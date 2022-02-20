By his own admission, Brennan Schisler didn’t have the best regular season.
“I hit a couple bumps in the beginning of my season,” he said. “I wasn’t myself. I didn’t feel like I was a strong 132-pounder.”
But as Schisler knows, all of that goes out the window when you reach the postseason. On Saturday at Susquenita High School, the Bermudian Springs’ senior proved just that, going 3-0 at 126 pounds to claim his second consecutive title at the District 3 Class 2A Section 1 tournament.
“He dedicated himself the last three weeks to cutting the weight and going down a weight class,” Bermudian coach Dave McCollum said of Schisler. “We talked about getting to a weight class where we felt we could be more competitive size-wise. And he worked really, really hard those three weeks.”
After going just 17-10 in the regular season, the most regular season losses of his four-year career, Schisler made the drop from 132 to 126 for the postseason.
He had to work for an 11-7 victory in the opening round over Newport’s Travis Lilly, and was then faced with top-seeded Eli Bounds of Boiling Springs.
After no scoring in the opening period, Bounds rode out the entirety of the second period and then escaped quickly in third to lead 1-0. But Schisler, despite the weight cut, had no problems pushing the pace. He forced a pair of stall calls to tie the match at 1-1 and send it to sudden victory. In the overtime period, he was able to drive through the winning takedown just 16 seconds in to claim a 3-1 victory.
“He’s in shape,” McCollum said of Schisler’s gas tank. “He’s tough in overtime this year. Last year not so much. But this year I think he understands what it takes and he’s been doing extra conditioning in the room on his own and I think it really paid off for him.”
If his semifinal match wasn’t dramatic enough, Schisler had an even more nail-biting showing in the finals against West Perry freshman Tyler Morrison.
Schisler led Morrison 2-0 after the first period thanks to a double-leg takedown in short time, but Morrison then picked up two nearfall points in the second period and rode out the remainder to tie the match at 2-2. After a quick escape in the third, Morrison led 3-2.
But Schisler kept pushing, and again it paid dividends. He was able to work his way to the side of Morrison and locked up a cradle just as time expired notch the winning takedown.
“I never wrestled him before and I chose down in the second period. I thought I could get out and he was really tough on legs and turned me there,” Schisler said of the finals. “In the third period I knew I had to get a takedown and I locked it up with the cradle in the end.”
The Eagles’ star now turns his sights to Saturday’s district tournament and beyond after reaching the super regionals a year ago.
“I definitely think I’m in a good spot,” he said of the coming weeks. “This was definitely a good place to start, heading into districts.”
A pair of freshmen teammates impressed for the Eagles as well. First, it was top-seeded Reece Daniels (22-11) who picked up a pin and a 9-3 victory in his first two matches to reach the finals at 120 pounds. He then suffered a tech fall against West Perry’s Jackson Mentzer. Meanwhile, fellow newcomer Austin Anderson (22-8) grabbed fifth place at 113 with a 15-0 tech fall over George Leischner of Eastern York.
“They’re both freshman and I’m just happy they’re here and competing as well as they are,” McCollum said of the duo. “I thought Austin had a tough loss in the opening round. We felt he didn’t wrestle up to his potential in that round, but it was good to see him get a win here and take fifth place going into next week on a positive. And of course Reece, we expected him to be in the finals. He lost to a kid he beat earlier in the season, that’s always tough to take. But I’m sure Reece will bounce back from that.”
In total, the Eagles advanced four wrestlers to the District tournament with fellow freshman Carter Stoirm taking fifth at 172 pounds. Their 104.5 points landed them in fifth overall.
But it was YAIAA Division 3 champion Biglerville that paced the area schools. The Canners didn’t crown a champ, but had two finalists and scored 144 points to take third overall behind champ Boiling Springs and runner-up West Perry.
Leading the way was junior Devan Ponce, who entered the tournament seeded second and wrestled to seed, making the finals at 132 pounds before dropping a narrow 4-3 decision to Susquenita’s Dominic Caldwell.
