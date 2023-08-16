OSTRUM
Delone Catholic’s Denver Ostrum attempts a pass during a YAIAA-3 game last season at Fairfield. Ostrum and the Squires are looking to repeat as division champs in 2023 and return to the postseason. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

A year ago, Delone Catholic quarterback Denver Ostrum was trying to learn his new teammates while also trying to learn the playbook and win the starting spot after transferring from South Western.

Ostrum did enough to earn the job, and after an uneven start to the season, really came on and helped the Squires to a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season, a YAIAA-3 title and a spot in the District 3 tournament.

