Gettysburg outscored Franklin & Marshall by 11 after halftime in a 68-50 home victory on Thursday night.

THE SKINNY STORY

After keeping it close in the first half, Gettysburg methodically established and extended a lead over Franklin & Marshall in the second half.

THE LEADERS

Emily Violante led the Bullets with 15 points, and collected four rebounds.

Alayna Arnolie tallied 12 points and six assists.

Mackenzie Szlosek rounded out three in double-digits, putting up 11 points and eight rebounds.

FOR THE FOES

• Kennedy Wilburn led all scorers with 16 points to go with 5 rebounds.

THE REST OF THE STORY

• Both teams came out aggressive in a first quarter that held nine turnovers, split almost evenly. Two minutes elapsed before Franklin & Marshall hit a layup to start the scoring, and knocked down a three in the next possession to lead, 5-0. Caitlyn Priore countered with a layup to get the Bullets on the board, and an 11-5 run by Gettysburg gave them a 13-7 advantage with 1:52 showing. The Diplomats converted one more jumper on the quarter, and Shinya Lee finished off the first for the Bullets with a pull up jumper.

• Three different scorers helped Gettysburg control the first five minutes of the second with a 8-5 run that made it 23-15. F&M went on their own 6-2 run to put them back within two possessions with 2:17 showing in the half. Gettysburg finished with a 6-3 spurt, led by an Emily Violante three-point play and a Dejah Hill bucket to lead by seven going into the locker rooms.

• F&M worked to even things up in the third, getting back within four at 36-32, with 6:11 on the clock. Priore tossed in a layup to jumpstart a 8-3 run, capped off by two Mackenzie Szlosek buckets. With 1:20 left in the quarter, Alayna Arnolie hit a trey to help the Bullets lead by 10, 47-37. The Diplomats responded with two free throws by Quinn Galligan to bring it back within eight, before Kylie Holcomb drained a triple to give Gettysburg an 11-point lead with 0:52 remaining. Arnolie knocked down her second 3-pointer of the night on the Bullets’ very next possession, making it a 14-point edge for Gettysburg going into the final quarter.

• F&M began the fourth with a 7-6 run, bringing the score to 59-46. Two Diplomats buckets sandwiched a Szlosek triple, and Holcomb hit her second triple of the game to bring the Bullets’ lead back to 15. The Bullets would allow no more points from the visitors, and Cynthia Williams converted an and-one play to cap the game, 68-50. {/span}

THE INSIDE STORY

• Violante’s 15 points were a career-high.

• Gettysburg shot 50.0% from the field goal range, while Franklin & Marshall hit 29.5% of their field goals.

• Gettysburg hit 5 of 19 three-point attempts, while Franklin & Marshall went 5-for-18.

NEXT UP

Gettysburg will return to action against Swarthmore on Saturday. Game time is 1 p.m.