Ponce (28-5), who was wrestling in his first career postseason, recorded a major decision and fall to make the finals.
In the finals, Ponce got on the board first with an escape early in the second period. Caldwell then scored an escape of his own to tie the bout in the third, then finished a single leg to take a 3-1 lead with under a minute to go. Ponce reversed the position to tie the match at 3-3, but a Caldwell escape with 30 seconds left made the difference in the match.
“I feel like I wrestled pretty well,” Ponce said of his showing. “I had a good, tough two weeks of practice leading up to this and I feel like I’ve improved on many aspects of my game.”
Despite the finals loss, the Canners’ standout thinks the experience will help him going forward.
“There’s always lessons to learn from losses,” he said. “Sometimes they could be even more helpful than wins.”
Ponce’s teammate, Mason Keiper, continued to make waves in his freshman season at 215 pounds. Keiper (25-8), the No. 2 seed, rolled into the finals with a pin in the first round a 12-2 major decision. Once there, he ran into two-time state qualifier Brad Morrison, who won the match via first-period fall.
But Keiper’s upside going forward is undeniable.
“He’ll be okay. We talk about it a lot in the practice room. This time of the season some guys are tired of making weight and beat up a little bit. You’ve just got to wrestle hard for the six minutes and good things will happen,” Biglerville coach Ken Haines said.
In addition to the two finalists, the Canners had six wrestlers make the consolation finals, with Jacob Mead (285), Gage Bishop (152) and Seth Lady (145) each taking third place, while Levi Roberts (189), Joey Ney (138) and Brody Gardner (106) all finished fourth.
“We’ll see how it is next week,’ Haines said of his team’s upbeat nature. “But they came in prepared for this week. So we’ve got a few days to get prepared for next weekend and we’ll see how our next weekend goes.”
The Canners qualified eight wrestlers in total for the district tournament, topping the area teams.
Littlestown, which took ninth overall with 76 points, advanced six with Cameron Mingee finishing as the Thunderbolts’ highest-placing wrestler, taking fourth at 126 pounds. But Caden Rankin (132), Mitchell Feeser (215), Barrett Ziegler (120), Tanner Rock (160) and Zach Eader (152) are all moving on.
Delone Catholic saw Artem Reichart (6th at 138), Justin Emeigh (4th at 145), Domonic Giraffa (4th at 152) and Sam Scovitch (4th at 215) advance as well.
Saturday’s district tournament is set to begin at 10 a.m. at Central Dauphin East High School.
District 3 Class 2A Section 1 Tournament
Saturday – Susquenita H.S.
Top 6 finishers at each weight advance to the District 3 Championships at CD East on Saturday, Feb. 26
Team standings: 1. Boiling Springs (Bos) 244, 2. West Perry (WP) 219, 3. Biglerville (Big) 144, 4. Newport (New) 123, 5. Upper Dauphin (UD) 113, 6. Bermudian Springs (Berm) 104.5, 9. Littlestown (Lit) 76, 10. Delone Catholic (DC) 68.5, 11. Hanover (Han) 54, 12. Eastern York (EY) 44.5, 13. Halifax (Hal) 33, 14. Kennard-Dale (KD) 22.5, 15. James Buchanan (JB) 11
Championship Semifinals
106-Lewis (Trin) p. Brody Gardner (Big), 2:17; Magnani (BoS) d. Quigley (Susq), 10-6; 113-Jackson (WP) tf. Pieffer (UD), 16-0 (2:10); McLendon (Susq) d. Barber (BoS), 4-0; 120-Reece Daniels (Berm) d. Mentzer (BoS), 9-3; Rush (WP) md. Peterson (UD), 13-2; 126-Brennan Schisler (Berm) d. Bounds (BoS), 3-1 (SV); Morrison (WP) d. Cameron Mingee (Lit), 1-0; 132-Caldwell (Susq) dec. Caden Rankin (Lit), 6-0; Devan Ponce (Big) p. Puchalsky (WP), 1:44; 138-Karper (BoS) tf. Artem Reichart (DC), 19-4 (4:34); Zeigler (WP) dec. Lawler (New), 4-0; 145-Wilson (BoS) p. Seth Lady (Big), 4:50; Seidel (WP) md. Justin Emeigh (DC), 10-2; 152-Duggan (BoS) md. Gage Bishop (Big), 11-3; Hockenberry-Folk (WP) p. Domonic Giraffa (DC), 1:45; 160-Smith (New) p. Barrick (BoS), 4:32; Kauffman (Susq) d. Nace (WP), 8-2; 172-Gray (Trin) p. Wentzel (UD), 0:55; Rode (New) p. White (BoS), 1:25; 189-Paytner (Trin) p. Cummings (KD), 1:12; Johns (UD) md. Levi Roberts (Big), 8-0; 215-Morrison (WP) p. Samuel Scovitch (DC), 0:44; Mason Keiper (Big); md. Scott (BoS), 12-2; 285-Wentzel (UD) dec. Jacob Mead (Big), 3-2; Dodson (BoS) d. Lesher (New), 13-6.
