GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Biglerville 56, Fairfield 46
The homestanding Canners increased their scoring output in each quarter of Friday night’s 56-46 victory over the Knights.
Brylee Rodgers led all players with 24 points, netting 13 in the opening half and 11 after the intermission. The junior went 10-for-13 from the stripe, hitting seven of eight in the second half.
Paige Miller drilled a pair of 3-pointers on her way to 10 points for the Canners (2-2) while Emily Woolson had eight points and Claire Roberts finished with seven.
Fairfield (1-3) trimmed a 17-point deficit to seven late in the game but was unable to close the gap despite a 17-point night by Maddie Neiderer. Breana Valentine hit for 13 points and Emma Dennison added six.
Fairfield 11 7 6 22 – 46
Biglerville 11 12 16 17 – 56
Fairfield (46): Madison Cromwell 1 0-1 2, Kayleigh Bollinger 0 0-2 0, Emma Dennison 2 1-2 6, Kira Weikert 1 2-4 4, Breana Valentine 4 4-6 13, Braidan Wastler 2 0-0 4, Maddie Neiderer 6 3-4 17. Non-scorers: Battern. Totals: 16 10-19 46
Biglerville (56): Mari Alvarez 0 0-2 0, Rylie Brewer 0 1-2 1, Brylee Rodgers 7 10-13 24, Paige Miller 2 4-8 10, Emily Woolson 3 2-5 8, Ava Peterson 0 1-2 1, Joscelynn Anglin 2 1-4 5, Claire Roberts 3 1-3 7. Non-scorers: Smith, Weigle. Totals: 17 20-39 56
3-pointers: F-Dennison, Valentine, Neiderer 2; B-Miller 2. JV: Biglerville 29, Fairfield 21
Gettysburg 44,
York Suburban 39
The Warriors (4-0) pulled through in another close game on Friday to remain undefeated on the season.
A balanced offense saw Autumn Oaster and Anne Bair finish with 11 points apiece while Carly Eckhart netted 10 points, eight coming in the opening half. Oaster splashed three triples and Bair was 9-for-10 at the foul line.
York Suburban 18 11 6 4 – 39
Gettysburg 16 15 5 8 – 44
York Suburban (39): Rissmiller 2 2-2 6, Hared 3 2-2 10, Powers 2 2-3 6, Dowearly 0 3-4 3, Sargen 0 0-2 0, Miller 5 0-0 14. Totals: 12 9-13 39
Gettysburg (44): Camryn Felix 2 0-0 5, Autumn Oaster 3 2-4 11, Carly Eckhart 4 2-5 10, Anne Bair 1 9-10 11, Emili Scavitto 2 0-2 4, Bri Abate 1 1-3 3. Totals: 13 14-24 44.
3-pointers: YS-Hare 2, Miller 4; G-Felix, Oaster 3
Delone Catholic 71,
Littlestown 14
Four Squirettes reached double figures in Friday’s big win over the Thunderbolts.
Giana Hoddinott scored a game-high 20 points in three quarters of play, hitting four shots from beyond the arc. Kaitlin Schwarz and Brielle Baughman finished with 14 points apiece and Makenna Mummert added a dozen for Delone (5-0).
Emma Peart had four points for Littlestown (1-4).
Littlestown 4 4 2 4 – 14
Delone Catholic 21 21 20 9 – 71
Littlestown (14): Kellee Staub 0 2-2 2, Celli Portillo 1 0-0 2, Emma Peart 2 0-0 4, C. Shipley 1 0-0 2, Hannah Cherry 1 0-0 2, Hailey Shelley 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Lanahan, Young, Orwig, Miller, Ford, Green. Totals: 6 2-2 14
Delone Catholic (71): Abigael Vingsen 1 0-0 2, Giana Hoddinott 8 0-0 20, Laura Knobloch 1 0-0 2, Brielle Baughman 6 1-1 14, Makenna Mummert 6 0-0 12, Maggie Hughes 1 2-4 4, Kaitlin Schwarz 7 0-0 14, Emily McCann 1 0-0 3. Non-scorers: M. Jacoby. Totals: 31 3-5 71
3-pointers: DC-Hoddinott 4, Baughman, McCann
West York 54,
New Oxford 47
The Colonials rallied for 18 points in the final quarter but came up short against the Bulldogs on Friday.
