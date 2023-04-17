New Oxford yielded the first goal of its match against Gettysburg in just 12 seconds, but the Colonials quickly bounced back to find the equalizer 36 seconds later and never looked back in downing the Warriors, 20-4, in non-conference girls’ lacrosse action Monday night at home.
Gettysburg (1-9) got on the board off of an unassisted tally by Naomi Spangler, but the visitors’ lead was short-lived.
A goal by Cameryn Cohee of an assist from Kiyana Aleshire got the Ox going at the 24:12 mark and that started a run of seven straight tallies from the hosts.
“We go into every match trying to do what’s expected of us,” Ox head coach Jess McIntyre said. “We want to be good on draws and we want to run our stuff.”
New Oxford (4-4) received goals from five different players during the run with two each from Madi Henry and Ally Mathis, and single markers from Cohee, Aleshire and Madison Cohee.
“I think we were a little flat at the start, because we expected to beat them,” Mathis said. “After they scored, we slowed ourselves down and just tried to run our stuff well.”
Madelyn Hassinger temporarily slowed the New Oxford onslaught with a goal at the 13:51 mark and the count stayed at 7-2 for three minutes before Mathis got her team going again with a free position goal with 10:33 to play until the half.
That began a 6-0 sprint by the Ox to the break and the hosts enjoyed a 13-2 halftime lead.
The lead only grew from there, as the Colonials dumped in the first six goals of the second half to boost their run to 12 straight times of finding the back of the net.
Gettysburg scored two of the last three goals of the night to wrap up the scoring.
Mathis led the way for the winners with eight goals and four assists.
“We all work well together out there on the field,” she said. “Our passing has improved so much since the beginning of the season and I owe it all to my teammates. They get me the ball in position to score.”
New Oxford has now won two straight and three of its last four since beginning the campaign 1-3.
“Our passing has improved tremendously throughout the year. Our defense has been up and down, due to injuries, but it’s improving because they’re communicating better,” McIntyre said. “Our middies have improved and we were are winning more draws. We have a good offense, so if we can have more possessions, we can score more.”
McIntyre continued, “I hoped that we’d have one more win than we have at this point. But I’m pleased with our progress and our lax IQ is high.”
Also standing out on the scoresheet for the Colonials were Henry (4 goals), Sydney Winpigler (3 goals, 4 assists), Cameryn Cohee (1 goal, 3 assists) and Madison Cohee (2 goals).
Gettysburg has now dropped eight straight, though some of the losses have been close, including a pair of one-goal defeats to Spring Grove (14-13) and Northern (12-11). Their last three setbacks have come by an average of 13 goals.
“It’s been a tough season for us and New Oxford is a really good team,” Gettysburg head coach Jordyn Altland said. “We have a lot of new girls on the team and they’re working hard, trying to get better, so they deserve credit for that.”
Altland continued, “This is only our second year as a varsity program, so we’re a young program and we’re trying to build something. It’d be nice to have a few more wins, but I’m seeing improvement from our girls and hopefully we can get a few more wins before the season ends.”
The win pushed New Oxford up a spot in the Class 3A district power rankings, and the Colonials currently reside in 16th. The top 12 qualify for the postseason.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Warriors, as they visit Lower Dauphin today. Meanwhile, New Oxford next hits the pitch with a road tussle against Dover on Thursday.
