By a show of hands, anyone interested in Biglerville vs. Bermudian Springs Part 2?
Those of you with your hands up, I just might have some good news.
While nothing becomes official until the completion of dual meets on Saturday, as it stands, the Canners and Eagles would square off in the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships. That match would take place on Monday at Biglerville.
Now, before you tell the neighbors there’s a nice little tussle brewing, keep in mind teams will continue jockeying for position until the close of business on Saturday night. The pecking order could (and likely will) change in some spots but from my vantage point, I think the Canners and Eagles are on a collision course.
Biglerville (12-7) holds the No. 8 position with a power ranking of .557428, just one spot ahead of Bermudian (11-8) which carries a .531999 ranking at the time of this writing. Both teams close out the regular season on Thursday, with Biglerville visiting Hanover and Berm heading to York Tech. Should both win, as expected, there probably won’t be much movement in their respective power rankings.
Where there could be a shift is at No. 7 where Upper Dauphin (13-4) checks in at .561808. The Trojans are scheduled to compete Saturday in the Bruce and Martha Johnson Duals at Executive Education Academy High School. Included in that field is Kutztown (1-9), Harrisburg (6-4), Lackawanna Trail (13-1), Archbishop Wood (1-5), Martin Luther King (5-9) and host EEA (1-5).
Should UDA take a couple of losses, which appears unlikely, things could tighten a bit with Bville right on the back bumper for that seventh spot. By no means would I venture a prediction as to the exact math, having an admittedly minimal grasp of the confounding power ranking formula.
Ironically, Biglerville and Upper Dauphin finished eighth and ninth last year, with the Canners claiming a 36-23 win in the first round of the 2021-22 team tourney.
So, a best guess from this seat has the Canners and Eagles locking horns in a rematch of rivals. Dave McCollum’s crew took the regular-season meeting on Jan. 5, 39-34. Much has changed since then – for both teams. Biglerville has welcomed back sophomore Mason Keiper (215/285), who missed nearly a calendar month due to injury. Keiper (4-4, 4 pins), who went 28-12 last year, won by fall vs. West Perry in his return to action last Thursday. His return gives Biglerville additional flexibility and firepower up top.
The Eagles haven’t been sitting on their hands since that match three weeks ago. A slew or Berm wrestlers have dropped a weight, including freshman sensation Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus (27-3) who is down to 127. In addition to shuffling some pieces to strengthen the lineup, Berm received a boost with the return of sophomore Carter Storm, who had been sidelined until Jan. 12. Storm (172) is 3-0 with a pair of pins and a forfeit in limited action.
If a rematch takes place, it would mark the fourth time the Canners and Eagles have butted heads in the team tourney. Berm holds a 2-1 lead with semifinal wins in 2009 and 2013 while Bville took a victory in the 2001 quarterfinals.
If the 3A team tournament is more your speed, you’re in luck with Gettysburg safely inside the 16-team cutline. The Warriors (12-4) could do themselves a sizeable favor on Saturday by beating Spring Grove, which comes to town for a 7 p.m. scrap. The Rockets (14-4) are in seventh place and would give Gburg a nice little bump should they prevail on their own mat.
In addition to bettering their playoff standing, the Warriors could use a boost as they’re coming off a 43-18 loss to Chambersburg last Thursday.
Just for the fun of it, if all things remained the same as the power rankings currently stand, Gettysburg would face No. 6 Boiling Springs (13-2) in Tuesday’s opening round at Wilson (13-1). The Bubblers are venturing into 3A waters for the first time this season after being perennial title threats in 2A.
New Oxford has a vested interest in how things play out over the next three days, particularly with Carlisle. The Colonials (10-6) are 17th, just outside the 16-team field, with a power ranking of .625291. Ahead of Brian Martin’s club is the Thundering Herd (11-5), which dropped a 40-31 decision to Red Land on Wednesday. Carlisle’s power ranking is .633673 – at least it was after hitting refresh on my computer half a dozen times before typing this.
While the Colonials have no duals left ahead of Saturday’s D3 cutoff, the Herd is expected to face CD East (3-18) on Thursday.
In the time it took you to read that last sentence, the power rankings could’ve changed six different ways. The whirling numbers will halt on Saturday night, with as many as four Times Area teams qualifying, and potentially a juicy rematch in the works.
THE CHAMPS ARE HERE: While the D3 team tourney dominates talk in wrestling circles this time of the year, winning a division title still holds value in our book. In the YAIAA, Spring Grove topped runner-up Central York for the Division 1 title with a 5-0 mark. Division 2, at least a share of it, belongs to Eastern York (5-0 Y-2). The Golden Knights took out Northeastern on Wednesday to lock up a share and can win it outright with a victory over Susquehannock (4-10) on Thursday.
York Suburban is 5-1 in Y-2 action but that loss was a 36-28 setback against the Golden Knights.
The Division 3 crown will be shared between Biglerville and Bermudian should both win their respective matches on Thursday. Both teams have one divisional loss, with Bville losing to Berm and the Eagles dropping a criteria decision to Littlestown back on Dec. 22nd.
BURN THE SHIRT? The eyes of the NCAA wrestling world will be focused on the Bryce Jordan Center on Friday night when No. 1 Penn State hosts No. 2 Iowa in a Big Ten battle. Anytime the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes get together it is of the utmost interest and produces insanely entertaining matches, but this year’s clash has quite a subplot.
PSU true freshman Levi Haines, a Biglerville H.S. grad, has Nittany Nation buzzing. Haines, competing at 157 pounds, defeated returning All-American Will Lewan of Michigan last Friday, hitting a takedown in sudden victory for a 3-1 decision. That victory nearly blew the roof off the BJC, and the calls for Haines to be pulled out of redshirt turned into a deafening roar.
At 14-1 and with wins over several ranked wrestlers, Haines has PSU fans salivating. He soared to No. 9 in the national rankings, causing some to assume he will be PSU’s full-time starter the rest of the way.
Not exactly . . . or, not yet.
Head coach Cael Sanderson spoke glowingly of Haines following his win over Lewan, but used sophomore Terrel Barraclough in Sunday’s match against Michigan State. Barraclough, who dropped a 6-2 decision to Spartan Chase Saldate, has also lost to Haines in a head-to-head matchup earlier in the season.
Sanderson hasn’t tipped his hand, even with the Hawkeyes set to invade Happy Valley. If Haines gets the nod on Friday – or any other match this year – he cannot redshirt, having exceeded the five-match allowance.
The school of thought on either side isn’t difficult to understand. Haines is red-hot and has shown he has the potential to make noise at nationals, so go with your top option at the weight. Even the best-laid plans for the future have a degree of uncertainty, so send the best lineup possible to the mat.
On the other hand, PSU has four returning national champs in its lineup and enough firepower to bring home the big trophy yet again, so using a redshirt would preserve four more full years for Haines to compete as a Lion.
It’s a wonderful dilemma for Penn State which has an embarrassment of riches in its practice room. Potentially putting someone of Haines’ caliber on the shelf is a luxury few teams in the country can fathom.
Should Haines get the call, he’ll face Iowa sophomore Cole Siebrecht, who is ranked 15th at 8-2. One of Siebrecht’s losses came against top-ranked Peyton Robb of Nebraska last week.
Should Haines not get the call, well, the Bryce Jordan Center roof might be in danger of being blown off once again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.