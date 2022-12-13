BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 70,
James Buchanan 43
The Warriors shot the lights out in the first quarter and cruised from there, taking down the Rockets 70-43 in Mid-Penn play on Tuesday.
Ian McLean spearheaded the attack for Gettysburg (2-2) by dropping in a game-high 21 points. Joining McLean in double figures for the winners were Brody Wagner (15 points), Tegan Kuhns (10) and Josh Herr (10). Carson Kuhns added seven as well.
Gettysburg 21 17 21 11 — 70
James Buchanan 5 19 6 13 — 43
Gettysburg (70): Jonathan Darnell 2 0-0 4, Tegan Kuhns 5 0-0 10, Brody Wagner 4 7-11 15, Carson Kuhns 3 0-0 7, Jonathan Burton 1 0-0 2, Ian McLean 10 1-6 21, Josh Herr 5 0-0 10, Charlie Shull 0 1-2 1. Non-scorers: Warren, Cole, Harnish, Johnson. Totals: 30 9-19 70
James Buchanan (43): Piper 5 2-11 12, Miller 1 0-0 3, Grove 0 2-4 2, Bell 3 1-2 7, Rineer 2 0-0 5, Crouse 2 3-5 9, Towns 2 0-0 5. Totals: 15 8-22 43
3-pointers: G-C. Kuhns; JB-Miller, Rineer, Crouse, Towns. JV: Gettysburg 56, James Buchanan 44
York Catholic 79, Fairfield 23
The Irish limited the Knights to single digits in each quarter of Tuesday’s YAIAA victory. Jake Dallas topped all scorers with 21 points, including three shots from beyond the arc.
Andrew Koons hit three triples as well, finishing with 11 points for Fairfield.
York Catholic 25 20 19 15 — 79
Fairfield 5 7 6 5 — 23
York Catholic (79): Walker 1 1-1 5, McKim 3 0-0 7, Brennan 5 0-0 10, Forjan 4 0-0 8, McFadden 5 1-1 11, Lawrence 2 0-0 4, Dallas 7 4-6 21, Oathout 6 3-6 15. Totals: 33 9-14 79
Fairfield (23): Jayden Bell 2 0-0 5, Andrew Koons 4 0-6 11, Wyatt Kuhn 1 0-0 2, Drew Williams 1 0-0 2, Trent Witte 0 4-6 4. Totals: 7 5-14 23
3-pointers: YC-McKim, Dallas 3; F-Bell, Koons 3
Susquehannock 61,
Bermudian Springs 34
Josh Franklin poured in 24 points to pace the Warriors as they dispatched the Eagles on Monday.
Tyson Carpenter led the way for Berm with 13 points while Dylan Hubbard and Lane Hubbard added seven apiece.
Susquehannock 12 23 11 15 — 61
Bermudian Springs 9 9 9 7 — 34
Susquehannock (61): Cruz 1 0-0 2, Muforo 3 0-0 6, McKnight 1 3-3 5, Sistrunk 1 0-0 2, Dance 0 0-2 0, Brewer 1 0-0 3, Smith 6 0-0 12, Franklin 10 1-3 24, Robert 2 0-0 4, Ndiaye 1 0-0 3. Totals: 26 4-8 61
Bermudian Springs (34): Tyson Carpenter 3 5-6 13, Gabe Kline 1 2-4 4, Abdiel Olvera 0 0-1 0, Ethan Young 1 0-0 3, Dylan Hubbard 3 1-2 7, Lane Hubbard 3 0-2 7. Non-scorers: Gautch, Reinert. Totals: 11 8-15 34
3-pointers: S-Brewer, Franklin 3, Ndiaye; BS-Carpenter 2, Young, L. Hubbard
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Bermudian Springs 74,
York Tech 52
The Eagles saw three players combine for 48 points as they took down the homestanding Spartans on Tuesday.
Victoria Bross showed the way for Berm (3-3) with a 22-point effort. Bross connected on eight field goals and was 5-for-8 at the stripe.
Hannah Metzger and Lily Carlson stepped up with matching 18-point performances. Metzger drained a pair of 3-pointers while Carlson made good on seven attempts from the floor. Both players were 4-for-5 at the foul line as well.
Rounding out the balanced attack was Ella Benzel and Lucy Peters with eight points apiece.
