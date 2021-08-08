On Saturday night, Cory Haas became the 17th different winner at Lincoln Speedway in 22 races so far in the 2021 season. Haas’ win was his ninth at the track and his first since October 2012.
“The biggest key tonight, I shoved it under Troy Wagaman in the heat race for a spot early in the heat and that was the key to get to start ninth,” said Haas, who lined up ninth for the 30-lap feature.
Billy Dietrich shot out to the lead when the green flag dropped but cautions allowed Haas to make his way to the front of the field.
“The cautions worked out real well for me tonight,” he said. “I was able to get maybe a guy usually on the restart down there on the bottom of 1 and 2.”
Once the leaders entered lapped traffic, Haas was able to close in on Dietrich.
“Obviously getting through the lapped cars was key,” he said. “It slowed Billy’s pace down enough that I got a run. Man, I don’t know for a lap or two there it was insane. I about ran over a lapper going down the front stretch. It’s good racing in lapped traffic at Lincoln; brings back some memories when I was a little younger, but we can still get it done.”
Since the start of June Haas has yet to finish outside the top 10 at Lincoln. Going into Saturday night he had two seconds, a fourth, a sixth, an eighth and a tenth during that stretch. On Saturday he finally turned the speed into a win.
“I feel that the last month we were as good as anybody here, it’s just a matter of me and not making mistakes and things like that,” he said. “I think we can end the year pretty well here.”
Dalton Dietrich & Billy Dietrich shared the front row for the start of the DCS School of Driving Night feature. Dalton led the field into turn 1 but Billy was right there and the two raced side by side down the back stretch. Billy took the lead with Dalton in second and Tim Glatfelter running third.
Dylan Norris and Scott Fisher were running fourth and fifth as Chase Dietz joined them to battle for position.
Billy had a commanding 2.5 second lead by lap 4 as he approached lapped traffic. Billy’s lead was up to 3.665 seconds by lap 5 when the caution came out. The yellow flag flew for Brie Hershey and Greg Plank who got together in turns 3 and 4.
With his hefty lead erased, Billy led Dalton, Glatfelter, Norris and Fisher to the cone for the restart at a slow place, stacking up the field behind him.
Glatfelter got under Dalton for second and Norris followed taking third. Cory Haas and Dietz also made their way towards the front of the field by getting by Dalton.
Billy entered lapped traffic again on lap 9, this time with a 2.667 second lead.
The caution flag flew again on lap 11 when Matt Campbell came to a stop in turn 2.
This time the top five for the restart were Billy, Glatfelter, Norris, Dietz and Haas.
Haas got by Dietz and went to work on Norris, making the pass coming out of turn 2. Dietz followed but flipped in turn 4 bringing out the red flag on lap 14.
Billy led Glatfelter, Haas, Norris and Aaron Bollinger on the restart.
Haas got under Glatfelter as they raced down the back stretch to try and take second, but Glatfelter held the spot. Haas was getting a great run off of turn 2 and took the second spot on the following lap.
Alan Krimes worked his way into the top five from his 15th starting spot on lap 15 and then got by Norris for fourth on the next lap.
Bollinger drove back into the top five by passing Norris for fifth.
Lapped traffic came into play again on lap 18 for Billy as Haas was closing in on the leader.
Haas used the high side in turns 1 and 2 to take the lead on lap 22.
Billy went to the topside on the following lap trying to reclaim the lead as two lapped cars battled for position in front of the leaders. Haas held the top spot and got by the lapped cars.
Billy was still behind the lapped cars as they continued to battle. Freddie Rahmer started 16th and was up to fifth with five laps to go. Rahmer and Krimes battled for fourth down the back stretch with Krimes holding the spot.
Haas got to the checkered flag 2.289 seconds ahead of Billy. Krimes got by Glatfelter on the last lap for third. Rahmer completed the top five.
Heat race winners in the 410 sprint car division were Billy Dietrich, Chase Dietz and Scott Fisher.
Justin Foster Scores First Career 358 Win
Rookie of the year contender Riley Emig and the defending rookie of the year, Justin Foster, shared the front row for the 20-lap feature on Saturday night.
Emig took the lead when the green flag dropped with Foster in second, Ashley Cappetta third and Matt Findley fourth.
The yellow flag waved on lap 1 for Mason Chaney who was sitting on the cushion in turn 1.
Emig led Foster, Cappetta, Findley and Jeff Rohrbaugh to the cone for the restart.
The caution flag waved again when Tony Hippensteel got spun around in turn 2.
Emig held the lead on the restart over Foster and Cappetta as Findley and Rohrbaugh battled side by side for fourth. Findley held the spot.
The red flag came out on lap 6 when Jordan Strickler got upside down in turn 4. Strickler had been running ninth at the time.
The top five for the restart were Emig, Foster, Cappetta, Rohrbaugh and Findley. Rohrbaugh got by Cappetta for third on the restart. Findley went to work on Cappetta to try and take fourth.
Lap 9 saw another caution when Hippensteel got spun around in turn 2.
Foster looked to the outside of Emig in turn 1 on the restart but Emig held the spot. Findley got by Cappetta for fourth before the caution came out again on lap 10 when Kody Hartlaub came to a stop on the front stretch.
