Montclair State outscored Gettysburg 18-3 over a 17-minute stretch of the second half to take control of the game. Then a 90-minute weather stoppage delayed their 32-21 victory over the Bullets, on Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium in Gettysburg.
• Mike Del Grande led the Bullets defensively with six tackles, a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
• Rocco Abdinoor threw for 197 yards on 17 of 32 passing and ran for another 54 yards on 10 carries. He threw one touchdown.
• Andrew Sanborn threw for 180 yards, completing 19 of 29 passes in his first start. He also ran for 30 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
• Henry Lewis ran for 88 yards on six carries, including a 66-yard touchdown run after Gettysburg had closed to within 20-13.
• Nicholas Burgess had 12 tackles and a pair of sacks, while Omarie Wilmore had eight stops and a sack.
• Taking over at his own 16, Rocco Abdinoor engineered a 12-play drive that covered 71 yards before having to settle for a 30-yard Rob Meyerfield goal for a 3-0 leads with 6:34 to play in the opening quarter. Montclair took the ensuing possession near midfield and needed just five plays to cover 56 yards that Andrew Sanborn finished off with a four-yard run for a 7-3 lead with 4:21 showing.
• Midway through the second quarter, the Red Hawks once again needed just four plays to take a 14-3 lead. Sanborn found Anthony Roige for a 14-yaard catch-and-run off the left side with 8:41 on the clock. Gettysburg responded with another long drive, covering 75 yards in 13 plays and ate 7 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock. Abindoor connected with Ryan McAndrew on a third-and-13 from the Montclair 16 that the senior took all the way to the end zone to make it a four-point game. The Red Hawks put together a drive in the final 52 seconds but the defense held to keep it a 14-10 game at the break.
• A blocked punt on the opening possession gave Montclair the ball at the Gettysburg 5. Two plays later, Sanborn ran up the middle but the PAT sailed wide right to keep it a 20-10 game. Meyer once again capped an 11-play, 76-yard drive with a 21-yard field goal to make it a one-score game with 3:31 remaining. Henry Lewis, however, took the next offensive play off left end and scampered 66 yards for a Red Hawk touchdown and 26-13 lead.
• A two-yard Abellany Mendez touchdown run five minutes into the fourth quarter made it a 32-13 game. Gettysburg was driving on the next possession and made its way to the Montclair 18 before lightning in the area forced the teams from the field with 8:02 on the clock. Nearly 90 minutes later, the teams returned and it took seven plays for the Bullets to score another touchdown when Konrad Vandborg found Michael Zrelak from 13 yards out. McAndrew caught the two-point conversion to make it a 32-21 game. The defense forced a three-and-out but could not punch in another score before turning it over on downs at the Montclair 1.
• It was the first-ever meeting between the two teams.
• Gettysburg returns to action at Christopher Newport on Saturday. Game time is 4 p.m.
