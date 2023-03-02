DELONE
Deone Catholic’s Megan Jacoby (22) looks on as Wyomissing celebrates its 35-30 victory in the District 3 Class 4A championship game on Thursday at Giant Center in Hershey. The Spartans denied the Squirettes in their bid to capture a fourth straight district title. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Delone Catholic’s goal of bringing home a fourth consecutive district championship went up in a puff of smoke as Wyomissing rallied in the last two minutes of the fourth quarter to knock off the Squirettes, 35-30, in the District 3 Class 4A girls’ basketball championship game Thursday morning at Giant Center in Hershey.

Delone (24-3) grabbed a 30-29 lead when Megan Jacoby splashed a triple from the left wing with 2:17 to go, but Amaya Stewart had an immediate answer to swing the lead back to the Spartans.

