BACKHAND
Buy Now

Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz hits a return during a match against York Catholic on Monday. Schmitz, an exchange student from Belgium, has proven to be a two-sport star for the Canners. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times).

 Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times

Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz arrived here late last summer after traveling around 4,000 miles from southern Belgium to be an exchange student.

It’s not uncommon for exchange students to participate in sports at the school which they are attending, but it’s unlikely many have had the impact Schmitz has during his year with the Black & Gold.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.