BOYS’ BASKETBALL
New Oxford 65, York Suburban 57
Brennan Holmes shot the lights out on Friday, hitting 10 times from the field in a 26-point effort for the Colonials. Holmes canned a trio of 3-pointers as the Ox (8-11) outscored Suburban in each of the final three quarters.
Brody Holmes splashed four triples to finish with 14 points and Jake Lawrence tossed in 10 more for the winners.
New Oxford 20 18 13 14 — 65
York Suburban 20 14 11 12 — 57
New Oxford (65): Idriz Ahmetovic 2 2-4 7, Jake Lawrence 4 1-2 10, Brennan Holmes 10 3-4 26, Jett Moore 1 0-0 2, Brody Holmes 5 0-0 14. Holden Crabbs 0 6-8 6. Non-scorers: Billman, Fuhrman. Totals: 22 12-18 65
York Suburban (57): C. Stryhn 5 0-0 11, Rissmiller 2 0-0 5, Klinedinst 1 0-0 2, K. Stryhn 8 0-2 20, Egger 2 1-2 5, Smith 1 1-2 3, Gerner 0 1-2 1, Andricos 3 1-1 7, Agapis 1 0-0 3. Totals: 23 4-9 57
3-pointers: NO-Ahmetovic, Lawrence, Bre. Holmes 3, Bro. Holmes 4; YS-K. Stryhn, Rissmiller, K. Stryhn 4, Agapis
York Catholic 55, Biglerville 34
The Irish exploded for 25 points in the third quarter to dispatch the upset-minded Canners on Friday.
York Catholic trailed 20-18 at the half before winning the third period by 18 points. Jake Dallas paced the winners with a game-high 18.
Cam Tyson had nine points for the Canners (4-14), with Lukas Smelser and Nolan Miller adding six apiece.
York Catholic 6 12 25 12 — 55
Biglerville 9 11 7 7 — 34
York Catholic (55): L. Forjan 5 3-6 13, Brennan 2 0-0 4, McFadden 5 1-1 11, Dallas 8 0-1 18, Oathout 4 0-0 9. Totals: 24 4-8 55
Biglerville (34): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 3, Christian Shaffer 0 1-2 1, Caden Althoff 2 0-0 5, Lukas Smelser 2 2-2 6, Robert Salazar 2 0-0 4, Nolan Miller 2 0-0 6, Cam Tyson 2 4-4 9. Non-scorers: McAuliffe, Palmer-McGraw, Woolson, Zullinger, Steinour. Totals: 11 7-8 34
3-pointers: YC-Dallas 2, Oathout; B-Cevantes, Althoff, Miller 2, Tyson
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 49, Hanover 37
Victoria Bross drained a 3-pointer in each of the final three quarters of Friday’s win over the Hawkettes. Bross tallied a game-high 16 points as Berm improved to 11-8 overall.
Lucy Peters tacked on 10 points and Amelia Peters added seven in the victory.
Reagan Wildasin paced Hanover (8-12) with 10 points and Alanys Beltran had nine.
Hanover 2 12 8 15 — 37
Bermudian Springs 12 18 7 12 — 49
Hanover (37): Smith 2 0-0 4, Conover 1 0-0 2, Beltran 4 1-1 9, Garman 1 2-2 4, Stigler 3 0-0 8, Wildasin 5 0-0 10. Totals: 16 3-3 37
Bermudian Springs (49): Hannah Metzger 2 0-0 6, Lily Carlson 2 0-0 5, Amelia Peters 2 2-2 7, Lucy Peters 4 2-3 10, Morgan Roomsburg 2 0-0 5, Victoria Bross 6 1-2 16. Non-scorers: Devita. Totals: 18 5-7 49
3-pointers: H-Stigler 2; BS-Metzger 2, Carlson, A. Peters, Roomsburg, Bross 3
Delone Catholic 60, Fairfield 24
Leading by just six in the second quarter, the Squirettes turned up the pressure and ran past the Knights for a 60-24 win in YAIAA play on Friday. The win was the 16th straight for Delone (17-1).
Brielle Baughman and Kaitlyn Schwarz chalked up a dozen points apiece and Megan Jacoby added 11 in a balanced attack. Reece Meckley added nine points as well.
For Fairfield (6-11), Breana Valentine scored six points followed by Cadence Holmberg, Hannah Myers and Maddy Fulgham with five points each.
Delone Catholic 16 15 20 9 — 60
Fairfield 5 12 5 2 — 24
Delone Catholic (60): Jocelyn Robinson 0 1-3 1, Reece Meckley 3 3-3 9, Ella Hughes 1 1-2 3, Laura Knobloch 3 0-0 7, Megan Jacoby 5 1-3 11, Kat Keller 1 0-0 2, Brielle Baughman 4 2-2 12, Kaitlyn Schwaz 4 4-7 12, Kaylie Brown 0 1-2 1, Samantha Bealmear 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Zepada, Wittmer, Kale. Totals: 23 13-22 60
Fairfield (24): Cadence Holmberg 1 2-2 5, Hannah Myers 2 0-0 5, Maddy Fulgham 2 1-2 5, Breana Valentine 1 3-4 6, Karina Miller 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Calore, Fredrikis, Aker, Klinedinst, Sanders, Laird, Click. Totals: 7 6-8 24
3-pointers: DC-Baughman 2, Knobloch; F-Valentine, Myers, Holmberg, Miller
Waynesboro 37, Gettysburg 34 OT
The Maidens overcame a scoreless first quarter to rally for a 37-34 overtime win over the Warriors on Friday. Waynesboro used a 10-4 run in the fourth to force the extra session, led by Slaydon Fisher who finished with 22 points.
Lydia Floreck paced Gettysburg (2-17) with a team-best 13 points, which included a 6-for-8 effort at the line. Madeline Delaney drilled three 3-pointers in the second quarter to finish with 10 points.
Waynesboro 0 9 11 10 7 — 37
Gettysburg 5 9 14 2 4 — 34
Waynesboro (37): Davis 3 0-0 7, Fisher 6 7-8 22, Shaull 2 2-3 6, French 1 0-1 2, Alvarez 0 0-2 0. Totals: 12 9-14 37
Gettysburg (34): Emma Raville 2 0-2 6, Addison Caywood 1 0-0 2, Madeline Delaney 3 1-2 10, Jade Barrick 1 0-0 3, Lydia Floreck 3 6-8 13. Non-scorers: Carbajal, Royer, Makkenchery, Kibler, McCloskey. Totals: 10 7-12 34
3-pointers: W-Fisher 3, Davis; G-Caywood 2, Delaney 3, Barrick, Floreck
York Tech 54, Littlestown 41
Celi Portillo pumped in a season-high 29 points but the Bolts came up short in a YAIAA road contest on Friday.
Portillo hit 11 shots from the floor, including five in the fourth quarter. The senior added four free throws in the final period where she posted 14 of her 29 points.
Becca Lanahan tossed in 10 for Littlestown as well.
Littlestown 10 10 5 16 — 41
York Tech 17 13 17 7 — 54
Littlestown (41): Becca Lanahan 3 4-4 10, Celi Portillo 11 7-11 29, Hannah Barthel 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Andrews, Harman, Mathews, Cassatt, Miller, Shelley. Totals: 14 11-15 41
York Tech (54): Kile 1 1-2 3, Artis 2 1-4 5, Bernard 6 2-3 16, B. Foster 1 0-2 2, Zienkiewicz 4 0-4 8, Rouse 6 2-5 14, A. Foster 3 0-2 6. Totals: 23 6-22 54
3-pointers: YT-Bernard 2
