GARDNER
Buy Now

Biglerville’s Brody Gardner reacts after pinning Bermudian Springs’ Austin Anderson in the opening bout of Monday’s District 3 Class 2A Team Championships match in Biglerville. Gardner’s fall sparked the Canners to a 43-29 victory over the Eagles. (John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times)

 John Armstrong/Gettysburg Times

Gardners have been winning wrestling matches at Biglerville for a long time. Big matches, and on the biggest of stages.

Brody Gardner hung a huge W of his own on a branch of that towering family tree on Monday night. The senior’s out-of-nowhere pin in the opening bout against Bermudian Springs didn’t just set the tone. . . it lit the fuse to a powder keg.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.