Ella Billman led the Colonial charge with 14 points and Timberley Linebaugh tossed in 13, including nine off of a trio of 3-pointers. Kelbie Linebaugh drained three triples in the fourth quarter to finish with nine.
West York 14 8 30 12 – 54
New Oxford 11 7 11 18 – 47
West York (54): Generette 6 1-1 14, Walker 6 3-3 15, Hopta 4 4-4 13, Cessna 2 0-0 4, Torres 1 0-0 2, Kern 1 2-2 4, Angell 1 0-0 2. Totals: 21 10-10 54
New Oxford (47): Kelbie Linebaugh 3 0-0 9, Sydney Flesch 1 1-2 4, Hailey Linebaugh 1 0-0 2, Ella Billman 6 2-6 14, Timberley Linebaugh 5 0-0 13, Kylie Wampler 2 0-0 5. Non-scorers: Lily Myers.
3-pointers: WY-Generette, Hopta; NO-K. Linebaugh 3, Flesch, T. Linebaugh 3, Wampler
Hanover 53, York Tech 19
Jaycie Miller continued to light up the scoreboard on Friday when she pumped in 26 points in a rout of the Spartans. Miller’s big night included 11 field goals, three coming from downtown.
Riley Stigler added eight points for the Hawkettes, who improved to 4-0.
Hanover 21 17 10 8 – 53
York Tech 7 6 0 6 – 19
Hanover (53): Annie Smith 1 1-2 4, Peyton Conover 2 0-0 4, Alanys Beltran 1 0-0 2, Jaycie Miller 11 1-1 26, Lola Garman 0 1-2 1, Riley Stigler 3 2-4 8, Mya Maloney 1 0-0 3, Keana Noel 1 0-0 3, Reagan Wildasin 2 1-5 5. Non-scorers: Moorhead. Totals: 22 6-14 53
York Tech (19): Ritter 2 0-0 6, Bernard 5 1-1 13. Totals: 7 1-3 19
3-pointers: H-Smith, Miller 3, Maloney, Noel; YT-Ritter 2, Bernard 2
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Gettysburg 53,
York Suburban 46
Three Warriors scored in double figures on Friday in a road win over the Trojans.
Trent Ramirez-Keller showed the way with a team-high 17 points for Gettysburg (3-2), followed by Ethan Wager with 13 and Brandon Myers with 11.
Gettysburg 15 9 14 15 – 53
York Suburban 6 12 11 17 – 46
Gettysburg (53): Brandon Myers 3 5-7 11, Mike Hankey 0 2-4 2, Trent Ramirez-Keller 5 6-7 17, Brody Wagner 0 4-6 4, Ethan Wagner 5 3-4 13, Josh Herr 1 1-3 6. Non-scorers: Darnell, Boone. Totals: 15 21-31 53
York Suburban (46): Styrhn 3 0-0 9, Kelly 2 0-0 4, Sweeny 5 2-3 13, Stump 9 2-4 20. Totals: 19 4-7 46
3-pointers: G-Ramirez-Keller, Herr; YS-Styrhn 3, Sweeny. JV: York Suburban 53, Gettysburg 19
Red Lion 62, New Oxford 60
The Lions posted 40 second-half points to nip the Colonials in YAIAA-1 action on Friday.
Aden Strausbaugh was red-hot for the Colonials (1-3), splashing five 3-pointers on his way to a game-best 24 points. Brittyn Eakins chalked up 13 points and Brennan Holmes had 10 in the loss.
