GIRLS’ TENNIS
Biglerville 5, Dover 0
The Canners won their third straight match of the week by blanking the Eagles on Friday. Biglerville claimed all five matches in straight sets to improve its record to 3-2 overall.
In singles action, Marianna Hartman, Autumn Slaybaugh and Dylanie Castillo-Salazar dropped only 11 combined games as they swept their respective matches.
Biglerville’s Gabby Pirich and Hannah Orndorff rolled at No. 1 doubles, as did Grace Buchheister and Sara Clouse at No. 2.
Singles: 1. Marianna Hartman (B) d. Lexi Wells 6-2, 6-4; 2. Autumn Slaybaugh (B) d. Jamie Reed 6-1, 6-0; 3. Dylanie Castillo-Salazar (B) d. Alivia Murren 6-1, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Gabby Pirich/Hannah Orndorff (B) d. Emelia Bubb/Clover Wentz 6-0, 6-3; 2. Grace Buchheister/Sara Clouse (B) d. Caitlin Tako/Marissa Tako 6-3, 6-3
South Western 5, Bermudian Springs 0
The Mustangs hustled past the Eagles on Friday, taking all five matches in straight-set fashion.
Cassie Maqueda, Kayley Skibicki and Lilly Smith did the honors for South Western in singles play.
Singles: 1. Cassie Maqueda (SW) d. Amelia Peters 6-2, 6-2; 2. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Amelia Gerringer 6-2, 6-0; 3. Lilly Smith (SW) d. Molly Karom 6-0, 6-2
Doubles: 1. Ahsiana Basit/Kloey Batchellor (SW) d. Leslie Torres/Greta Haley 6-0, 6-2; 2. Bryn Sheridan/Deeley Nice (SW) d. Ava Leatherman/Fallon Miller 6-0, 6-3
FIELD HOCKEY
York Suburban 6, Delone Catholic 0
Five different players scored goals for the Trojans in their shutout of the Squirettes on Friday, including Finely Smith who tallied a pair of markers.
Delone Catholic 0 0 0 0 - 0
York Suburban 2 1 0 3 - 6
Goals: YS-Morgan Shealer, Emily Bramble, Finely Smith 2, Laken Kinard, Gabby Campbell. Assists: YS-Campbell, Kinard 2, Shealer. Shots: DC-3; YS-30. Corners: DC-2; YS-15. Saves: DC-18; YS-2
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Gettysburg 3, Waynesboro 2
The Warriors battled all the way back from an 0-2 deficit to claim a big win over the Maidens in Mid-Penn action on Thursday. Gettysburg dropped the first two sets, 25-17 and 25-19, before reeling off wins of 25-23, 25-23, 15-8 to claim the victory.
Hailey Williams smashed 13 kills to go along with eight aces at the service line. Marissa Clapsadle posted seven kills and five blocks, while Elana Granger and Maya Brainard combined for 20 assists.
Defensively, India Mitchell led the way with 16 digs and Leila Lebon-Hill posted five blocks.
Waynesboro won the JV match 23-25, 25-23, 15-13.
Spring Grove 3, New Oxford 0
The Rockets came out firing on Thursday when they grabbed a 25-10, 25-18, 25-21 triumph over the Colonials.
Makenzie Adams and Addisyn Reed combined for nine kills for the Ox, with Reed also posting a team-high eight digs. Junior Emma Helt passed out a dozen assists.
BOYS’ SOCCER
West York 2, Gettysburg 0
The Bulldogs netted a pair of second-half goals to dispatch the host Warriors on Friday.
Nate McGladrie scored at the 35:01 mark with a shot that deflected off a defender for a goal. Mark Njoroge doubled the lead by converting a corner with less than 17 minutes to play.
West York 0 2 — 2
Gettysburg 0 0 — 0
Goals: WY-Nate McGladrie, Mark Njoroge. Shots: WY-11; G-9. Corners: WY-5; G-4. Saves: WY-8; G-Bryce Rudisill 10. JV: Gettysburg 3, West York 0
Bermudian Springs 1, Delone Catholic 1
The Eagles and Squires slugged their way to a 1-1 draw through a pair of overtimes in YAIAA play on Thursday.
Angello Salazar put Delone on the board by heading in a ball from Nolan Kruse. Aidan Groves and Michael Carter set up the play, with Salazar providing the finish.
The Eagles squared things in the second half by converting a penalty kick against the short-handed Squires, who had a player sent off.
