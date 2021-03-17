Sometime around 11 a.m. on Thursday, New Oxford graduate Zurich Storm will step on a wrestling mat in St. Louis’ Scottrade Center for his first appearance in the NCAA Tournament.
Storm, a redshirt junior at Campbell University in North Carolina, is seeded 29th at 125 pounds after receiving an at-large selection and will square off with Mid-American Conference champion Drew Hildebrandt of Central Michigan.
The path to the NCAA Tournament was far from a simple one for Storm.
As a freshman in high school, Storm’s talent was immediately evident. In his first year wrestling for the Colonials, he posted an impressive 30-7 record on the way to qualifying for the state tournament. Once there, he dropped a pair of 8-7 decisions, including one in the opening round to eventual state champion Devin Brown of Franklin Regional.
The next two seasons proved to be just as successful, but each time he came up just short of the podium at the state tournament, first as a sophomore at 113 pounds and then a junior at 120. In those two tournaments, he dropped matches to future state champs and current Iowa Hawkeye stalwarts Austin DeSanto and Spencer Lee, the latter of whom is the top seed and favorite in Storm’s bracket this weekend.
In his senior year, Storm finally got over the hump. A pair of wins in Hershey, including one over current Pitt starter Colton Camacho, propelled him to a sixth-place finish and an elusive state medal.
Storm would parlay that into a commitment to North Carolina State University where he would wrestle for FloWrestling’s 2016 NCAA Coach of the Year, Pat Popolizio.
His first year with the Wolfpack was an unqualified success. Storm went 17-6 while redshirting, including a number of victories over future NCAA Tournament qualifiers. The successful first season was enough to earn Storm a place as a spot-starter in his redshirt freshman season at 125 pounds. As a redshirt freshman, he posted a 16-6 record, though incumbent Sean Fausz was given the nod in the postseason,
After beginning his redshirt sophomore season with the NC State, Storm opted for a mid-season transfer and headed not far down the road to Buies Creek, North Carolina and Campbell, led by head coach Cary Kolat.
Because it was a mid-year transfer, Storm competed in just five matches the rest of the year for the Camels, going 3-2. He completed his third year of collegiate wrestling with a 7-3 overall record, including a victory over current ACC champion and national No. 2 seed, Sam Latona of Virginia Tech.
After the season, however, things were once again turned upside down as Kolat left Campbell to become the head coach at the Naval Academy. Instead, former Camels assist Scotti Sentes got the nod as the new head man at Campbell.
Which brings us to the 2021 season. After COVID-19 brought delays, Storm finally began the year on Jan. 2 as the unquestionable starter and did so in impressive fashion, pushing Latona to the brink yet again before dropping a narrow 5-3 decision. He’s since had an up and down year, posting an 8-5 record, including a win over NCAA qualifier Fabian Gutierrez and a trip to the Southern Conference finals, where he fell to Appalachian State’s Codi Russell.
The record was good enough to earn Storm an at-large selection and a first-time tournament appearance. How well the former Colonial performs in St. Louis is yet unknown, though what we do know is that his path there was anything but straightforward.
Clay Sauertieg can be reached at csauertieg@gettysburgtimes.com
