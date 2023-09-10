Montclair State outscored Gettysburg 18-3 over a 17-minute stretch of the second half to take control of the game. Then a 90-minute weather stoppage delayed their 32-21 victory over the Bullets, on Saturday afternoon at Shirk Field at Musselman Stadium in Gettysburg.

THE LEADERS

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.