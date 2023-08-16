A year ago, Delone Catholic quarterback Denver Ostrum was trying to learn his new teammates while also trying to learn the playbook and win the starting spot after transferring from South Western.
Ostrum did enough to earn the job, and after an uneven start to the season, really came on and helped the Squires to a seven-game winning streak to end the regular season, a YAIAA-3 title and a spot in the District 3 tournament.
After starting the year with five interceptions over the first two games, Ostrum threw just two the rest of the season and finished the campaign with 1,055 passing yards to go with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
“Anytime you have an experienced quarterback returning is a help to your team,” Delone head coach Corey Zortman said. “The game slows down for them and they usually play better than they did the previous year. I expect Denver to have a really good year this season.”
Having gone through an entire season and a full offseason, Ostrum is ready to see what he can do after having more time to work with his teammates.
“I was just trying to learn who the guys were when I got here last July,” Ostrum said. “It’s a lot more comfortable now, because I know all of them. Last year was easy, in a sense though, because they welcomed me right away and it felt like I had been here for a long time.”
He continued, “We have a lot more chemistry this year. I know the receivers and the line better.”
Ostrum credited Ryder Noel for helping him with the transition. Noel, who had been the team’s starting quarterback in 2021, moved to running back last season.
“Ryder was a really good mentor for me and he helped me with anything that I needed help with. He knew where everybody was supposed to be,” Ostrum said. “I had run the Wing-T at South Western, so that definitely helped.”
Senior running back Brady Dettinburn expects a good season from his classmate.
“Denver knows the playbook well and we know what works well for us,” Dettinburn said. “He’s a lot more calm and confident in himself this year.”
Dettinburn (1,158 yards, 12 TDs) and classmate Gage Zimmerman (590 yards, 10 TDs) are a potent duo in the backfield, and they’ll be joined by a multitude of other ball carriers in senior Dominic Giraffa (130 yards, 1 TD), juniors Brayden Clabaugh (97 yards, 1 TD), Braden Smith (30 yards), Chris Cole and senior Colby Noel (47 yards, 1 TD).
“I’m excited for the season and want to help the team win in any way that I can,” Dettinburn said. “It’ll be nice to share carries with Gage. We both bring different running styles and it should help us both on defense if we don’t have to carry the ball too much on offense.”
Zortman added, “Brady runs low to the ground and he’s very hard to bring down. Gage is just a different animal. He put on some muscle this offseason and didn’t lose any speed.”
The graduation of top receiver Landon Smith (23 catches, 352 yards, 3 TDs) leaves opportunities for others to step into the void and Zortman sees junior Logan Ford and senior Gage Robitalle stepping into the split end and flanker roles, and junior Levi Hohenstine taking over at tight end following the graduation of Noah Crawford (7 catches, 95 yards, 2 TDs).
“I like our receiving corps, we’ve got some real talent there,” Zortman said. “Logan Ford and Gage Robitalle could help us a lot and we moved Levi Hohenstine from running back to tight end and like what we’ve seen from him there.”
Noel led the team with 28 receptions for 439 yards and six scores out of the backfield, while Zimmerman (6 catches, 136 yards, 2 TDs) and Dettinburn (4 catches, 64 yards) also got involved in the passing game.
“With the way our passing game works, we like to throw to the running backs, too,” Zortman said. “We’ve got some guys back there that run good routes and can help us in that facet of the game.”
Up front, juniors J.D. Seig (right tackle), Gino Giraffa (right guard) and senior Dominic Marino (center) appear locks to be starters, while Levi Davenport and Ethan Little are battling it out at left tackle and Mason Ridinger and Sebastian Fielding are tussling over the left guard spot.
“We’ve got a nice offensive line coming together and we’ve got some size there,” Zortman said. “Gino Giraffa is back, after not playing for the last two years and I think J.D. Sieg is going to do well on both sides of the ball.”
Junior Nolan Kruse, who also plays for the Squires’ soccer team, is back to handle the place kicking duties again. He connected on 38 extra points and a pair of field goals.
The defensive line sees Sieg and Gino Giraffa starting at end, with Connor Bauerline backing them up, while the interior line will be manned by Marino and Davenport with Little backing them up.
Dominic Giraffa and Clabaugh are set to play linebacker.
In the secondary, Zimmerman and Ford are slated to start at corner with Noel and Cole being their backups, while Dettinburn and Zack Staub will be the safeties and be backed up by Hohenstine and Robitalle.
After winning the division for the third time in the past four seasons, the Squires are looking to add another crown to their collection, but that’s not going to be an easy achievement.
Bermudian Springs and Littlestown both return a lot of talent at the skill positions and figure to be right in the mix for top dog in the league.
“We want to win the league, that’s always our top goal. I’m really looking forward to it this year and I think it’s one of the best small school leagues in South Central Pennsylvania. We’re the defending champs, so we’ve got the bullseye on our backs,” Zortman said. “Bermudian and Littlestown are going to be tough and I’m keeping my eye on Hanover, and Biglerville is an interesting team, too.”
Dettinburn added, “We have a good chance to win the league this year. Our first three games are tough and should get us ready for the league.”
Delone opens the year at Trinity, which reached the Class 2A state semifinals last season and graduated just four players. The Shamrocks rolled past the Squires twice last season, 35-7 and 56-17, the latter coming in the district playoffs.
“Aside from the league, our goal is to get into districts,” Zortman said. “Trinity is the favorite, they’re loaded and they’ll be a tough matchup for anyone in the state in 2A.”
Week 2 sees a road trip to Lancaster Catholic, which went 10-1 last season, then the home opener with Greencastle-Antrim in Week 3 before beginning YAIAA-3 play the following week.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
DELONE CATHOLIC SQUIRES
2023 Schedule
8/25 Delone Catholic at Trinity
9/1 Delone Catholic at Lancaster Catholic
9/8 Greencastle at Delone Catholic
9/15 York Tech at Delone Catholic
9/22 Delone Catholic at Littlestown
9/29 York Catholic at Delone Catholic
10/6 Delone Catholic at Biglerville
10/13 Bermudian Springs at Delone Catholic
10/20 Delone Catholic at Hanover
10/27 Fairfield at Delone Catholic
2022 Results
Trinity 35, Delone Catholic 7
Lancaster Catholic 33, Delone Catholic 21
Greencastle 35, Delone Catholic 0
Delone Catholic 49, York Tech 25
Delone Catholic 27, Littlestown 21
Delone Catholic 31, York Catholic 28
Delone Catholic 34, Biglerville 7
Delone Catholic 42, Bermudian Springs 21
Delone Catholic 51, Hanover 31
Delone Catholic 42, Fairfield 7
District 3 Class 2A Playoffs
Trinity 56, Delone Catholic 17
2022 Stat Pack
(Times Area rank in parentheses)
OFFENSE
Scoring
29.2 points per game (1st)
Rushing
217.3 yards per game (1st)
Passing
104.2 yards per game (5th)
Total Offense
321.5 yards per game (2nd)
DEFENSE
Scoring
27.2 points per game (6th)
Rushing
209.3 yards per game (6th)
Passing
102.0 yards per game (4th)
Total Defense
311.3 yards per game (6th)
Turnover Ratio
13 giveaways, 12 takeaways: -1 (5th)
Individual Leaders
Rushing: Brady Dettinburn 155 carries, 1,158 yards, 12 TDs
Receiving: Ryder Noel 28 receptions, 439 yards, 6 TDs
Passing: Denver Ostrum 75-for-115, 1,055 yards, 12 TDs, 7 INTs
Scoring: Ryder Noel 13 TDs — 78 points
