,
Bermudian Springs 1
Parker Sanders delivered a straight-set win at No. 1 singles but the Eagles were shut out from there in a 4-1 loss to the Nighthawks on Wednesday. Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny won in singles for Hanover, with Nakielny edging Tyler Chenault in tiebreaker.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (B) d. Zitto 6-0, 6-4; 2. Corona (H) d. Eli Snyder 6-2, 6-0; 3. Nakielny (H) d. Tyler Chenault 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (6)
Doubles: 1. Chronister/Chen (H) d. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews 6-4, 6-4; 2. Martinez/Solorzano (H) d. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington 1-6, 6-4, 6-4
Susquehannock 3,
Littlestown 2
The Bolts came up just short in their bid to take down the Warriors on Wednesday.
Cyrus Marshall gave Ltown a point at No. 1 singles with his 7-6, 6-0 victory. The Bolt duo of Isaac Marshall and Dylan Smith rallied from a 7-6 first-set loss to score a win at first doubles as well.
Singles: 1. Cyrus Marshall (L) d. Baughman 7-6, 6-0; 2. Brusse (S) d. Shawn Nelson 6-0, 6-1; 3. Dion (S) d. Carter Owings 6-2, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Isaac Marshall/Dylan Smith (L) d. Amara/Iwanowicz 6-7, 6-3, 6-1; 2. Ramirez-Snell/Chen (S) d. Jason Wang/Alexis Reyes 6-0, 6-4
BASEBALL
New Oxford 4,
South Western 1
Ethan Diehl stymied visiting South Western over six innings on Wednesday, leading the Colonials to a YAIAA victory.
Diehl fanned six and walked three before giving way to Kristian Wolfe, who worked the seventh inning. Diehl yielded only two hits during his stint on the hill.
Offensively, Wolfe went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, Coy Baker singled twice and Cade Baker doubled.
South Western 000 010 0 – 1 2 2
New Oxford 002 200 x – 4 9 2
Rummel, B. Coulson (4), Eyster (5) and Loughry. Ethan Diehl, Kristian Wolfe (7) and Coy Baker. WP: Diehl. LP: Rummel. SO-BB: Rummel 2-1, Coulson 1-0, Eyster 2-0, Diehl 6-3, Wolfe 0-1. 2B: SW-Caraballo; NO-Cade Baker
Gettysburg 8, Carlisle 5
Three Thundering Herd relievers combined to issue 10 walks over five innings as the Warriors scored a road win on Wednesday.
Gettysburg starter Braden Manning had no such issues as he struck out seven batters in only three innings of work.
At the plate, Wyatt Sokul was 2-for-3 with a double and Carson Kuhns singled twice from the top of the order. Bryce Rudisill plated a pair of runners as well.
Gettysburg 011 303 0 – 8 7 2
Carlisle 000 005 0 – 5 7 7
Braden Manning, Carson Kuhns (4), Zach Williams (6). Davenport, Shank (3), Pfahl (5), Argentina (6). WP: Manning. LP: Davenport. SO-BB: Manning 7-0, Kuhns 3-5, Williams 2-0, Davenport 5-0, Shank 4-4, Pfahl 2-5, Argentina 0-1. 2B: G-Wyatt Sokul; C-Stroud. 3B: C-L. Smith
Delone Catholic 4, Eastern York 2
More late-inning magic produced another victory for the Squires on Wednesday. Delone trailed 2-0 into the top of the fifth, where it plated a pair of runs. Single tallies in the sixth and seven innings put the Squires ahead to stay.
Aidan Wittmer went 2-for-4 with a pair of key RBI at the top of the order. Ethan Little singled twice, Trent Giraffa doubled and Cole Lambert knocked in a run.
Little worked five frames, allowing one earned run, for the win.
Delone Catholic 000 021 1 – 4 6 3
Eastern York 000 200 0 – 2 4 3
Ethan Little, Denver Ostrum (6), Chris Cole (7). Bramble, Snyder (7), Foot-Renw (7). WP: Little. LP: Bramble. SO-BB: Little 2-0, Ostrum 2-1, Cole 0-0, Bramble 6-2, Snyder 0-3, Foot-Renw 0-0. 2B: DC-Trent Giraffa
Hanover 3, Littlestown 1
Jaxon Dell went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored to help the Hawks upend the Thunderbolts in a YAIAA contest on Wednesday.
