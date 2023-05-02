TRACK & FIELD
Littlestown boys 66, Delone 53
Delone girls 70, Littlestown 47
Delone Catholic and Littlestown split a meet on Tuesday that also included athletes from West Shore Christian, with the Squirette girls winning 70-47 and the Bolt boys claiming a 66-53 victory.
For the girls, Delone’s Laura Knobloch won the javelin (96-0) and discus (82-11) by comfortable margins. Emma Bunty was first to the line in both the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while teammates Samantha Bealmear (800), Madison O’Brien (200), Kaitlyn Schwarz (shot put) and Fina Mochi (high jump, pole vault) were also winners.
Littlestown’s Madison Dillon and Bene Parker won the triple jump and long jump, respectively, with Brooke Martin taking the 100 dash and Abi Riedel prevailing in the 200.
In the boys’ meet, Peyton Small put in some miles on his way to triumphs in the 800 (2:11), 1600 (4:42.9) and 3200 (10:21.6) runs. Dylan Herr was tops in the hurdles once again, winning the 110 and 300 races, while Zyan Herr beat the field in the 400.
Bryson Lookingbill won the 200 in 23.6 and ran on both of Ltown’s victorious relay teams.
Delone saw Ryder Noel edge Lookingbill in the 100, in addition to getting field wins from Connor Bauerline (javelin), Liam Russell (triple jump), Bryson Kopp (long jump) and Luke Rebert (pole vault).
BOYS
3200 relay: N/A; 110 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 17.1, 2. Adams (L) 18.3; 100: 1. Noel (DC) 11.1, 2. Lookingbill (L) 11.1, 3. Zimmerman (DC) 11.5; 1600: 1. Small (L) 4:42.4, 2. Lochary (L) 5:18.4, 3. Miller (DC) 5:20; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Lookingbill, Z. Herr, D. Herr, Clabaugh) 45.3; 400: 1. Z. Herr (L) 52.8, 2. Kopp (DC) 55.4, 3. Salazar (DC) 56.5; 300 hurdles: 1. D. Herr (L) 43.3, 2. Auffarth (DC) 47.3, 3. Adams (L) 49.5; 800: 1. Small (L) 2:11, 2. Catlin (DC) 2:15, 3. Goedecker (DC) 2:16; 200: 1. Lookingbill (L) 23.6, 2. Zimmerman (DC) 23.9, 3. Kruse (DC) 25.0; 3200: 1. Small (L) 10:21.6, 2. Davis (DC) 10:50, 3. Allen (DC) 10 52; 1600 relay: 1. Littlestown (Bitzel, D. Herr, Lookingbill, Bittle) 4:30.3; Javelin: 1. Bauerline (DC) 123-4, 3. Stonesifer (L) 119-7; Shot put: 1. Reid (WSC) 41-9.5, 3. Keller (DC) 39-6; Discus: 1. Reid (WSC) 117-4.5, 2. Keller (DC) 102-0, 3. Fleming (DC) 101-10; Triple jump: 1. Russell (DC) 38-7.5, 2. Spillan (L) 38-1, 3. Adams (L) 35-0; Long jump: 1. Kopp (DC) 19-11.5, 2. Clabaugh (L) 19-8, 3. Russell (DC) 18-10; High jump: 1. Rebert (DC) 5-4, 2. Clabaugh (L) 5-2; Pole vault: N/A
GIRLS
3200: N/A; 100 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 16.7, 2. Wells (DC) 20.8; 100: 1. Martin (L) 13.1, 2. King (L) 13.2, 3. Nunemaker (L) 13.4; 1600: N/A; 400 relay: 1. Littlestown (Parker, King, Martin, Nunemaker) 52.5; 400: 1. Riedel (L) 1:05.4, 2. Romero (DC) 1:11.4, 3. Gingrich (DC) 1:18.0; 300 hurdles: 1. Bunty (DC) 51.9; 800: 1. Bealmear (DC) 2:39, 2. Brown (DC) 2:40, 3. Hughes (DC) 2:49; 200: 1. O’Brien (DC) 29.6, 2. Jacoby (DC) 30.9, 3. Hitchner (L) 31.0; 3200: N/A; 1600 relay: 1. Littlestown (King, Nunemaker, Parker, Riedel) 4:56.8; Javelin: 1. Knobloch (DC) 96-0, 2. Albright (L) 87-1; Shot put: 1. Schwarz (DC) 29-0, 2. Fleming (DC) 27-8, 3. Chronister (DC) 24-1.5; Discus: 1. Knobloch (DC) 82-11, 2. Schwarz (DC) 74-6.5, 3. Feeser (L) 74-3; Triple jump: 1. Dillon (L) 30-2, 2. Martin (L) 29-2, 3. Sentz (L) 28-10; Long jump: 1. Parker (L) 15-2, 2. Martin (L) 14-3, 3. Wells (DC) 13-9; High jump: 1. Mochi (DC) 4-10; Pole vault: 1. Mochi (DC) 8-0, 2. Wells (DC) 7-0
Bermudian boys 92, Hanover 54
Bermudian girls 117, Hanover 31
The Eagle girls remained perfect in YAIAA competition with a huge win over the Hawkettes on Tuesday. Berm’s boys also delivered a lopsided victory.
