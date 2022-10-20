GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Bermudian Springs 3, Fairfield 0
The Eagles secured their 10th victory of the season on Thursday when they dealt the Knights a 25-9, 25-9, 25-6 setback.
Bermudian solidified its standing in the District 3 Class 2A power rankings by winning seven of its final nine matches of the regular season. The Eagles (10-6) were ranked fifth following Thursday’s triumph in which Molly Kuntz, Laney Cook and Ella Means had five kills apiece.
Maddie Wagner posted 14 assists and four service aces, and Courtney Wolf had four aces as well.
The Eagles won the JV match 25-8, 25-16.
Littlestown 3, York Tech 0
Gracie Plunkert and Hannah Cherry paired to produce 17 kills as the Bolts enjoyed a 25-18, 25-11, 25-20 win over the Spartans on Thursday.
Makayla Branham handed out 22 assists, Jenna Young had 15 digs and the tandem of Ellie Staub and Chelsey Stonesifer came up with 14 additional digs for Ltown (8-8).
Greencastle 3, Gettysburg 0
The unbeaten Blue Devils turned back the Warriors in the regular-season finale on Thursday, claiming a 25-18, 25-16, 26-24 victory.
Gettysburg (7-10) saw Elana Granger post 10 assists, Leila Lebon-Hill stuff five shots at the net and the duo of Marissa Clapsadle and Hailey Williams team up for 23 digs. Clapsadle also had six kills in the match.
Greencastle won the JV contest 25-19, 20-25, 15-11.
South Western 3, New Oxford 0
Lex Cornett clocked 10 kills in helping the Mustangs beat the Colonials 25-20, 25-18, 25-17 on Thursday evening.
Two dozen assists came from Kellyn Ford and the combination of Katlyn Grempler and Maddy Hickman combined for 19 digs for the Mustangs (11-5).
No information was provided for the Colonials (5-12).
YAIAA Tournament
Delone Catholic earned a spot in the eight-team YAIAA Tournament, which begins Friday at Spring Grove and York Tech. The Squirettes, runners-up in Division 3, open against Divison 1 champion Central York at 6 p.m. at Spring Grove.
The semifinals and finals will be contested on Saturday at Dallastown, and 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively.
YAIAA Girls’ Volleyball Tournament
Friday — Quarterfinals
At Spring Grove
Delone Catholic vs. Central York, 6
Susquehannock vs. York Catholic, 7:30
At York Tech
York Suburban vs. Dallastown, 6
Spring Grove vs. West York, 7:30
BOYS’ SOCCER
West Perry 1, Gettysburg 0
Kyle Port made good on a breakaway in the second overtime period to push the Mustangs past the Warriors on Thursday evening. Bryce Rudisill recorded seven saves for Gettysburg, which closed out at 3-10-2.
West Perry 0 0 0 1 — 1
Gettysburg 0 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: WP-Kyle Port. Shots: WP-8; G-9. Corners: WP-4; G-4. Saves: WP-9; G-Bryce Rudisill 7. JV: Gettysburg 3, West Perry 0
