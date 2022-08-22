Matt Campbell scored his second win of the season at Lincoln Speedway in Saturday night’s Barry Skelly Memorial.
Campbell lined up eighth for the start of the 30-lap, 410 sprint car feature and moved into fifth on lap 8. He reeled in Brie Hershey to take the lead on lap 20.
“I dodged a couple things there and we made it through,” Campbell said. “Kind of just picked away cars when I could I just tried to make the right moves. I felt I could have ran a little better race especially in lapped traffic.”
Despite his sentiments in victory lane, Campbell worked his way through lapped traffic well, getting to the checkered flag nearly 2 seconds ahead of Moody who finished second.
Hershey and Michael Millard started on the front row with Hershey leading the field into turn 1 with Millard in second. Brett Strickler was working on Millard for second with Millard holding onto the spot.
Glenndon Forsythe hit the wall in turn 4 bringing out the caution on lap 3.
Hershey led Millard, Strickler, Jordan Givler and Kyle Moody for the restart. Strickler got by Millard coming out of turn 2 to take second.
Moody drove by Givler for fourth and two laps later got by Millard for third.
Campbell was up from his eighth starting spot to challenge Givler for fifth. The two raced wheel to wheel for the spot with Campbell taking it on lap 8.
Campbell nearly took fourth on lap 9 at the line but got the spot on lap 10.
The caution flag waved on lap 11 for Freddie Rahmer, Chase Dietz, Cory Haas and Brandon Rahmer in turn 1.
The top five for the restart were Hershey, Strickler, Moody, Campbell and Millard. Hershey paced the field slowly as they came to the restart line. Moody got by Strickler for second.
Zane Rudisill brought out the yellow on lap 12 when he stopped on the front stretch.
Hershey paced the field a bit quicker this time. Moody made an attempt at the lead but could not make the pass. Campbell was up to third on lap 13 and was closing in on
Campbell nearly got by Moody for second with a move in turn 4 on lap 16 but would have to wait two laps until he was able to make the pass.
Moody tried to slide him back for the spot in turns 1 and 2 but Campbell held onto second. Campbell slid Hershey for the lead in turns 1 and 2, taking over the top spot on lap 20.
Moody followed on the next lap moving into second. Strickler was looking for a way around Hershey for third and made the pass with five laps to go. Dylan Norris followed, moving into fourth from his 13th starting spot.
Campbell got to the checkered flag 1.864 seconds ahead of Moody. Strickler finished third in his third appearance in the division after moving up from the 358 sprints. Norris crossed the line fourth. Freddie Rahmer finished fifth after starting 21st, earning him the hard charger honors.
Smith Continues Impressive
Rookie Season Campaign
Cameron Smith, still in his rookie season, won his third 358 sprint car feature of the year at Lincoln at Saturday night’s Barry Skelly Memorial. The 25-lap feature was a part of the MacMor Construction Summer Series and paid $2,000 to win.
Matt Findley started on the pole alongside Hank Donovan Jr. Findley led the field into turn 1 with Smith and Donovan battling for second. Smith took the spot leaving Donovan to fend off David Holbrook.
Smith made quick work of reeling in Findley to challenge for the lead. Smith took the top spot on lap 4 and started to pull away from the field.
Travis Leh brought out the caution on lap 7 when he spun in turn 2.
The top five for the restart were Smith, Findley, Donovan, Holbrook and Steve Owings.
Smith got a good jump on the field and Holbrook looked to the inside of Donovan and took third. Owings went to Donovan’s outside to take fourth. Owings and Holbrook battled wheel to wheel at the line on lap 10 with Owings taking third on lap 11.
Wyatt Hinkle had just worked his way into the top five when he brought out the caution on lap 13 after hitting the wall in turn 4.
Smith led Findley, Owings, Holbrook and Jeff Rohrbaugh to the cone for the single-file restart. The yellow flag waved again on lap 14 when Kyle Keen stopped on the front stretch.
Cody Fletcher drove under Rohrbaugh for fifth and took the spot on lap 15. With five laps to go Owings was reeling in Findley.
Smith caught the tail end of the field with 4 laps to go. Donovan brought out a late race caution on lap 23 when he stopped in the bottom of turn 2.
Smith had another solid restart but the caution would come out on more time on lap 24 for Jordan Strickler, Nash Ely and Chad Criswell in turn 1. Hayden Miller also stopped in turn 2.
The field lined up for a green then checkered finish. Smith got to the checkered flag .881 second ahead of Owings, who had edged by Findley for the spot on the final lap. Findley crossed the line third and Holbrook was fourth. Fletcher completed the top five.
Jackson Best in
ARDC Midget Feature
Pole-sitter Shannon Mausteller took the lead when the green flag dropped on the 20-lap ARDC Midget feature. JR Booth was running second and Scott Lawrence was third.
The top five were all battling for position with Shawn Jackson up to second. Jackson passed Mausteller for the lead coming out of turn 2 and Michael Markey followed taking second.
Jackson got sideways in turn 4 but held onto the lead. The yellow flag waved on lap 6 for Brian Carber and Scott Lawrence in turns 3 and 4.
Jackson led Markey, Mausteller, Booth and Zach Curtis for the restart. Booth made a pass before the cone to get to third but was penalized two spots at the end of the feature.
Jackson won the feature by 2.286 seconds over Markey. Mausteller was scored third and Curtis was fourth. With his two spot penalty, Booth was officially scored fifth.
