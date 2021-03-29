Biglerville began its season by falling to Susquehannock in walk-off fashion last Friday, but the Canners bounced back to take down visiting Littlestown in their home opener, 11-7, in YAIAA baseball action Monday afternoon at Biglerville.
Canner starter Darren Mickley sat the Thunderbolts down in order in the top of the first and his teammates went about supporting him right away with their sticks.
Biglerville (1-1, 1-1) didn’t hit the ball a ton in the opening frame, but the visitors had trouble reeling in some pop-ups that dropped for hits and allowed the Canners to score four runs right out of the gate.
Eli Weigle’s pop with the bases packed and two down fell right in the middle of the diamond and allowed two runs to score. Mickley followed with a flare that dropped into shallow center for another run, then Gage Bishop singled home a run.
“Our offense was good enough to win most games,” Littlestown head coach Robert Rohrbaugh said. “But we’ve got to take care of the defense. We don’t have much varsity experience, but I’m not sure that we were ready to go and I’ve got to have our guys motivated at the start of games.”
Littlestown (1-1, 1-1) answered with two runs in the top of the second, but didn’t follow up with a shutdown inning, as Biglerville responded with five tallies in its half of the frame.
Cameron Hartzell tripled home two runs, while Logan Brewer smacked a two-bagger off the fence in right field to plate a run and Connor Orner and Bishop each chased home runners with singles.
“We had a good first inning and that got our confidence up,” Biglerville head coach Jeff Taylor said. “We kept it going in the second and followed up well.”
Littlestown trailed 10-4 to begin the fifth when Bradin Peart worked a leadoff walk from Mickley that spelled the end of the Canner hurler’s day on the hill.
Mickley went four innings, plus one batter, and allowed four earned runs and three hits with two strikeouts and three walks to earn the victory. He threw strikes on 42 of his 77 pitches.
Ryan Jones singled home Peart and the Bolts had runners on first and second with no outs. A ground out and pop out followed, but then Gabe Schue rapped a two-run single that scored Jones and Michael Henrie to make it 10-7.
Taylor gave the ball to Brewer to begin the sixth with the Canners ahead by four runs and Brewer worked around a one-out walk in that inning.
Then in the seventh, Dalton Small singled to begin the inning before Brewer fanned the next two hitters and induced a groundout to end it.
“I thought we made some pitches when we needed to and made some plays defensively when we needed to today,” Taylor said. “Our hitting was good and I wasn’t sure how good it would be after we only scored two runs on Friday.”
The Canners pieced together a 15-hit attack that was spearheaded by three hits apiece from Orner, Hartzell and Bishop. Hartzell and Bishop each plated three runs, as well.
Littlestown’s sticks were led by two knocks each from Henrie and Small.
“I saw some good things, but I saw some bad things that we need to straighten out, too,” Rohrbaugh said. “We’ll be putting in a lot of work in practice catching pop-ups (Tuesday).”
Both teams return to action on Wednesday. The Bolts host Hanover at 6:30 p.m., while the Canners play at Eastern York at 4:15 p.m.
Follow Tom Sixeas on Twitter at @TomSixeas
Littlestown 022 030 0 — 7 8 1
Biglerville 450 110 x — 11 15 3
Braden Unger, Alex Forsythe (3), Andrew Olvera (6) and Ryan Jones; Darren Mickley, Kolton Trimmer (5), Logan Brewer (6) and Austin Black. WP-Mickley; LP-Unger. SO-BB: Unger 3-1, Forsythe 2-2, Olvera 1-1; Mickley 2-3, Trimmer 0-0, Brewer 3-1. 2B: L-Michael Henrie; B-Gage Bishop, Brewer. 3B: B-Cameron Hartzell.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.