Fifth Place
106-Polcha (Newport) md. Smith (UD), 15-1; 113-Austin Anderson (Berm) tf. Leischner (EY), 15-0 (4:06); 120-Hernandez (Han) inj. def. Barrett Zeigler (Lit), 0-0 (0:01); 126-Lilly (New) md. Weidlich (EY), 11-0; 132-Caden Rankin (Lit) d. Neff (KD), 7-0; 138-Ranck (Hal) p. Reichart (DC), 3:35; 145-Messick (New) md. Fulton (Susq), 9-1; 152-Bolton (EY) p. Zach Eader (Lit), 4:00; 160-Brake (JB) d. Tanner Rock (Lit), 8-6; 172-Carter Storm (Berm) p. Wentzel (UD), 0:51; 189-Cummings (KD) tf. Boden (WP), 22-6 (3:28); 215-Mitchell Feeser (Lit) p. Phelps (Han), 3:56; 285-Carver (WP) d. Fiorelli (Han), 3-2.
Third place
106-Quigley (Susq) p. Gardner (Big), 0:21; 113-Barber (BoS) p, Pieffer (UD), 1:18; 120-Peterson (UD) d. Mentzer (BoS), 6-4; 126-Bounds (BoS) d. Mingee (Lit), 7-2; 132-Puchalsky (WP) d. Young (BoS), 7-2; 138-Lawler (New) p. Joey Ney (Big), 4:19; 145-Seth Lady (Big) d. Justin Emeigh (DC), 2-0; 152-Bishop (Big) d. Giraffa (DC), 4-1; 160-Nace (WP) d. Barrick (BoS), 7-1; 172-Enders (Hal) d. White (BoS), 4-2; 189-Neal (BoS) d. Roberts (Big), 7-1; 215-Scott (BoS) p. l Scovitch (DC), 4:32; 285-Mead (Big) d. Lesher (New), 3-2.
Championship Finals
106-Lewis (Trin) p. Magnani (BoS), 5:44; 113-Jackson (WP) p. McLendon (Sus), 1:41; 120-Rush (WP) tf. Daniels (Berm), 16-0 (5:25); 126-Schisler (Berm) d. Morrison (WP), 4-3; 132-Caldwell (Susq) d. Ponce (Big), 4-3; 138-Zeigler (WP) inj. Karper (BoS), 0-0 (0:02); 145-Wilson (BoS) p. Seidel (WP), 3:07; 152-Duggan (BoS) d. Hockenberry-Folk (WP), 13-9; 160-Smith (New) p. Kauffman (Susq), 3:01; 172-Rode (New) p. Gray (Trin), 1:35; 189-Paytner (Trin) md. Johns (UD), 15-5; 215-Morrison (WP) p. Keiper (Big), 0:28; 285-Wentzel (UD) p. Dodson (BoS), 3:36.