Alison Watts helped fuel the Eagles in the girls’ meet by winning the 200 (28.4), long jump (16-4) and triple jump (35-11). Aliza Staub was a double winner, with triumphs in the 100 and 300 hurdles, and Lily Carlson claimed the 100 hurdles and pole vault.
Layna Lowry won the 800 by nearly 10 seconds and Sarah Keller took the high jump. Emma Patton gave Berm a victory in the throws with an effort of 96-1 in the javelin.
Bryce Harner enjoyed another strong outing for the Berm boys, taking home wins in the 100 (11.6), 200 (24.0), 400 (53.7) and high jump (5-8). Eagle Aaron Weigle continued to pile up wins in the shot put and discus, with winning marks of 43-9 and 126-0 on Tuesday, respectively.
Rylan Weiant led the way in 1600, James Mullins won the long jump and Jack Gautsch took the triple jump for Berm. Mauricio Alvarez posted runner-up finishes in all three throws as well.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian (Phillips, Weiant, Ayers, Grimes) 9:14.3; 110 hurdles: 1. Peli (H) 15.8, 2. Kehr (BS) 16.8; 100: 1. Harner (BS) 11.6, 3. Kehr (BS) 11.9; 1600: 1. Campagna (BS) 5:02.5; 400 relay: 1. Hanover 47.6; 400: 1. Harner (BS) 53.7, 2. Stuart (BS) 54.3; 300 hurdles: 1. Kehr (BS) 42.8; 800: 1. Cortina (H) 2:18.9; 200: 1. Harner (BS) 24.0; 3200: 1. Weiant (BS) 11:55, 2. Phillips (BS) 12:02.1; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian (Nye, Kehr, Grimes, Stuart) 3:48; High jump: 1. Harner (BS) 5-8, 2. Rutt (BS) 5-8; Pole vault: 1. Kenworthy (H) 9-0; Long jump: 1. Mullins (BS) 18-1.25, 3. Zepp (BS) 17-4; Triple jump: 1. Gautsch (BS) 38-11.5, 3. Mullins (BS) 34-5; Shot put: 1. Weigle (BS) 43-9, 2. Alvarez (BS) 37-0, 3. Lockard (BS) 35-7; Discus: 1. Weigle (BS) 126-0, 2. Alvarez (BS) 107-0, 3. Lockard (BS) 102-0; Javelin: 1. Hartlaub (H) 136-1, 2. Alvarez (BS) 110-8, 3. Young (BS) 110-3
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. Bermudian (Valtierra, Riley, Kuhn, Lowry) 11:32.0; 100 hurdles: 1. Carlson (BS) 16.0, 2. Staub (BS) 16.3, 3. Snyder (BS) 18.6; 100: 1. Staub (BS) 13.3; 1600: 1. Valtierra (BS) 6:27.0, 2. Lighty (BS) 6:31.1; 400 relay: 1. Bermudian (Carlson, Watts, Patton, Staub) 52.7; 400: 1. Guiher (BS) 1:06.8, 2. Beall (BS) 1:10.5; 300 hurdles: 1. Staub (BS) 56.6, 2. Snyder (BS) 57.9; 800: 1. Lowry (BS) 2:44.5, 3. Riley (BS) 3:06.2; 200: 1. Watts (BS) 28.4, 2. Guiher (BS) 29.0; 3200: 1. Nawn (H) 14:16.1, 2. Lighty (BS) 14:37.8; 1600 relay: 1. Bermudian (Lowry, Guiher, Beall, Valtierra) 4:44; High jump: 1. Keller (BS) 4-6, T2. Stuart (BS) & Hartzell (BS) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Carlson (BS) 11-0, 2. Chubbs (BS) 6-0; Long jump: 1. Watts (BS) 16-4, 2. Patton (BS) 15-5.25; Triple jump: 1. Watts (BS) 35-11, 2. Carlson (BS) 33-11; Shot put: 1. Wildasin (H) 32-2, 2. Tuckey (BS) 31-0, 3. Cook (BS) 30-1; Discus: 1. Wildasin (H) 94-2. Cook (BS) 88-5, 3. Keckler (BS) 83-9; Javelin: 1. Patton (BS) 96-1, 3. Stuart (BS) 81-7
York Tech boys 105, Biglerville 45
York Tech girls 95, Biglerville 50
The Spartans sped past the Canners in YAIAA action on Tuesday, posting a sweep.
