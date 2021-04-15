It’s been a rocky start to the 2021 season for the Gettysburg baseball program.
The Warriors came into the season with talent up and down the lineup and a number of capable arms, but entering Thursday’s game against West York they found themselves sitting at 2-3.
Thursday may just prove to be the spark that Gettysburg needed, as starter Alex Meckley struck out 12 and the Warriors’ offense exploded for 12 hits in a 12-2 victory over the Bulldogs.
“We’re right back at it tomorrow, so I’m hoping this one kind of gets us on a roll,” Gettysburg coach Ryan Brady said of the win. “We’ve been kind of waiting for a breakout moment and we’re hoping that it’s today.”
It was actually West York (0-5 in Y-2, 0-6 overall) that struck first, as leadoff hitter Jordy Rios reached on an infield single before stealing second and then scoring with some aggressive base running on a groundout.
“They kind of squeezed one in there on us there in the first,” Brady said. “He made a heck of a play. That guy was really fast and made a great play, but we responded well.”
The Warriors (3-3, 3-3) went down in order in their half of the first, but then Meckley went to work.
The senior struck out the side in the top half of the second, and then helped his own cause in the bottom half of the inning as he drilled a single to left. Two batters later, Gettysburg took the lead as catcher Cody Furman hammered a double to deep left field scoring two. They’d add a third run in the inning on a Chris Boone single and suddenly the hosts were in control.
Meckley continued his barrage in the third, fanning the first two batters he faced before Rios struck again. The Bulldogs’ leadoff hitter reached again on an infield single before stealing second and third and scoring on a passed ball to make it 3-2.
“They kept battling so I tried to keep pounding the strike zone and knew if I did that I’d have success,” Meckley said after the game.
After the Warriors failed to extend the lead in their half of the third, West York appeared in a good spot to tie it after a one-out double by Brayden Harris. But Furman caught Harris stealing and Meckley struck out Blaise Tanner to end the threat.
“That was big,” Brady said. “Not only that we were able to respond to going down early and take the lead, but that we were able to keep the lead. That allows you to do some things like bunt, steal and run. If you’re down, it’s kind of hard to do that stuff.”
Gettysburg then broke things open in its half of the fourth. Boone started the inning with a walk before a Teegan Kuhns one-out single made it runners at first and second. Bryce Rudisill then loaded the bases after a single of his own to deep right, and after one run crossed on a fielder’s choice, Meckley knocked in two more with a double. By the end of the inning the Warriors had pushed the lead out to 7-2.
“It’s always nice when you can do that,” Meckley said of helping himself at the plate. “It gives me more confidence on the mound and I feel more comfortable out there.”
After retiring the side in order to start the fifth, including two more strikeouts, it appeared Meckley’s day would be done as Braden Tanner began to warm up between innings.
The Warriors, however, didn’t give Tanner the chance as they pushed across five more runs in an inning that featured three hit batsmen, two walks and a pair of passed balls, ending the game early due to the mercy rule.
Meckley’s final line on the day was five innings pitched, two runs, one earned, 12 strikeouts and one walk.
“He was awesome,” Brady said of his pitcher’s performance. “He threw strikes. He was down in the zone. It’s what we expected from him as one our best pitchers and a senior.”
Gettysburg looks to carry the momentum forward and get above .500 on today when it travels to New Oxford.
“We’ve got to pitch and play defense,” Brady said.
West York 101 00 — 2 3 0
Gettysburg 030 45 — 12 12 0
Bl. Tanner, Br. Tanner (5) and Peters; Alex Meckley. WP: Meckley. LP: Bl. Tanner. SO-BB: WY-Bl. Tanner 5-2, Br. Tanner 0-1, Peters 1-1; G-Meckley 12-1. 2B: WY-Harris. G-Meckley, Cody Furman, Marshall Mott.
