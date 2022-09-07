GOLF
Mid-Penn match at Eagles Crossing
Gettysburg placed fifth among seven teams on Wednesday, beating Northern and James Buchanan in a nine-hole Mid-Penn competition.
Zachary Slaybaugh’s 44 paced the Warriors and was tied for the 10th-best score of the day. Zachary Sentz (46), Connor Peterman (47) and Jarelle Forbes (49) also stayed under 50 for Gettysburg.
Greencastle’s Ben Irr and Waynesboro’s Evan Stein tied for medalist honors with rounds of 36.
Team: Waynesboro 157, Greencastle 165, Big Spring 178, Shippensburg 183, Gettysburg 186, Northern 187, James Buchanan 208
Gettysburg: Zachary Slaybaugh 44, Zachary Sentz 46, Connor Peterman 47, Jarelle Forbes 49, Kaleb Repp 52, Josh Fair 54, Landon Blocher 58
Standings: 1. Waynesboro 23-1, 2. Greencastle 20-4, 3. Gettysburg 13-11, 4. Northern 10-14, 5. Shippensburg 9-15, 6. Big Spring 8-16, 7. James Buchanan 1-23
BOYS’ SOCCER
Delone Catholic 2, Fairfield 0
Angello Salazar and Aaron Ocampo netted goals for the Squires, who scored a big home win on Tuesday.
JP Groves sent a long ball to Salazar for the game’s first tally. Ocampo doubled the Delone (2-0-1) lead later in the half by scoring after taking a pass from AJ Neiderer.
Liam Russell notched three saves in goal to record the shutout for the hosts.
Fairfield 0 0 — 0
Delone Catholic 2 0 — 2
Goals: DC-Angello Salazar, Aaron Ocampo. Assists: DC-JP Groves, AJ Neiderer.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
New Oxford 3, William Penn 0
It was all Colonials in Tuesday’s match when resulted in a 25-12, 25-10, 25-9 victory for the Ox.
Makenzie Adams delivered eight kills up front, with Addisyn Reed adding five of her own. Adams also paced the team with six digs and Larkin Hostetter finished with four.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
South Western 3, York Suburban 2
The Mustangs used a sweep in doubles play to take down the Trojans on Wednesday.
Lilly Smith and Ahsiana Basit rolled at first doubles while Bryn Sheridan and Paige Coates did the same at No. 2.
In singles action, Kayley Skibicki delivered a 7-6(4), 6-4 decision that helped seal the victory.
Singles: 1. Abby Miller (YS) d. Cassie Maqueda 6-1, 6-0; 2. Kayley Skibicki (SW) d. Claire Hartinger 7-6(4), 6-4; 3. Anna Ekstrom (YS) d. Mikayla Bond 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: 1. Lilly Smith/Ahsiana Basit (SW) d. Shelby Aulthouse/Francesa Messina 6-3, 6-4; 2. Bryn Sheridan/Paige Coates (SW) d. Marcella Rolle/Corrinne Sweigard 6-0, 6-4
FIELD HOCKEY
Littlestown 6, Delone Catholic 2
The Bolts erased a 2-0 deficit by rattling off six unanswered goals to win Tuesday’s matchup.
Kelsy McClintock and Ashlyn Rebert tallied two goals apiece while Tyiler Blume and Emily Nunamaker added single scores.
For the Squirettes, Meredith Mace and Cara Arigo notched first-quarter goals.
Littlestown 0 2 2 2 — 6
Delone Catholic 2 0 0 0 — 2
Goals: L-Tyiler Blume, Emily Nunamaker, Kelsy McClintock 2, Ashlyn Rebert 2; DC-Meredith Mace, Cara Arigo. Shots: L-22; DC-4. Corners: L-1; DC-15. Saves: L-2; DC-16
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.