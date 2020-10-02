It was incorrectly reported in Friday’s Gettysburg Times that Nick Carpenter of Delone Catholic shot the low round for Class 2A players in Thursday’s YAIAA Golf Championships at Briarwood Golf Club. Littlestown junior Bradin Peart posted the best 2A round of the tournament by carding a 77, two strokes under Carpenter’s 79.
Peart, playing as an independent, has qualified for next week’s District 3 Championships which will also take place at Briarwood. He was a district qualifier as a freshman in 2018.
Carpenter, along with Delone teammates Trenton Kopp, Evan Glass and Kat Keller will also be competing in the individual district tournament. The Squires have qualified for the team tournament as well, which takes place on Friday in conjunction with the individual tournament.
Fairfield’s Sarah Devilbiss will join Keller in the girls’ field.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.