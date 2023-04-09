The one month delay to get the 2023 season opener in the books at Williams Grove Speedway was well worth the wait as both sprint car divisions turned in exciting main events on Friday night with invader Zeb Wise scoring the upset victory in the 410 division.

In the 358 sprint main, long-time campaigner Cody Fletcher returned the Fletcher name to oval victory lane for his first-ever track checkers.

