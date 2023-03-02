Delone Catholic’s goal of bringing home a fourth consecutive district championship went up in a puff of smoke as Wyomissing rallied in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to knock off the Squirettes, 35-30, in the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball championship game Thursday morning at Giant Center in Hershey.
Delone (24-3) grabbed a 30-29 lead when Megan Jacoby splashed a triple from the left wing with 2:17 to go, but Amaya Stewart had an immediate answer to swing the lead back to the Spartans.
A stop for Wyomissing followed and the Squirettes began to foul intentionally with 1:39 remaining.
Wyomissing (26-2) struggled from the charity stripe, making 4-of-11 down the stretch, but Delone was unable to scratch the rest of the way.
“Our girls have a belief in themselves and they love each other,” Wyomissing head coach Aaron Anders said. “They don’t get rattled, they don’t panic and they don’t back down.”
Stewart, Wyo’s 6-foot-1 sophomore, presented big problems on the interior at both ends for the Squirettes as she scored 12 points, grabbed 13 boards, rejected five shots and affected countless others.
The zone defense employed by the Spartans — anchored by Stewart — gave Delone fits and the Squirettes avoided venturing into the lane at times. And when they did, she was there with an answer.
“Teams have been using zone defenses against us a lot, so we’re used to that,” Delone head coach Gerry Eckenrode said. “When we did try to attack them inside, we’d drive into Stewart and that was a lost cause.”
Eckenrode continued, “I’m disappointed with our effort today. We didn’t do the things that we worked on in practice, the stuff that we gameplanned for.”
Things started off in an awful fashion for Delone as the Squirettes failed to hit a field goal in the first 12 minutes of the game, missing all 14 of their attempts. They trailed 8-1 before Kaitlyn Schwarz finally got them on the board from the field with 3:46 left in the second quarter.
Schwarz spearheaded a 12-4 spurt to end the half for the Squirettes that saw them go to intermission holding a 13-12 lead. The junior had 10 of those points.
“They came out in a zone and we didn’t penetrate and attack it,” Schwarz said. “We were content passing the ball around the outside and shooting from out there.”
The third quarter was tight all the way and ended with Delone holding on to a 22-21 lead.
A hoop by Schwarz began the fourth quarter and the Squirettes followed with a stop, but were unable to increase their lead.
“We were up three, with the ball, and couldn’t add to our lead,” Eckenrode said. “That was a bad sign for us. We had a chance to build a little bit of cushion and didn’t do it.”
Buckets from Stewart and Alexis Hardy gave the Spartans a 25-24 lead, but those were answered by a Brielle Baughman trifecta for Delone to swing the advantage to the Black & Gold.
“We overcame not being able to make shots early in the game and then we got a lead,” Eckenrode said. “Then we had some costly turnovers that really hurt us.”
Schwarz led the way for Delone with 14 points, while Baughman tossed in eight. The team shot 11-of-43 (26 percent) from the field for the game.
The Squirettes will begin PIAA tournament play when they host the District 1 runner-up on Saturday, March 11.
“I’m giving the girls the next three days off,” Eckenrode said. “Then on Monday, we’ll start getting ready for who we have to play next Saturday.”
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Wyomissing (35): Abby Zechman 1 0-1 2, Alexis Hardy 3 1-4 8, Audrey Hurleman 4 2-2 10, Maddie Campbell 0 0-4 0, Amaya Stewart 4 3-5 12, Annie McCaffrey 1 1-2 3. Totals: 13 7-18 35.
Delone Catholic (30): Reece Meckley 1 0-0 3, Megan Jacoby 2 0-0 5, Brielle Baughman 3 1-2 8, Kaitlyn Schwarz 5 4-5 14. Non-scorers: Robinson, Hughes, Knobloch. Totals: 11 5-7 30.
3-pointers: W-Hardy, Stewart; DC-Meckley, Jacoby, Baughman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.