New Oxford 8 22 21 9 – 60
Red Lion 12 10 26 14 – 62
New Oxford (60): Idriz Aehmetovic 1 3-5 6, Nick Calvo-Perez 1 0-0 2, Brittyn Eakins 5 1-3 13, Aden Strausbaugh 7 5-5 24, Brennan Holmes 4 0-0 10, Adam Pascoe 0 1-2 1, Hunter Crabbs 1 0-0 2, Holden Crabbs 1 0-0 2. Non-scorers: Rex. Totals: 20 10-15 60
Red Lion (62): Scott 6 0-2 13, Vaught 6 1-1 14, Sedora 3 0-0 9, Watt 8 1-2 18, Urey 3 2-4 8. Totals: 26 4-9 62
3-pointers: NO-Aehmetovic, Eakins 2, Strausbaugh 5, Holmes 2; RL-Scott, Vaught, Sedora 3, Watt. JV: Red Lion 45, New Oxford 42
Fairfield 65, Biglerville 46
The Knights dominated the opening half of play on Friday, building a 35-16 lead as they rolled past the visiting Canners in YAIAA action.
Eric Ball keyed the win for Fairfield (3-1) by racking up 24 points. Ball connected on a pair of 3-pointers for the hosts, who hit six shots from deep. Cody Valentine dropped in 13 points and Griffin Tabler tacked on 11 in the victory.
Eli Weigle did the heavy lifting for the Canners (0-4) on the offensive end, leading all players with a game-high 26 points. Weigle hit three triples and was a cool 9-for-10 from the stripe.
Biglerville 7 9 17 13 - 46
Fairfield 16 19 20 10 - 65
Biglerville (46): Anthony Cervantes 1 0-0 2, Eli Weigle 7 9-10 26, Christian Shaffer 1 0-2 2, Caden Althoff 1 0-0 2, Brady Salter 2 0-0 4, Bear Zullinger 2 0-0 4, Ryan VanDyke 2 0-0 4, Jack Regentin 1 0-0 2. Totals: 17 9-12 46
Fairfield (65): Jake Myers 2 0-0 5, Andrew Koons 2 1-4 6, Will Myers 0 2-4 2, Eric Ball 10 2-7 24, Cody Valentine 5 1-2 13, Griffin Tabler 4 3-4 11, Peyton Stadler 1 1-2 3, Wyatt Kuhns 0 1-2 1. Totals: 24 11-28 65
3-pointers: B-Weigle 3; F-J. Myers, Koons, Ball 2, Valentine 2.
York Catholic 53,
Bermudian Springs 35
The Irish set the tone early, going up 21-9 after a quarter of play en route to a 53-35 win over the Eagles on Friday.
Ethan Beachy had a 14-point night for Bermudian (1-3), which also saw Dylan Hubbard score nine points and Austin Reinert tally seven.
York Catholic 21 19 9 4 – 53
Bermudian Springs 9 4 13 9 – 35
York Catholic (53): Brady Walker 4 2-3 11, John Forjan 3 0-0 6, Levan McFadden 0 0-3 0, Quinn Brennan 2 1-1 6, Jake Dallas 3 0-0 7, Luke Forjan 8 1-2 17, Mike Shelley 2 0-0 4, Ryan Oathout 0 2-2 2. Totals: 22 6-11 53
Bermudian Springs (35): Ethan Beachy 5 4-4 14, Dylan Hubbard 4 0-0 9, Connor Mummert 0 1-4 1, Tyson Carpenter 1 2-2 4, Austin Reinert 3 0-2 7. Non-scorers: Nick Erdman, Gabe Kline, Ethan Young. Totals: 13 7-12 35
3-pointers: YC-Walker, Brennan, Dallas; BS-Hubbard, Reinert
WRESTLING
Carlisle Invitational
Gettysburg enjoyed a strong opening day at the Carlisle Tournament on Friday, putting 10 wrestlers into today’s quarterfinal round.
Ethan Burgess (106), Neal Rozario (113), Gabe Pecaitis (120), Wyatt Sokol (126), Dalton Redden (138), Jaxon Townsend (145), Logan Newell (152), Jacob Cherry (160), Tyler Withers (172) and Trevor Gallagher (285) all advanced, with eight of those Warriors posting bonus points to give Gettysburg the lead among a 21-team field.
Bermudian Springs saw Austin Anderson (113), Ty Livelsberger (126) and Brennan Schisler (132) work their way into the quarterfinals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.