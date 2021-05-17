It’s been 16 years since Jason Cross helped launch the New Oxford High School boys’ lacrosse program.
In 2009, the team became a varsity program when the PIAA added lacrosse as an official sport. Fast forward 12 years and the Colonials have their first-ever winning season and, at 12-3, are set to make their first playoff appearance as the No. 4 seed in the 12-team District 3-2A tournament.
“It sounds a bit silly, but at 16 years old we’re still a relatively young program,” Cross said. “And when COVID hit, it sort of hit the restart button on everyone and it was actually helpful for our program. Because our seniors have been playing together since they were freshmen and it sort of allowed them to pause and reassess where we’re at and evaluate their expectations.”
The Colonials, who average 13 goals per game against just 6.3 allowed this season, will have a first-round bye before hosting either fifth-seeded Hershey or No. 12 Red Land on Wednesday.
“Getting one of the byes was big because it guaranteed that we could play at home,” Cross said. “Some of our bigger wins in program history this year have come at home in front of our fans and in front of the parents.”
The Ox has shown a remarkably balanced attack throughout the season, landing junior Camden Elmo and Braden Carver as first-team YAIAA all-stars along with Cross, who was selected as the county coach of the year.
Elmo’s 48 goals lead the team, while Carver notched 26 goals to go along with 18 assists. But they’re far from the only Colonials that are dangerous. Senior Peyton Mathis has turned in 40 goals and 12 assists, freshman Jarret Bitzer has found the back of the net 28 times to pair with 15 assists, and senior Ethen Clabaugh leads the team in helpers with 27 assists to go along with a formidable 21 tallies of his own.
“Offensively we’re going to have to play unselfish,” Cross said of what his team needs to do to make a deep run. “We talk about not having hero ball. Teams are going to try to shut guys down, but with the way we play, they’d shut down Carver, or Clabaugh or Elmo, but when our guys play unselfish lacrosse there are very few teams that have what it takes to shut down all our guys.”
But it’s not just on the field where the Colonials have shined. Cross said that his assistants, Steve Clabaugh and Mark Kelly, have been an integral part of the program’s step forward.
“Our assistants have been huge for our program,” he said. “Steve Clabaugh and Mark Kelly, two guys who are basically self-taught, are amazing for me to have. They’re great coaches but also great men and the school district has allowed me to bring them on and they’ve played a huge role in all of this.”
It’s not just the Colonials boys who are shining this season either.
New Oxford’s girls, winners of five of their last six, enter the postseason at 12-3 and the No. 8 seed in the D3-3A tournament, meaning they also will host a playoff game for the first time in program history.
The Colonials welcome ninth-seed Conestoga Valley (12-4) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the opening round.
“They’re very excited,” coach Jessica McIntyre said of her team. “This is the first time that New Oxford has ever hosted a playoff game for girls’ lacrosse and we just got one of our centers, Eryn Little, back from injury after about 10 days so that atmosphere right now is very energetic.”
The Colonials’ losses have all come to playoff teams and they picked up their first victory over Kennard-Dale in program history on May 10.
“That was the first time we’d ever beaten KD. So that was big for me,” McIntyre said. “I had coached for 10 years previously and we were always the low man on the totem pole. So for the tides to turn in our favor was really neat to see.”
While the Rams are set to compete in the D3-2A tournament, McIntyre said the win gave her team confidence heading into the postseason.
“I think we need to stop worrying about the name on the jersey,” she said of playing against more notable foes. “Against South West(ern) earlier this year, we sort of got intimidated a bit and it got out of hand before the second half when we played a bit better. We need to go out there and make teams play our game.”
Much like the boys, the Colonials’ girls’ have shown strength in numbers in the offensive end. Both sophomore Ally Mathis (58) and senior Hannah Zimmer (53) are 50-goal scorers, while Little is close behind with 47 goals to go along with a team-leading 29 assists.
“We really do have at least, five, six, seven main scorers,” McIntyre said. “They all can score. They all can be a threat. So when you try to shut one down that opens the door for somebody else who can attack and they don’t all feel the need that they have to be that number one.”
Should the Colonials win, they’re travel to top-seeded Hershey on Thursday for the quarterfinals.
“We know that if we win we’d play Hershey and they’re undefeated,” McIntyre said. “But they’re played some similar teams to us with some similar scores and we’re confident. If we can keep that confidence we know we have what it takes to go do what we need to do.”
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
