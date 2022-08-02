On December 5, 2011, five young lives were tragically lost in an automobile accident that left a hole in the families of the teenagers that will never truly be filled.
All five of the youths, Oscar Banda, Anthony Campos, Diego Aguilar, Chelsea McFalls and Casey Sheridan, were students at New Oxford High School at the time of the tragedy.
Biglerville boys soccer head coach Jebb Nelson was the girls’ soccer head coach for the Colonials at the time and McFalls and Sheridan were both members of the team.
Despite the loss that all of the families felt, they were motivated to come up with a way to honor the quintet and landed on hosting a soccer tournament as a way to pay homage to them.
Enter the Five Angels Tournament, which has been contested every summer since 2012 with a scholarship awarded to a male and female student at New Oxford each year and a random drawing for all of the participating schools to receive a $500 deposit into their program. One drawn for the boys and one drawn for the girls.
“It’s way more than just a tournament for me, it means much more than that,” Nelson said by phone on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s the time that I get to see all of those families. When it happened, the parents wanted to do something to honor their kids and we came up with this. Everything that we needed, referees included, just fell into place.”
The 2022 edition was contested in Hanover this past weekend with Northeastern defeating Fairfield in the girls’ final, 2-0 and Nelson’s Canners taking down New Oxford in the boys’ final, 3-0.
The format is played as three 20-minute seeding games on Saturday and then the elimination tournament on Sunday, with those matches being 60 minutes apiece.
Biglerville defeated South Western (3-0) and Delone Catholic (5-0), while drawing with Eastern York (0-0) on Saturday. Then on Sunday, the Canners defeated Delone (5-0), Bermudian Springs (4-0) and then the Colonials in the title game.
“We look forward to competing in this tournament every year and as long as I’m coaching, my team will always be in it,” Nelson said. “We were very happy with how we played and our guys were very happy to win it. We work hard and train hard leading up to this tournament every summer.”
With practice starting for the high school season in less than two weeks and the Canners’ season opener slated for August 29 at Lancaster Mennonite, the team is in the home stretch of its offseason work as it prepares for the 2022 campaign.
“With vacations and jobs, this is the first time that we’ve really had our full squad together this summer,” Nelson said. “We fine tune things and start to make some decisions on where some of the guys will be playing once the season starts.”
When the tournament started in 2012, finding teams to participate wasn’t the easiest thing to do. Things have changed in the decade since.
“We’ve got a waiting list now with multiple schools on it on both the boys’ and girls’ side,” Nelson said. “There’s no telling when a team will be invited, because every team that’s in will be in until they choose to drop out.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Contact Josh Martin at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
