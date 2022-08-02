CANNERS

The Biglerville boys’ soccer teams celebrates after winning the Five Angels Tournament championship on Sunday in Hanover. The Canners defeated New Oxford to win the tournament, which honors the memory of five New Oxford students who died in an automobile accident in 2011. (Submitted photograph)

 Submitted photograph

On December 5, 2011, five young lives were tragically lost in an automobile accident that left a hole in the families of the teenagers that will never truly be filled.

All five of the youths, Oscar Banda, Anthony Campos, Diego Aguilar, Chelsea McFalls and Casey Sheridan, were students at New Oxford High School at the time of the tragedy.