Biglerville’s girls dominated the throwing events, claiming places 1-2-3 in all three disciplines. Haylee Smith won the javelin (95-9) and discus (91-2) and Patience King led the way in the shot put (30-4.5). Katie White placed top three in all three throws and King was second in the discus in addition to winning the shot.
Amanda Kane flew to a win in the 100 in a time of 13.8 while also placing second in the 200 for the Canners.
Robert Salazar added a pair of wins to his season total by taking the 300 hurdles and high jump on Tuesday. Tyler Wolf clocked a 5:16.7 in the 1600 to win by nearly six seconds.
Bear Zullinger finished second for Biglerville in the javelin, shot put and high jump.
BOYS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 9:25; 110 hurdles: 1. Rouse (YT) 15.6, 2. Salazar (Big) 15.7; 100: 1. Edgar (YT) 11.5, 2. Althoff (Big) 11.6; 1600: 1. Wolf (Big) 5:16.7; 400 relay: 1. York Tech 46.0; 400: 1. Griffiths (YT) 56.7, 2. Hardy (Big) 56.9; 300 hurdles: 1. Salazar (Big) 41.9; 800: 1. Marine (YT) 2:19.3; 200: 1. Edgar (YT) 23.5, 2. Althoff (Big) 23.9; 3200: 1. Urey (YT) 11:39.8, 2. Wolf (Big) 11:39.9; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 3:52.5; Javelin: 1. Steel (YT) 124-11, 2. Zullinger (Big) 121-10, 3. Showers (Big) 114-4; Shot put: 1. Alleyne (YT) 42-5.5, 2. Zullinger (Big) 36-6.5; Discus: 1. Arnold (YT) 153-0; Triple jump: 1. Steele (YT) 41-2; Long jump: 1. Salazar (Big) 20-5.5; High jump: 1. Salazar (Big) 6-0, 2. Zullinger (Big) 5-8; Pole vault: 1. Baldwin (YT) 13-0
GIRLS
3200 relay: 1. York Tech 12:26; 100 hurdles: 1. Lynch (YT) 19.4, 3. Catonga (Big) 20.3; 100: 1. Kane (Big) 13.8, 3. Shaffer (Big) 15.0; 1600: 1. Driscoll (YT) 6:23.1; 400 relay: 1. York Tech 1:00; 400: 1. Johnson (YT) 1:07.9, 3. Salazar (Big) 1:22.3; 300 hurdles: 1. Lynch (YT) 56.9, 3. Catonga (Big) 58.9; 800: 1. Murphy (YT) 2:29.0, 3. Pena (Big) 3:20.0; 200: 1. Johnson (YT) 28.6, 2. Kane (Big) 28.9, 3. Shaffer (Big) 32.2; 3200: 1. Murphy (YT) 13:48.1, 3. Mauss (Big) 14:29.3; 1600 relay: 1. York Tech 5:14.6; Javelin: 1. Smith (Big) 95-9, 2. White (Big) 91-7, 3. Roberts (Big) 83-10; Shot put: 1. King (Big) 30-4.5, 2. Smith (Big) 29-9, 3. White (Big) 29-2; Discus: 1. Smith (Big) 91-2, 2. King (Big) 85-7, 3. White (Big) 85-5; Triple jump: 1. Price (YT) 32-2.5, 3. Roberts (Big) 29-3.5; Long jump: 1. Gardini (YT) 14-1, 2. Roberts (Big) 13-10, 3. Hollabaugh (Big) 12-0; High jump: 1. Gardini (YT) 4-6, 2. Roberts (Big) 4-4; Pole vault: 1. Kennedy (YT) 7-0
SOFTBALL
Littlestown 9, Fairfield 1
Adyson Popoff pounded a pair of home runs and two Bolt pitchers combined on a two-hitter as Littlestown raced past Fairfield on Tuesday. The Bolts, who are ranked first in District 3 Class 3A, improved to 16-0 while Fairfield, the leader in D3-2A, fell to 9-4.
Popoff had a huge day, going 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored. Hannah Barthel posted 2’s across the board with a 2-for-2 performance that included two RBI and two runs scored.
Chelsey Stonesifer tripled, with Emma Peart and Libby Brown smacking doubles for the winners.
Ashlynn Gorsuch worked three innings for the win, with Stonesifer firing four innings of shutout relief.
For the Knights, Claudia Bricker banged out a solo home run in the second inning and Maddy Payne singled.