With the field lined up for the restart at the halfway point of the race, the first two drivers, Emig and Foster were both looking for their first career wins in the division and at Lincoln. The third place driver, Rohrbaugh was looking to add to his win total as he sits atop the all time win list at Lincoln.
Once again Foster looked to the outside of Emig but was not able to make the pass for the lead in turns 1 and 2. The top two raced wheel to wheel at the line with Emig holding on to the lead by .005 seconds. Foster made the pass for the lead at the line on lap 12.
Another young driver searching for his first win at Lincoln, Zane Rudisill, was moving through the field and had made his way up to fourth from his 12th starting spot.
Rudisill got by Rohrbaugh to move into third. The three young guns, Foster, Emig, and Rudisill, ran first, second and third with five laps to go.
Rohrbaugh caught Emig and Rudisill as they battled for second. Rudisill and Emig raced side by side at the line on lap 17. Emig held him off again on lap 18. Rohrbaugh was still there and made it a three car battle for second. Rohrbaugh got under Rudisill for third, but Rudisill got him back at the line to hold the spot.
Foster crossed the line 2.016 seconds ahead of Emig. Rudisill finished third and Rohrbaugh was fourth. Findley completed the top five.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 38-Cory Haas; 2. 8-Billy Dietrich; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 5. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman; 8. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 9. 59-Jim Siegel; 10. 44-Dylan Norris; 11. 99m-Kyle Moody; 12. 1X-Chad Trout; 13. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 14. 21T-Scott Fisher; 15. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 16. 75-Tyler Ross; 17. 21-Matt Campbell; 18. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe; 19. 90-Jordan Givler; 20. 7-Trey Hivner; 21. 23-Chris Arnold; 22. 35-Tyler Esh; 23. 11P-Greg Plank; 24. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 25. 97-Brie Hershey (DNF)
Lap leaders: B. Dietrich (1-22) & Haas (23-30)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 8-Billy Dietrich; 2. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 3. 44-Dylan Norris; 4. 99m-Kyle Moody; 5. 21-Matt Campbell; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 59-Jim Siegel; 8. 97-Brie Hershey
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 39-Chase Dietz; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 38-Cory Haas; 4. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 5. 7-Trey Hivner; 6. 19-Troy Wagaman; 7. 11P-Greg Plank; 8. 2w-Glenndon Forsythe
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 21T-Scott Fisher; 2. 1X-Chad Trout; 3. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 4. 35-Tyler Esh; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 5E-Tim Wagaman; 7. 75-Tyler Ross
358 Sprints
Feature (20 laps): 1. 23-Justin Foster ($1,100); 2. 33-Riley Emig; 3. 4-Zane Rudisill; 4. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 5. 28-Matt Findley; 6. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 7. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 8. 00-Chris Frank; 9. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 10. 21-CJ Tracy; 11. 35-Steve Owings; 12. 99-Zachary Cool; 13. 38-Brett Strickler; 14. 5-Travis Scott; 15. 11H-Hayden Miller; 16. 25-Travis Leh; 17. 96-Billy Heltzel Jr.; 18. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 19. 55-Tony Hippensteel (DNF); 20. 2-Kody Hartlaub (DNF); 21. 38s-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 22. 91-Adrian Shaffer (DNS)
Lap leaders: Emig (1-11) & Foster (12-20)
Heat 1 (10 laps): 1. 33-Riley Emig; 2. 00-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 89-Ashely Cappetta; 4. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 5. 00-Chris Frank; 6. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 7. 35-Steve Owings; 8. 96-Billy Heltzel Jr.
Heat 2 (10 laps): 1. 38s-Jordan Strickler; 2. 38-Brett Strickler; 3. 99-Zachary Cool; 4. 11H-Hayden Miller; 5. 8CR-Mason Chaney; 6. 55-Tony Hippensteel; 7. 25-Travis Leh
Heat 3 (10 laps): 1. 28-Matt Findley; 2. 21-CJ Tracy; 3. 23-Justin Foster; 4. 4-Zane Rudisill; 5. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 6. 5-Travis Scott; 7. 91-Adrian Shaffer (DNS)
600 Xcel Modifieds
Feature (20 laps): 1. 28s-Sam Scicchitano; 2. 5-Seth Schnoke; 3. 17K-Kenny Harris; 4. 12-Eric Whitby; 5. 88-Justin Schraden; 6. 48K-Kevin McGinty; 7. 28T-Thomas Prychka; 8. 71D-Austin Daniels; 9. 44$-Bryce Smith; 10. 69SR-Chris Smith; 11. 76-Hunter Diehl; 12. 2B-Korey Inglin; 13. 28-Richie Hitzler; 14. 28H-Ray Gradwell; 15. 20K-Chad Krieser; 16. 116-Darryl Baer; 17. 21-Ron Baer; 18. 117-Jared Meyers (DNF); 19. 13-Ed Hollenbach (DNF); 20. 34-Chad Miller (DNF)
Lap leaders: Scicchitano (1-20)
Heat winners: Scicchitano, Harris
