Things have been tough lately for Penn State football fans.
The Nittany Lions entered Saturday’s game with Rutgers having lost four of their last five games. Their hopes for playoff spot or even a top-tier bowl games had been dashed. The team to their west, Pittsburgh, is in the middle of its best season in decades and Penn State head coach James Franklin had yet to reaffirm his status as the program’s head coach going forward.
On Saturday, however, Nittany Lions’ fans got something to cheer about for the first time in a long time. With 21 players out with illness, 14 playing while sick, and senior quarterback Sean Clifford unable to play more than a few early series’, Penn State raced past the Scarlet Knights to the tune of a 28-0 shutout victory behind the play of true freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux.
That’s pronounced “vay-you” for those of you wondering at home.
The Canadian import, who had previously attended Bullis School in Patomac, Md., missed his entire senior season due to the COVID-19 pandemic and enrolled at Penn State in January of this year. A three-star prospect, he impressed coaches early and found himself in a battle with redshirt sophomore Ta’Quan Roberson for the backup quarterback spot following the departure of Will Levis, who is now the starter at Kentucky.
“I have a little bit different of a perspective now on some of these guys because he was an early enrollee, so I’ve actually been able to watch him in the weight room and work out,” James Franklin said of Veilleux back in February. “He’s a lot more athletic. I knew he was athletic, but he’s probably more athletic than I realized. {span}Watching him in the weight room and some of the running stuff, he’s tested really wel. I think he’s got a chance to be, to me, what everybody’s looking for now at the quarterback position, which is a guy that can obviously make the throws but also has the ability to create and extend plays as well.”{/span}
{span}Veilleux took a bit of time to find his rhythm in Saturday’s victory, but when he did, he impressed with both his arms and his legs. The final stat line on the day for the young signal caller read 15 of 24 through the air for 235 yards and three touchdowns, as well as 10 carries for 36 yards on the ground.{/span}
{span}To the dismay of many fans, Veilleux had been the third quarterback behind Roberson up until this week. Roberson, of course, struggled mightily in backup duties in Penn State’s 23-20 loss to Iowa on Oct. 9. But Franklin says that the quarterback that fans saw on Saturday wasn’t the same player that Veilleux was a month and a half ago.{/span}
“A couple things, they’re allowed to get better. You know, at that point, it was not obvious that he was going to be the backup quarterback. I also don’t know if going on the road at Iowa, number two in the country, in his first three possessions at the minus-one, the minus-two and a minus-one. Ta’Quan had been in the program longer and really, it’s pretty obvious to everybody, that he gave us the best chance at that stage to win,” Franklin said when asked about the decision. “After the way Veilleux played today, I get the question. I understand it totally, but he’s just gotten better. You got to remember, he didn’t play football his senior year. His season got canceled because of COVID. So, he just keeps getting better and I was proud of him.”
Whether and how Veilleux continues to progress is still up in the air. But for one Saturday, at least, he’s got Penn State fans and coaches alike excited about what could be.