Bermudian 18 22 23 13 — 74
York Tech 14 15 18 5 — 52
Bermudian Springs (74): Ella Benzel 4 0-2 8, Hannah Metzger 6 4-5 18, Lily Carlson 7 4-5 18, Lucy Peters 4 0-0 8, Victoria Bross 8 5-8 22. Non-scorers: Roomsburg, Devita, Starner. Totals: 29 13-20 74
York Tech (52): Kile 2 1-1 5, Amereihn 0 1-2 1, Bernard 2 0-0 5, Mecklin 0 1-2 1, B. Foster 0 5-6 5, Zienkiewicz 2 0-0 4, Rouse 14 0-2 29, A. Foster 1 0-0 2, Runkle 0 0-1 0. Totals: 21 8-14 52
3-pointers: BS-Metzger, Bross; YT-Bernard, Rouse
Delone Catholic 64,
Biglerville 26
Megan Jacoby nailed four 3-pointers on her way to 19 points in Tuesday’s big win over the Canners. Jacoby’s 19 paced 10 different players who scored for the Squirettes (3-1).
Reece Meckley followed Jacoby with 11 points, while Brielle Baughman and Kaitlin Schwarz posted nine and eight, respectively.
For the Canners (1-3), Eva Hollabaugh scored six points in the opening quarter to finish with nine.
Biglerville 7 8 7 4 — 26
Delone Catholic 21 18 13 12 — 64
Biglerville (26): Eva Hollabaugh 3 3-4 9, Brylee Rodgers 1 4-6 6, Paige Miller 1 0-0 2, Emily Woolson 1 0-0 2, Katie Kline 0 1-2 1, Claire Roberts 2 0-0 4, Kierney Weigle 0 2-2 2. Non-scorers: Dunlap, Peterson. Totals: 8 10-14 26
Delone Catholic (64): Jocelyn Robinson 1 1-2 3, Reece Meckley 3 4-4 11, Ella Hughes 2 0-0 4, Laura Knobloch 1 1-2 3, Megan Jacoby 7 1-2 19, Kat Keller 0 2-4 2, Brielle Baughman 2 3-4 9, Kaitlin Schwarz 4 0-4 8, Kaylie Brown 1 0-1 2, Samantha Bealmear 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: Kale, Zepeda, Wittmer. Totals: 22 12-23 64
3-pointers: DC-Meckley, Jacoby 4, Baughman 2, Bealmear
York Catholic 48, Fairfield 11
The Irish assumed a 23-point lead after a quarter of play on Tuesday as they took care of the Knights. Maria Shue and Meredith Smith scored 10 points apiece in the win.
Hannah Myers notched seven points to pace Fairfield (3-2).
Fairfield 3 6 0 2 — 11
York Catholic 26 8 7 7 — 48
Fairfield (11): Click 1 0-0 2, Myers 3 0-0 7, Klinedinst 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Calore, Holmberg, Fredrikis, Fulgham, Aker, Sanders, Miller, Laird. Totals: 5 0-0 11
York Catholic (48): Shue 4 1-2 10, Piccolo 1 3-4 5, Janusz 1 0-0 2, Bullen 1 2-2 4, Perry 4 0-0 8, Kury 0 1-2 1, Smith 5 0-0 10, O’Brien 1 2-2 4, Perry 1 2-2 4. Totals: 18 11-14 48
3-pointers: F-Myers; YC-Shue
James Buchanan 60, Gettysburg 19
MacKenzie Stoner poured in a game-high 21 points, with 19 coming in the second and third quarters, to lead the Rockets to a Mid-Penn win on Tuesday.
James Buchanan (3-2) yielded 13 points in the second quarter but clamped down after that, allowing the Warriors (1-4) just four points the rest of the way.
Madeline Delaney scored seven points for the hosts, with Lydia Floreck adding five.
James Buchanan 13 16 22 9 — 60
Gettysburg 2 13 2 2 — 19
James Buchanan (60): Iverson 2 1-4 7, Yeager 1 0-0 2, S. Stoner 4 0-0 9, Shaffer 2 0-0 4, Cooper 1 0-0 2, Dayley 6 1-4 13, M. Stoner 8 2-2 21. Totals: 23 4-10 60
Gettysburg (19): Addison Caywood 1 0-0 3, Madeline Delaney 3 0-0 7, Magha Makkenchery 1 0-0 2, Liberty Picarelli 1 0-0 2, Lydia Floreck 2 0-1 5. Non-scorers: Flickinger, Raville, Barrick, Royer, Patel, Christianson, Kibler. Totals: 8 0-1 19
3-pointers: JB-Iverson 2, S. Stoner, M. Stoner 3; G-Caywood, Delaney, Floreck
