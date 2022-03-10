Seniors Andrew Decker and Matt Muir each drove in two runs as Gettysburg College (2-4) scored an 8-6 victory over Kenyon College (2-4) Thursday in Florida.
Gettysburg 006 010 010 — 8 13 3
Kenyon 012 001 020 — 6 9 2
Gettysburg’s Top Performers
- Matt Muir ’22: 2-5, Run, 2 RBI
- Andrew Decker ’22: 2-5, 2 Runs, 2 RBI, Stolen Base
- Kyle Miller ’23: 2-3, Run, RBI
- Shane Manieri ’22: 2-4, 2 Runs, RBI
- Andrew Weinbrum ’23: Win (1-0), 6.1 IP, 7 Hits, 4 Runs, 2 Ks
- Patrick Clementi ’24: Save (1), 1.0 IP, 1 K
Kenyon’s Top Performers
- Nate Rosen: 4-5, Run
- Edwin Groff: 2-4, 3B, 3 RBI
- Andrew Rabinowitz: 1-3, 2B, 2 Runs, 2 RBI, 2 HBP
Breakdown
• Kenyon picked up the game’s first run in the second inning with Alexander Hoskins hitting a one-out double and coming in to score on a single by Groff. The Bullets (2-4) made a big out on the play as junior catcher JR McCloskey fired the relay to third base to get Kenyon’s second runner.
• Gettysburg went to work in the top half of the third inning with six singles and two hit-by-pitches contributing to six runs. The top of the order recorded three-straight RBI base knocks with Miller, Muir, and junior Aaron Kirby putting the Bullets on the board. After the second out of the inning, Decker brought home two more runs and one batter latter, came home to score on a single by Manieri down the left-field line.
• A two-run double by Rabinowitz cut the lead down to 6-3 in the bottom of the third, but Weinbrum settled into a groove after that, retiring seven of the next eight batters heading into the sixth inning.
• The Bullets led 7-4 when Kenyon put two runners on the bases via an error and a hit. Junior Ken Spadaccini entered the game and immediately induced a double play to shortstop to quiet the threat.
• Gettysburg added an insurance run as Manieri reached on an error and came around to score on a single by Muir to make it 8-4 in the top of the eighth inning.
• The Lords scored two runs against Spadaccini in the eighth and threated to tie the game with the first two batters reaching on a single and an error to start the ninth inning. Clementi came into the game and promptly shut the door, striking out Rabinowitz and getting another double play to end the game.
Where the Series Stands
Gettysburg improved to 3-0 all-time against Kenyon. The Bullets swept the Lords in a doubleheader during their spring break trip in 2017.
Next Up
Gettysburg plays Norwich University in a two-game set today, beginning at 10 a.m.
SWIMMING: Gettysburg College senior Oliver Pickering was named the Centennial Conference Men’s Swimming Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Thursday.
Pickering was one of seven Scholar-Athletes of the Year selected from among the winter sports and he is the first Gettysburg men’s swimmer to earn the distinction. Scholar-Athlete of the Year is awarded to a member of the junior or senior class with the highest cumulative GPA on the All-Centennial Team.
Pickering was an honorable mention all-conference selection for the second time in his career after finishing second in the 200 fly. He posted 1:52.53 in the finals to grab the silver medal and leaves Gettysburg as the program’s record holder in the event at 1:51.86.
Pickering also set a new program standard in the 400 IM at this year’s conference meet with a time of 4:05.05 in the prelims and he finished fourth overall in the finals. In addition to his 200 fly and 400 IM records, Pickering ranks among the program’s all-time leaders in the 1,000 free (7th, 10:02.49), 1,650 free (9th, 16:36.69), 200 IM (4th, 1:53.61), and 100 fly (6th, 51.08).
A biochemistry and molecular biology major, Pickering served as a team captain this season. He is also a Peer Learning Assistant in biology, chemistry and genetics and was named the 2021 Teaching Assistant of the Year in organic chemistry in 2021. He is a member of the Buettner Lab for bioinorganic research, radio show host on the college radio station, treasurer for the Sceptical Chemist club, a volunteer swim instructor for casa de la cultura, and a volunteer EMT with Adams County EMS.
Following graduation, Pickering intends to work as a clinical research coordinator before applying to medical school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.