Going into Thursday night’s YAIAA-1 dual with Dallastown, the New Oxford wrestling team had just 15 wrestlers available.
“I think COVID hurt us a little bit, we had four boys not come out and then two kids moved,” Colonials coach Brian Martin said after the match. “So we’ve had a lot of things. We’ve got (Deegen) Foltz with a knee injury, he just had surgery. So we’re just battling some things right now.”
Try as they might, the Colonials could not overcome the perennial powerhouse Wildcats, falling 51-21.
After trailing 6-0 with the match starting at heavyweight, New Oxford (0-4 in YAIAA-3, 2-8 overall) got on the board with an impressive come-from-behind victory by fall from sophomore Trent Uhler at 106 pounds.
Uhler fell behind 4-0 early to Dallastown’s Graham Turnbull, but used a ball and chain tilt for a reversal and full set of nearfall points to lead 5-4 after one. The pair started neutral in the second period and Uhler finished a single leg to lead 7-4 before a reversal made it 7-6 into the final period.
In the third, they once again started from neutral and Uhler fought off a shot, pancaking Turnbull and notching the fall in 4:58.
“It’s good for Uhler. He’s finally a 106-pounder,” Martin said post-match. “Last year he weighed 86 pounds, so he’s looking to give back some of what he took last year. He battled the whole night.”
The Wildcats (2-1, 7-5) got out to a 17-6 lead after a forfeit and Zach Luckenbaugh technical fall over Jerry Dattoli at 113 and 120 pounds respectively, but a New Oxford forfeit win cut the lead back to 17-12.
Dallastown kept the hammer down, however, as Ashton Deller earned a first-period pin of Jacob Pope at 132 ahead of a Caden Dobbins 13-0 major decision win over Cameron Herring at 138, making the team score 27-12.
The match of night came at 145 pounds between New Oxford’s Connor Herring and the Wildcats’ Isaiah Feeney.
Herring looked like he would take an early lead as he got to a body lock and dragged Feeney to the mat, but he failed to keep control and the Dallastown grappler came out on top to take a 2-1 lead after the first period.
The two traded escapes to start the second and third period to give Feeney a 3-2 lead mid-way through the third.
That’s when Herring started his sprint.
The senior got to a single leg and finished to take a 4-3 lead with 45 seconds remaining, but was then called for locking hands to tie the match at 37 seconds remaining. Feeney escaped with 25 seconds to go to take a 5-4 lead, but with .2 seconds remaining, he was sit for his second stalling call of the period which gave Herring a point and sent the match to sudden victory at 5-5.
“I knew I was down by one and needed to tie it, so I was trying everything to get that stall call,” Herring said after the match. “I pushed him out of bounds and we went back to the middle and went to overtime.”
In the overtime period, Herring appeared to win the match with a double overhook throw for two points, but after initially awarding a takedown the referee waved it off as the wrestlers went off the mat.
Not to be denied, he worked his way to Feeney’s body again and this time finished cleanly, taking a 7-5 win in sudden victory.
“When I threw him on the edge I thought I got it and then he waved it off so I was kind of upset about that,” Herring said. “I just went back to the center and told myself I was going to win that match.”
Dallastown added pins at both 152 and 160 pounds to put the match out of reach at 39-15, but Hunter Shaffer gave the Colonials fans more reasons to cheer up at 172.
Shaffer scored early with a single leg takedown of Adam Godfrey and then locked up a nearside cradle for the fall at 1:11.
“Hunter Shaffer is back to his old self the last few matches,” Martin said. “He was struggling at the beginning of the year a little bit. He’s looking really tough and aggressive now. It’s just a little bit of a confidence thing for him and I think he’s found it.”
In the marquee matchup of the night, returning state qualifier Dylan Forbes of New Oxford met fellow qualifier Brooks Gable.
Forbes got in deep on a shot within the first 10 seconds of the match, but Gable was able to scramble out and come out on top for a takedown of his own. From then on, the Wildcats’ star dominated.
Gable, an Air Force commit, added two nearfall to lead 4-0 after the first period and after starting the second period on top, sunk in an armbar for the fall at 3:32.
Andrew Smith made it consecutive pins for Dallastown to close out the night at 215 and bring the final score to 51-21.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Martin said of the dual. “Our kids are battling and that’s all I ask for. They come out and give 100 percent every night.”
The Colonials return to the mat Saturday in a trio of non-divisional duals as they’ll play host for Littlestown, Susquehannock and Carlisle.
Dallastown 51, New Oxford 21.
285: Hunter Bisking (D) p. Jake Bixler, 3:11, 106: Trent Uhler (NO) p. Graham Turnbull, 4:57, 113: Carson Gaimari (D) fft., 120: Zach Luckenbaugh (D) TF Jerry Dattoli, 17-2 (4:43), 126: Zane Bodvin (NO) fft., 132: Ashton Deller (D) p. Jacob Pope 1:58, 138: Caden Dobbins (D) MD. Cameron Herring, 13-0, 145: Connor Herring (NO) dec. Isaiah Feeney, 7-5 (SV), 152: Carson Hedglin (D) p. Trenton Fitz, 3:15, 160: Blake Keim (DA) p. John Ernst, 2:47, 172: Hunter Shaffer (NO) p. Adam Godfrey, 1:11, 189: Brooks Gable (D) p. Dylan Forbes, 3:31, 215: Andrew Smith (D) p. Elias Ernst, :42
