Biglerville senior Guillaume Schmitz arrived here late last summer after traveling around 4,000 miles from southern Belgium to be an exchange student.
It’s not uncommon for exchange students to participate in sports at the school which they are attending, but it’s unlikely many have had the impact Schmitz has during his year with the Black & Gold.
Schmitz excels at both soccer and tennis, and with those sports being in opposite seasons, he was able to show his considerable talent in both.
Shortly after arriving, Schmitz joined up with the Canners’ soccer team, which is almost always a strong side, and they were coming off of an excellent 2021 campaign with a lot of returning talent.
It didn’t take long for him to establish that he was going to be a big part of the 2022 edition.
“When he first got here, he didn’t know a whole lot of English and you could tell that it made him a little uncomfortable, but soccer is a universal language,” Canner boys’ soccer head coach Jebb Nelson said via email. “The team was in the middle of a drill and I asked them if they wanted to meet our new player and they jumped at the chance. Cam Tyson was the first one to run over to Guillaume and introduce himself. Then after everyone else had introduced themselves, Devon Ponce put him through a ball drill and he nailed it. Things were good to go from there.”
Schmitz helped the Canners to a YAIAA-3 title and an appearance in the District 3 semifinals. He scored 31 times and handed out eight assists. For his effort, he was named co-player of the year in the division, along with Tyson, and was picked all-state by the Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches’ Association.
Despite having a talented team returning, the Canners had no problem with Schmitz coming in and earning one of the premier spots in the lineup.
“Our team works hard all the time and we’ve developed an expectation that you earn your playing time,” Nelson said. “When you get a chance to prove yourself, do it, and that’s what Guillaume did. He earned his spot.”
He stayed active in the winter by joining the wrestling team and winning the only varsity match that he wrestled, gaining a pinfall against Hanover.
“Some of the guys that I played with on the soccer team were wrestlers,” Schmitz said. “So I gave it a try and it was really fun.”
Now with around seven weeks left in his stay, Schmitz sits atop the lineup for the Biglerville boys’ tennis team and has helped them to an 8-0 start, winning all six of his matches in straight sets.
He’s been a revelation for first-year head coach Matt Hartman.
“I saw him at offseason workouts back in November and I knew we had a player,” Hartman said of the first time he saw Schmitz with a racket in his hand. “Bringing him in has made our team better. We just slid everyone else down a slot.”
Hartman said of Schmitz’s strengths on the court, “He goes to the net really well and him being a lefty makes it difficult for opponents to deal with.”
As a two-sport star, Schmitz gave his assessment of his own talents and abilities.
“I’ve played tennis for longer, but soccer is my best sport,” he said. “I practice it more often.”
While he’ll take all of his athletic memories with him when he leaves, he’ll also have other memories, along with a hope to one day return to visit the place that he got to spend one year of his youth.
“My increase in my speaking of English and my experience in soccer is what I’ll take with me the most,” he said. “Discovering a new country, with a new language, a new culture and new foods to try. Meeting new people. There were a couple of surprises, but I didn’t know much about this place when I got here.”
Nelson added, “His work ethic and open-minded approach made him able to adapt quickly and successfully in sports, school and socially. He is a very likeable kid who goes with the flow. I know that he will find success in the next stage of his life.”
