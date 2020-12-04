Some said it could not happen.
Others did not want it to happen.
But it did. Thankfully.
A week ago today, the curtain came down on the 2020 fall sports scholastic season. When the final whistle blew to conclude Central York’s game against St. Joseph’s Prep in the PIAA Football Championships at Hersheypark Stadium, there was a mixed feeling of relief and triumph.
Getting to the finish line was a battle unlike any we have seen before thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, which claimed the 2020 spring season and threatened to erase fall sports as well. A summer of uncertainty included a game of chicken between Gov. Tom Wolf and the PIAA, school districts taking a variety of stances in regard to their respective fall sports policies and communities rallying together on behalf of their children who desperately wanted some sense of normalcy, if only for a few hours a week.
Simply getting to the starting line was a struggle as some school boards wavered and the YAIAA decided to delay play. Ultimately, all our Adams County schools finally received the green light and were able to put their athletes on fields, courts and courses for what amounted to a shortened but incredibly important season.
And what a season it was, even if abbreviated and lacking the usual number of fans supporting their favorite teams. I shudder to think about what would have been lost had sports been cancelled.
We wouldn’t have seen the Gettysburg girls’ soccer team go undefeated on its way to a second straight YAIAA-2 championship. Nor would we have watched the Fairfield girls continue their incredible run of success by adding yet another District 3 soccer crown title to their impressive haul with senior Naia Roberts, the YAIAA-3 Player of the Year, heading up an impressive roster.
Littlestown’s Josh Blose would not have scored a single goal, let alone the 19 he registered to establish a new program record.
A division championship and perfect regular season record for the Bermudian Springs field hockey team never would have materialized, denying talented seniors like Lindsey Kutz, the Y-3 Player of the Year, an opportunity to play a final season for her beloved team. Likewise for senior Carrie Bair, the Division 2 Player of the Year, and a terrific group of players at New Oxford.
At Biglerville, where athletes had to wait until the 11th hour before granted permission to play, a close-knit field hockey team posted nine shutouts on its way to a 9-4-1 record and first appearance in the District 3 playoffs since 2013.
Had area football fields remained empty, Delone Catholic and New Oxford would not have sported spotless regular season records or captured division titles. No one could have watched Squire senior Tate Neiderer pull off a rare feat as a division’s offensive and defensive player of the year. Dylan Forbes would have been denied a chance to spearhead a stingy Colonial defense, and we wouldn’t have witnessed the rarest of feats when Canner backs Kalen Sharrah, Josh Fulton and Sam Hurda all rushed for over 100 yards in one game.
Not a single shot would have been played by Littlestown’s Bradin Peart or Delone’s Nick Carpenter, two of the best golfers in the entire district.
Gettysburg freshman Winter Oaster’s arrival as a force in cross country would have been delayed, and another division crown for the Warriors lost. A crowning achievement denied for Delone senior Julia O’Brien, who final chased down a state medal to close her brilliant career.
No undefeated record or division championship for the New Oxford girls’ tennis team; no player of the year honor for Gettysburg’s Kaitlin Then.
Nothing at all. Empty fields, courts, courses.
It wasn’t only championships, playoff appearances or individual accolades that never would have come to light. What about seniors getting to pull on their school’s uniform for a final time? Or freshmen stepping up to the varsity level and learning they have what it takes to compete? Or kids simply getting a chance to practice and play a sport they love or form bonds with teammates that could last forever?
All gone, had people not thought – and fought – for athletes.
Athletes, coaches, athletic directors and all involved should be applauded for their efforts during the fall. YAIAA member schools did a remarkable job of following protocols which allowed their kids to compete and schedules to stay intact. It wasn’t easy, but they made it happen.
I think back to a quote from PIAA Executive Director Dr. Robert Lombardi during a Zoom meeting on July 28: “People are saying, ‘you have this what-if and you have this what-if’, and all these plans. The biggest what-if is this: What if we don’t try? If we don’t try to get something out of the season for students, I think we’re failing them. We need to do our darndest to help them become successful.”
That line of thinking was, thankfully, shared by a lot of folks across the commonwealth, including Adams County. Kudos to them. All of them.
