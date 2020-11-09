Family: Parents Scott and Lisa Stanko, sisters Rebekkah, Emily, Alicia, Veronica, Francyn, Helayna and brother Scott Jr.
Pets: Dogs Hulk (black lab/mastiff mix), Bruce & Thor (yellow lab mixes)
Scholastic sports played: Field hockey for six years as a goalie
Favorite part of field hockey: I play goalie, so my favorite part is being able to see everything on the field, and diving
Least favorite part of field hockey: When I have a one-on-one or someone gets to take a stroke
Favorite memory from field hockey: Making it to districts my senior season and stopping a stroke at Kennard-Dale that allowed us to win the game my junior season
Favorite subjects in school: Math and culinary
Favorite cafeteria meal at school: Mashed potato bowl
Favorite college or pro teams: East Stroudsburg field hockey team
If you could attend one sporting event in the world, what would it be? USA field hockey in the Olympics because I think it would be an awesome experience to see the sport I love being played at the most elite level
Hobbies outside of sports: Cooking, baking and swimming
Favorite food: Jalapeno poppers and Mexican food
Favorite music: Country
Favorite movie/TV show: Mean Girls and Elf
Celebrity you would most like to meet: Taylor Swift
If you could change one thing in the world, what would it be? I would change how people with disabilities are discriminated against. If people would take the time to get to know someone versus judging them, the world would be a better place
Outside of sports, what skills would you like to learn? American sign language and learning to cook
Pet peeve: When my name is misspelled or pronounced incorrectly
Dream job: To work with life skills students
Future plans: To obtain my Special Education Paraeducator/Paraprofessional certificate at Franklin Learning Center
Words to live by: Don’t be pushed by your problems, be led by your dreams
