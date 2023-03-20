BOYS’ TENNIS
Bermudian Springs 5, Dover 0
The battle of Eagles on Monday was no contest as Bermudian yielded only four games in four contested matches to post a shutout.
Parker Sanders and Eli Snyder made quick work of their respective opponents at first and second singles for Berm. The tandems of Bryce Laughman and Gabe Crews, and Nate Brown and Issac Talkington did the same in doubles action.
Singles: 1. Parker Sanders (BS) d. Smith 6-0, 6-0; 2. Eli Snyder (BS) d. Shaw 6-0, 6-2; 3. Tyler Chenault (BS) won by forfeit
Doubles: 1. Bryce Laughman/Gabe Crews (BS) d. Glatfelter/Link 6-0, 6-1; 2. Nate Brown/Isaac Talkington (BS) d. Reed/Jon 6-1, 6-0
Hanover 5,
Harrisburg Academy 0
The Nighthawks got off to a rousing start on Monday when they flattened Harrisburg Academy in a non-league match. Charlie Zitto, Brian Corona and Cullen Nakielny posted straight-set victories in singles play for the winners
Singles: 1. Charlie Zitto (Han) d. Ertel 6-0, 6-0; 2. Brian Corona (Han) d. Richwine 6-2, 6-1; 3. Cullen Nakielny (Han) d. Showver 6-4, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Nolan Chronister/Aidan Chen (Han) d. Jackson/Rainey 6-0, 6-0; 2. Ricardo Martinez/Daniel Lupian (Han) d. Li/Huang 6-3, 6-2
SOFTBALL
Trinity 4, Delone Catholic 1
Madison Smith fanned 10 in the circle and swatted a pair of hits at the plate to pace the Shamrocks in their win over the visiting Squirettes on Monday.
Delone got on the board in the sixth when Amy Anderson drove in leadoff hitter Teagan Funkhouser. Anderson also went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing seven hits while whiffing nine batters.
Delone Catholic 000 001 0 — 1 6 1
Trinity 201 100 x — 4 7 0
WP: Smith. LP: Amy Anderson. SO-BB: Smith 10-0, Anderson 9-0. 2B: Aschenbrenner
BASEBALL
Shippensburg 10,
Littlestown 0
Tucker Chamberlin struck out 11 batters in four innings and Troy Chamberlin smacked a grand slam as the ‘Hounds leveled the Bolts in non-league play on Monday.
Ship posted only four hits but was issued seven free passes and Ltown made three errors in the field.
Colby Hahn and Ryan Jones both singled in the loss.
Littlestown 000 00 — 0 2 3
Shippensburg 054 1x — 10 4 0
Colby Hahn, Jacob Dennis (3). Tu. Chamberlin, Tr. Chamberlin (5). WP: Tu. Chamberlin. LP: Hahn. SO-BB: Hahn 3-4, Dennis 2-3, Tu. Chamberlin 11-4, Tr. Chamberlin 0-0. HR: S-Tr. Chamberlin
BOYS’ LACROSSE
Chambersburg 17,
Delone Catholic 4
The Trojans stormed past the visiting Squires in non-league play on Monday. No further information was provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.