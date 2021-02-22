SWIMMING
South Western girls 119.5,
Gettysburg 60.5
Gettysburg boys 110,
South Western 58
The Mustangs and Warriors split their YAIAA crossover meet on Monday, capping a perfect regular season for the Gettysburg boys.
South Western (3-1) won the girls’ meet after picking up individual wins by Rachel Cunningham (50 free), Katerina Lucabaugh (200 free, 100 fly), Julia Yates (200 IM), Cora Rebert (500 free), Leah Leonard (100 back) and Megan Bish (100 breast).
Harry Nelson spearheaded a big push for Gettysburg’s boys by nabbing wins in the 200 IM and 100 fly, as well as swimming on a pair of victorious relay teams.
The Gettysburg Zachs – Tipton and Turner – also delivered triumphs in the 100 breast and 200 free, respectively.
Mustang Bryan Collins won the sprint races, touching first in the 50 free (22.14) and 100 free (48.00).
GIRLS
200 medley relay: 1. South Western (Madalyn Cromer, Megan Bish, Allyson Klansek, Megan Klansek) 2:10.66; 200 free: 1. Katerina Lucabaugh (SW) 2:05.36, 2. Cora Rebert (SW) 2:21.81, 3. Lily Peltzer (SW) 2:29.76; 200 IM: 1. Julia Yates (SW) 2:26.12, 2. Bish (SW) 2:35.97, 3. Carolyn Scheungrab (G) 2:40.54; 500 free: 1. Rachel Cunningham (SW) 24.47, 2. Hannah Brainard (G) 24.57, 3. Leah Leonard (SW) 25.63; 1-meter diving: 1. Grace Allen (SW) 141.90, 2. Abrielle Benbow 107.55; 100 fly: 1. Hannah Green (G) 1:13.16, 2. Scheungrab (G) 1:16.79, 3. A. Klansek (SW) 1:18.82; 100 free: 1. Brainard (G) 52.62, 2. Cunningham (SW) 53.75, 3. M. Klansek (SW) 1:03.39; 500 free: 1. Rebert (SW) 6:19.82, 2. Hailey Hollenbeck (SW) 6:30.54, 3. Rebekah Reaver (G) 6:36.54; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (Natalie Hurwitch, Anna Crawford, Katie Ketterman, Brainard) 1:51.22; 100 back: 1. Leonard (SW) 1:03.95, 2. Hollenbeck (SW) 1:13.49, 3. Green (G) 1:15.75; 100 breast: 1. Bish (SW) 1:18.94, 2. Hurwitch (G) 1:20.09, 3. A. Klansek (SW) 1:28.13; 400 free relay: 1. South Western (Cunningham, Lucabaugh, Yates, Leonard) 3:49.77
BOYS
200 medley relay: 1. Gettysburg (Brandon Gladfelter, Zach Tipton, Sam Nelson, Liam Christianson) 1:47.35; 200 free: 1. Zach Turner (G) 1:59.33, 2. Drew Cole (G) 2:05.77, 3. William Fenwick (SW) 2:06.97; 200 IM: 1. Harry Nelson (G) 2:10.67, 2. Tipton (G) 2:16.52, 3. Mason Nederer (SW) 2:25.18; 50 free: 1. Bryan Collins (SW) 22.14, 2. Kassidy Oussoren (G) 22.45, 3. Gladfelter (G) 23.82; 100 fly: 1. H. Nelson (G) 56.40, 2. S. Nelson (G) 59.52, 3. Richard Plesic (SW) 1:00.44; 100 free: 1. Collins (SW) 48.00, 2. Oussoren (G) 48.80, 3. Turner (G) 50.68; 500 free: 1. Fenwick (SW) 5:36.60, 2. Jacob Bordatto (G) 5:38.07, 3, Colin Arnold (G) 6:03.02; 200 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Gladfelter, Turner, Oussoren) 1:30.14; 100 back: 1. Derek Cracium (SW) 1:04.52, 2. Christianson (G) 1:10.49, 3. Alex Koufos (G) 1:11.53; 100 breast: 1. Tipton (G) 1:03.74, 2. Alex Aumen (G) 1:10.01, 3. Neiderer (SW0 1:12.73; 400 free relay: 1. Gettysburg (H. Nelson, Gladfelter, Turner, Oussoren) 3:28.56
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
South Western 63, New Oxford 60
The Mustangs drained nine 3-pointers and put three players in double figures in Monday’s win over the Colonials.
John Fenwick led all scorers with 17 points, nine coming on shots from downtown. Sam Stefano and Tyler Cook netted 11 points apiece and Seth Sager finished with nine in the scoring column.
Braden Carver had a 16-point night to pace the Ox, which saw Aden Strausbaugh rip the nets for 15 points. Connor Jenkins and Torbyn Eakins finished with nine and eight points, respectively.
New Oxford 14 22 11 13 – 60
South Western 22 10 18 13 – 63
New Oxford (60): Brittin Eakins 1 4-5 7, Aden Strausbaugh 6 1-5 15, Connor Rebert 0 1-2 1, Braden Carver 6 1-3 16, Connor Jenkins 3 2-2 9, Torbyn Eakins 4 0-3 8, Luke Rickrode 1 2-2 4. Non-scorers: Lawrence, Pascoe. Totals: 21 11-22 60
South Western (63): Seth Sager 4 0-0 9, Shilo Bivins 1 1-4 3, Reece Stein 2 0-0 4, Sam Stefano 4 0-0 11, Max Wisensale 1 0-0 3, Cobie Caler 1 2-2 5, John Fenwick 7 0-0 17, Tyler Cook 5 1-3 11. Totals: 25 4-11 63
3-pointers: NO-B. Eakins, Strausbaugh 2, Carver 3, Jenkins; SW-Sager, Stefano 3, Wisensale, Caler, Fenwick 3. JV: South Western 47, New Oxford 43
