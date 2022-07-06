New Oxford ran roughshod over its competition during the regular season, winning all 10 of its games by an average of 7.8 runs per game and that trend continued with a 10-0, five-inning whitewashing of visiting Spring Grove in opening round action of the York-Adams American Legion Baseball Tournament on Wednesday evening.
Jesse Bitzer, who posted a 0.32 ERA in 21.2 innings during the regular season, spun a one-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks.
“It was cool to get the ball in the first game of the tournament and it meant a lot to me,” Bitzer said. “I pounded the zone with my fastball, mostly. My curveball and changeup were both good when I threw them, but it was mainly fastballs.”
The victory moves New Oxford into the winner’s bracket semifinals where it will host Hanover (6-5) on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. Post 14 defeated Northeastern, 5-0, on Tuesday to earn its spot.
Bitzer sat the visitors down in order in the first with a pair of strikeouts and the Ox wasted little time in getting their ace some support.
A pair of walks drawn by Aaron Smith and Mason Weaver brought Adam Pascoe to the dish and he reached on an error that plated Smith with the game’s first tally.
After another three-up, three-down frame from Bitzer, the hosts struck for three more runs in the second.
Kolton Haifley’s RBI single plated Jake Sherdel, then Mason Weaver looped a single to left to score both Haifley and Jacob Little.
“Mason has really embraced a leadership role for our team. It really started last summer and it’s just gone from there,” New Oxford head coach Scott Anderson said. “We hit some balls hard and took advantage of some opportunities.”
The third and fourth innings also saw Bitzer sit Spring Grove down in order and he carried a perfect game into the fifth.
“I get pretty comfortable when I get a lead,” Bitzer said. “I was happy that I could throw a lot of strikes and not walk anybody tonight, because I’ve had a little trouble with my control at times.”
Jaydon Shaffer led off the fifth with a single for the visitors to break up Bitzer’s perfecto, but he went no further.
“Jesse had a great night, obviously. He had all of his pitches working well,” Anderson said. “He and Mason are our veteran pitchers and they lead the rest of our pitching staff. All of our pitchers kind of feed off of each other.”
New Oxford (11-0) now has 0.73 ERA as a team this season.
The hosts were able to finish things off in the fifth with a six-run rally as Jake Sharrer doubled home Connor Main and Coy Baker, then Haifley was hit by a pitch with the bags full and Smith followed with a bases-loaded free pass. Then Weaver flared a two-run single to right to score Little and Haifley to invoke the mercy rule.
Haifey, Weaver and Main each supplied two knocks to the Ox’s eight-hit offense with Haifley also scoring twice, driving in two and swiping a base. Weaver knocked in four runs and raised his season batting average to .533 with 12 RBI in just six games.
Haifley is now batting .545 and has scored 16 times with 13 RBI, while pilfering seven bags in 10 games.
Spring Grove 000 00 — 0 1 3
New Oxford 130 06 — 10 8 0
Tanner Hoffman, Bryce Gorham (4), Austin James (5) and Lawrence Steinhaur, Logan McMaster (4); Jesse Bitzer and Coy Baker. SO-BB: Hoffman 3-4, Gorham 0-0, James 0-1; Bitzer 6-0. W-Bitzer. L-Hoffman. 2B: NO-Jake Sharrer.
