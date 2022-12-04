Gettysburg had three wrestlers finish in the top eight to lead the way to an eighth-place finish at the Petrofes Invitational hosted by Messiah on Saturday. The Bullets finished with 77.5 points.
THE LEADERS
• Phil Nave led the Bullets with a third-place finish at heavyweight. He opened his tournament with a 3-minute, 30-second fall of Thaddeus Stevens’ Harrison Schoen before falling to the consolation bracket after an 18-7 less to Shenandoah’s Robert Gray. Nave then won five straight in the consolation bracket. He started with a pin of Tim McGrath (Cortland) in 1:13 before toppling his teammate Simon Taylor, 11-1. He added a 5-3 win over Muhlenberg’s Ben Krauss before taking three straight medical forfeits on Saturday for third place.
• Brendan Loder placed fourth at 197. His Friday started with a bye before he pinned Messiah’s Micah Kunkle 34 seconds into the first extra period. In the quarterfinals, he edged Muhlenberg’s Paul Parise 3-2 to advance to Saturday. He second day started in the semifinals, where he was pinned by eventual champion Mauro Pellot (Alvernia) in 30 seconds. Loder then pinned Troy Gibson (Shenandoah) in 1:05 to advance to the third-place match. There, Cortland’s Steven Gazzillo recorded a 1:21 pin to relegate Loder to fourth.
• At 165, Justin Richey placed sixth. On Friday, he started the bracket with a bye before recording a major decision over Jackson Marcantonio (King’s), 13-3. Richey fell to Muhlenberg’s Nicolini Berlingeri by technical fall in the quarterfinals. Richey notched wins of 9-7 and 5-2 to make it to the consolation semifinals, where he dropped a 12-2 major decision to Messiah’s Zach Needles. Morgan Peterson (Southern Virginia) recorded an 8-1 win over Richey in the fifth-place match.
FOR THE FOES
• Alvernia won the 15-team tournament with 201.5 points, outdistancing second-place Springfield by 42 points.
THE REST OF THE STORY
• Justin Rhyne just missed placing in his first collegiate action. He opened the tournament with a 3-minute, 18-second pin of Messiah’s Donte Hibbert before he was pinned by King’s Connor Wrobleski. After winning his first consolation match by injury default, Rhyne added a 15-2 win over Preston Nitschke-Love (Messiah) and then fell to William Grace (King’s), 8-4.
• Antonio Abate also finished a match shy of placing at 133. He dropped his opening match to King’s Nick Germano 6-1 before a medical forfeit win and 3-minute, 47-second fall in the consolation bracket. He then dropped a 15-8 match to Alvernia’s James King.
• Connor Leszczuk recorded a pin midway through the opening bout at 157. After falling to the consolation bracket by virtue of an 8-3 decision, he recorded a second pin – this one midway through the second period – before dropping a 10-6 decision to Mike Barker (Cortland).
• Heath Rudolph also posted a 2-2 day at 157. He recorded a fall in 1:29 to start the weekend before falling to Alvernia’s Robert Lawlor, 3-0. In the consolation bracket, Rudolph topped Joey Visciano (Cortland) 17-3 and fell to Messiah’s Garret Cornell, 5-0.
• Jake Stein was pinned by Messiah’s Mason Casey in the opening round at 141 before Stein recorded a 2-minute, 46-second pin in the opening round of the consolation bracket. Stein then added a 6-0 win before Connor Platt (Alvernia) pinned him in 3:42.
• Eric Mougalian won his first competition at 149 by technical fall, topping Southern Virginia’s Elijah Blackwell 18-2 before dropping a pair of close decisions in the consolation bracket.
• Michael Daugherty recoded an 11-2 win in the consolation bracket at 165 around a pair of defeats.
• David Bancroft Jr. had a similar day at 175, falling by decision in his first match before recording a 14-2 victory in the consolation bracket for his lone win of the weekend.
• Simon Taylor recorded a 5-minute, 10-second pin for his lone win at heavyweight. He lost his first bout 5-2 in addition to his loss to teammate Nave.