Dell’s two-run double in the third stood as the winning hit despite Ltown stroking 11 base knocks. Justus Feeser allowed 10 hits in 4.1 innings pitched but yielded only one run. Chase Roberts worked 2.2 scoreless innings of relief.
A the plate, Brandon Morgret went 3-for-4 to pace Littlestown. Lucas Bacher doubled twice while Nate Thomas and Colby Hahn finished with two singles apiece.
Hanover 002 000 1 – 3 5 1
Littlestown 001 000 0 – 1 11 2
Feeser, Roberts (5). Colby Hahn, Brandon Clabaugh (6). WP: Feeser. LP: Hahn. SO-BB: Feeser 5-0, Roberts 2-1, Hahn 8-5, Clabaugh 2-1. 2B: H-Dell, Roberts; L-Lucas Bacher 2
West York 13, Fairfield 4
A six-run third inning was plenty for the Bulldogs as they pulled away from the visiting Knights in a YAIAA crossover game on Wednesday.
Andrew Koons led a nine-hit Fairfield attack by going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI. Jayden Bell singled twice and scored a pair of runs as well.
Fairfield 100 120 0 – 4 9 6
West York 136 030 x – 13 11 3
Vaughn Lewis, Andrew Koons (3), Tyler Mumpower (3), Jacob Liller (6). Jianniney. WP: Jianniney. LP: Lewis. SO-BB: Lewis 1-2, Koons 0-4, Mumpower 0-2, Liller 0-1, Jianniney 5-0. 2B: WY-Plappert. 3B: WY-Knisley
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 18, Hanover 0
A 15-run first inning sent the Bolts sailing to a shortened victory over the Hawkettes on Wednesday.
Maddy Dubbert pitched all three frames for the win, allowing only three hits without walking a batter. She also clubbed a home run and finished with three RBI.
Chelsey Stonesifer also homered while Keira Miller and Emily Long both had doubles.
Hanover 0 0 0 – 0 3 2
Littlestown (15) 3 x – 18 6 0
Church, Hatfield (2). Maddy Dubbert. WP: Dubbert. LP: Church. SO-BB: Church 1-9, Hatfield 0-3, Dubbert 1-0. 2B: L-Keira Miller, Emily Long HR: L-Dubbert, Stonesifer
Carlisle 9, Gettysburg 3
The Thundering Herd used a dozen hits and nine issued walks to top the Warriors in Mid-Penn softball on Wednesday. Four different Carlisle players posted at least two hits apiece in the win.
For Gettysburg, Kate Keller and Aubry Forsythe both singled twice and scored two runs and Emmaleigh Gillingham rattled a double.
Carlisle 120 321 0 - 9 12 0
Gettysburg 101 001 0 – 3 6 4
Barnhart. Danika Kump, Samantha Carbaugh (4), Megan Musselman (5). WP: Barnhart. LP: Kump. SO-BB: Barnhart 3-4, Kump 2-6, Carbaugh 0-2, Musselman 0-1. 2B: G-Emmaleigh Gillingham. 3B: C-Coldren
Eastern York 9, Delone Catholic 0
The Squirettes outhit the Golden Knights, 8-5, but were unable to dent the scoreboard in a road loss on Wednesday.
Teagan Funkhouser rattled three singles from the leadoff spot in the order and Shana Zinn went 2-for-3 to highlight the Delone offense.
Delone Catholic 000 000 0 – 0 8 3
Eastern York 200 001 x – 3 5 1
WP: Kirkessner. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-BB: Anderson 5-5, Kirkessner 7-0. 3B: EY-Atkins.
BOYS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, West York 0
Jackson Wolfe hammered 11 kills and Noah Haines tacked on 10 more as the Ox rolled to a 25-16, 26-24, 25-13 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Junior Noah Watkins keyed the defensive effort with a team-high 22 digs, followed by Evan Hull with 16 and Wolfe with 14. Haines came up with 13 digs and 18 assists in an all-around strong performance.