Fairfield 010 000 0 – 1 2 1
Littlestown 120 033 x – 9 10 1
Ellie Snyder. Ashlynn Gorsuch, Chelsey Stonesifer (4). WP: Gorsuch. LP: Snyder. SO-BB: Snyder 6-0, Gorsuch 5-2, Stonesifer 6-2. 2B: L-Emma Peart, Libby Brown, Hannah Barthel. 3B: L-Stonesifer. HR: F-Claudia Bricker; L-Adyson Popoff 2
Hershey 6, Gettysburg 2
The Trojans rallied for six runs in the fifth inning to take down the host Warriors in Mid-Penn play on Tuesday.
Gettysburg (1-13) outhit its guest, 9-6, with Kate Keller smashing three base knocks. Keller was a double away from hitting for the cycle as she singled, tripled and homered.
Abby Boblits, Emmaleigh Gillingham and Megan Musselman all doubled for the Warriors.
Hershey 000 060 0 – 6 6 0
Gettysburg 100 000 1 – 2 9 1
Maitrejean, Criss (5). Samantha Carbaugh, Megan Musselman (5), Emily Haines (7). WP: Maitrejean. LP: Carbaugh. SO-BB: Maitrejean 2-1, Criss 2-1, Carbaugh 2-2, Musselman 0-1, Haines 0-0. 2B: H-Ebert, Maitrejean, Blaze; G-Abby Boblits, Emmaleigh Gillingham, Musselman. 3B: G-Kate Keller. HR: G-Kate Keller
Littlestown 11, Eastern York 0
The Bolts broke loose for 11 runs over the final three innings of Monday’s run-rule win over the Golden Knights. Chelsey Stonesifer was 3-for-4 with a double, triple and three RBI, and Isabella Olvera laced a double en route to driving in three runs as well.
Hannah Barthel and Bailey Rucker both tripled, with Rucker collecting a pair of RBI.
In the pitching circle, Stonesifer whiffed 13 batters while allowing just one hit over five innings.
Littlestown 003 35 – 11 11 0
Eastern York 000 00 – 0 1 4
WP: Chelsey Stonesifer. LP: Kirkessner. SO-BB: Stonesifer 13-1, Kirkessner 4-0. 2B: L-Isabella Olvera, Stonesifer. 3B: L-Bailey Rucker, Stonesifer, Hannah Barthel
BASEBALL
Gettysburg 6, Hershey 2
The Warriors got a huge home run from Bryce Rudisill and cashed in on Trojan miscues to score four times in the eighth inning of Tuesday’s road win. Gettysburg improved to 9-7 with its second straight win, and put itself back inside the District 3 Class 5A playoff cutline.
After a Carson Kuhns walk in the eighth, Rudisill went deep to put Gettysburg on top, 4-2. Hershey then walked three batters, uncorked several wild pitches and made an error allowing two additional runs to cross the plate.
Kuhns, who tossed three innings of scoreless relief, nailed down the win with a scoreless eighth.
Rudisill was 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored, smacking a double in addition to his clutch blast. Wyatt Sokol singled twice and Wes Coolbaugh doubled.
Gettysburg 200 000 04 — 6 5 0
Hershey 020 000 00 — 2 7 1
Tegan Kuhns, Carson Kuhns (6). Scheib, Deshong (8), Callahan (8), Ebert (8). WP: C. Kuhns. LP: Callahan. SO-BB: T. Kuhns 7-0, C. Kuhns 3-2, Scheib 8-2, Deshong 0-1, Callahan 1-1, Ebert 0-0. 3B: G-Wes Coolbaugh, Bryce Rudisill. HR: G-Rudisill
Littlestown 11, Fairfield 1
The Bolts made it five wins in their last six games with a five-inning rout of the Knights on Tuesday.
Brandon Clabaugh spun a two-hitter with nine strikeouts to pace Littlestown (8-7).
Ryan Jones belted three hits while Kaleb Smith and Colby Hahn finished with two apiece. Jones, Hahn and Nate Thomas all doubled for the Bolts, who had nine players notch base hit
Fairfield 100 00 — 1 2 3
Littlestown 331 3x — 11 13 3
Brady Cree, Tyler Mumpower (3). Brandon Clabaugh. WP: Clabaugh. LP: Cree. SO-BB: Cree 3-2, Mumpower 0-2, Clabaugh 9-0. 2B: L-Colby Hahn, Ryan Jones, Nate Thomas
GIRLS’ LACROSSE
New Oxford 25, York Suburban 8
Cameryn Cohee had the hot hand on Tuesday, stacking up seven goals in a huge win for the Colonials. Sydney Winpigler rocketed six shots past the Trojan keeper and Ally Mathis had four goals in the barrage.
Madison Cohee added a hat trick, with Alena Doll Madi Henry, Savanna Hubbard, Kiyana Aleshire and Kyleigh Aleshire all notching scores. Madison Cohee dished out four assists as well.