This Saturday, Lincoln Speedway is back in action with the All-Star Circuit of Champions featuring the $7,300 to win Kramer Klash for the 410 sprint cars plus EMMR Exhibition. Racing starts at 7:30 p.m. with pit gates open at 5PM and grandstands open at 5:30 p.m.
LINCOLN SPEEDWAY
Saturday
410 Sprints
Feature (30 laps): 1. 19R-Matt Campbell ($5,000); 2. 99M-Kyle Moody; 3. 38S-Brett Strickler; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 8. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 9. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 10. 59-Jim Siegel; 11. 87-Alan Krimes; 12. 97-Brie Hershey; 13. 75-Tyler Ross; 14. 90-Jordan Givler; 15. 1X-Chad Trout; 16. 23-Michael Millard; 17. 55-Dallas Schott; 18. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 19. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 20. 11P-Niki Young; 21. 95-Hunter Mackison; 22. 39-Chase Dietz (DNF); 23. 38-Cory Haas (DNF); 24. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe (DNF)
Lap leaders: Hershey (1-19), Campbell (20-30)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 4Z-Zane Rudisill; 2. 5F-Glenndon Forsythe; 3. 11P-Niki Young; 4. 44-Dylan Norris; 5. 5E-Brandon Rahmer; 6. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 8. 55-Domenic Melair
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 97-Brie Hershey; 2. 19R-Matt Campbell; 3. 4R-Tim Wagaman; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 55S-Dallas Schott; 6. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 7. 33-Riley Emig (DNF); 8. 38-Cory Haas (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 23-Michael Millard; 2. 90-Jordan Givler; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4. 39-Chase Dietz; 5. 75-Tyler Ross; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 19L-Landon Myers (DNF)
Heat 4 (8 laps): 1. 38S-Brett Strickler; 2. 99m-Kyle Moody; 3. 95-Hunter Mackison; 4. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 5. 59-Jim Siegel; 6. 87-Alan Krimes; 7. 19-Troy Wagaman
Consy (10 laps): 1. 8R-Freddie Rahmer; 2. 87-Alan Krimes; 3. 16A-Aaron Bollinger; 4. 38-Cory Haas; 5. 19-Troy Wagaman; 6. 23A-Chris Arnold; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher; 8. 19L-Landon Myers (DNF); 9. 55-Domenic Melair (DNF); 10. 33-Riley Emig (DNS)
358 Sprint Cars
Feature (25 laps): 1. 69S-Cameron Smith ($2,000); 2. 35-Steve Owings; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 77-David Holbrook; 5. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 6. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 7. 5-Travis Scott; 8. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 9. 00F-Chris Frank; 10. 70D-Frankie Herr; 11. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 12. 99A-Devin Adams; 13. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 14. 11H-Hayden Miller; 15. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 16. 22E-Nash Ely (DNF); 17. 84M-Chad Criswell (DNF); 18. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 19. 99M-Hank Donovan Jr (DNF); 20. 21-CJ Tracy (DNF); 21. 17K-Kyle Keen (DNF); 22. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 23. 25-Travis Leh (DNF); 24. 0-Kyle Ganoe (DNF)
Lap leaders: Findley (1-3) & Smith (4-25)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 35-Steve Owings; 2. 21-CJ Tracy; 3. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 4. 69S-Cameron Smith; 5. 22E-Nash Ely; 6. 38D-Kyle Denmyer; 7. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 8. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 9. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 10. 44-Steven Cox
Heat 2 (8 laps): 1. 5-Travis Scott; 2. 45-Jeff Rohrbaugh; 3. 28-Matt Findley; 4. 77-David Holbrook; 5. 70D-Frankie Herr; 6. 84M-Chad Criswell; 7. 99-Devin Adams; 8. 00F-Chris Frank; 9. 7w-Jayden Wolf (DNF); 10. 54-Brett Wanner (DNF)
Heat 3 (8 laps): 1. 66a-Cody Fletcher; 2. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 3. 17K-Kyle Keen; 4. 99M-Hank Donovan Jr; 5. 25-Travis Leh; 6. 38S-Jordan Strickler (DNF); 7. 23-Justin Foster (DNF); 8. 17G-George Streaker Jr (DNF); 9. 11H-Haydn Miller (DNF)
Consy (10 laps): 1. 2-Kody Hartlaub; 2. 22B-Nat Tuckey; 3. 00F-Chris Frank; 4. 99A-Devin Adams; 5. 11H-Hayden Miller; 6. 0-Kyle Ganoe; 7. 54-Brett Wanner; 8. 44-Steven Cox; 9. 23-Justin Foster (DNS); 10. 17G-George Streaker Jr (DNS); 11. 7w-Jayden Wolf (DNS)
ARDC Midgets:
Feature (20 laps): 1. 22B-Shawn Jackson; 2. 29-Michael Markey; 3. 21M-Shannon Mausteller; 4. 75-Zach Curtis; 5. 5A-JR Booth; 6. 09-Scott Lawrence (DNF); 7. 21-Miles Teffken (DNF); 8. 75C-Brian Carber (DNF); 9. 7-Mike Bittinger (DNS)
Lap leaders: Mausteller (1-2) & Jackson (3-20)
Heat 1 (8 laps): 1. 75C-Brian Carber; 2. 22B-Shawn Jackson; 3. 29-Michael Markey; 4. 09-Scott Lawrence; 5. 5A-JR Booth; 6. 21M-Shannon Mausteller; 7. 75-Zach Curtis; 8. 21-Miles Teffken; 9. 7-Mike Bittinger (DNF)
