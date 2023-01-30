Gardners have been winning wrestling matches at Biglerville for a long time. Big matches, and on the biggest of stages.
Brody Gardner hung a huge W of his own on a branch of that towering family tree on Monday night. The senior’s out-of-nowhere pin in the opening bout against Bermudian Springs didn’t just set the tone. . . it lit the fuse to a powder keg.
With a packed house roaring following Gardner’s fall over Austin Anderson at 121, the Canners poured it on by collecting four more mat-slappers in a 43-29 victory in the opening round of the District 3 Class 2A Team Championships. The emphatic triumph advanced Biglerville (14-7) to Wednesday’s quarterfinals at Berks Catholic and avenged a 39-34 loss to the Eagles in the regular season.
“I wanted to set the tone out there, it makes everybody else wrestle well,” said Gardner. “It felt really good to start the match off with six points.”
Things didn’t look rosy for Gardner (23-5), who trailed 5-0 after a first period that saw Anderson (20-10) go up 5-0 with a takedown and tight cradle. The Canner rode hard the entire second period, nearly working a turn, and went back on top to begin the third.
Anderson was up to task with a reversal that bumped his lead to 7-0 just 17 seconds into the final frame. But from there, things went sideways for Bermudian (12-9).
Anderson threw legs in on a legger, which can be risky business. Gardner never blinked when he felt Anderson get high on the ride, grabbing the Eagle’s head and planting his shoulders to the mat for a fall that brought the Canner faithful to their feet.
“That was big-time,” said Bville head coach Ken Haines. “Brody knew that eventually he would push an opening and create something. That guy got a little overzealous with his legs and Brody is pretty good at countering. That was a big energy boost for us and really started things going in the right direction.”
The shocking stick sucked the air out of the Eagles and forced head coach Dave McCollum to scrap his original game plan. The early audible put the visitors in catch-up mode from the jump.
“We bumped everybody thinking that was our best way to keep the match close,” said McCollum, who acknowledged the move was in response to Gardner’s pin. “Anderson was wrestling a fantastic match and he got high with his legs in. We hung on a little too long and Gardner slipped off, reached up and caught our head and pulled us under for the pin.”
There were Gardners in abundance on Monday, and not just in the stands. Brody’s father, Travis, is a longtime coach at Biglerville and his cousin, Laike, is back coaching at his alma mater where he is the winningest wrestler in program history.
“There’s a bunch of family here, had to keep the legacy going,” said Brody with a smile. “It’s a big family thing. Laike’s a great partner and dad’s really good at coaching me, as is coach Ken. All the coaches here are really, really good at what they do.”
A forfeit to Reece Daniels and fast fall by Hayden Andrus gave the Eagles a brief lead before Biglerville reeled off three straight wins. Devan Ponce stopped Jakob Simpson in 3:01 at 139 before Joey Ney and Seth Lady produced wins of 9-3 and 13-0, respectively, combining for five takedowns and three sets of nearfall points.
Berm’s Nathan Keller used a throw-by for a takedown in his bout against Sean Sneed at 160 and went right into a cradle for a pin to pull the Eagles to within a single marker. Keller was docked a team point while leaving the mat, however, making the Bville lead 19-17.
Carter Storm piled up a quick 8-2 lead at 172 before hooking an air-tight cradle of his own, putting Berm in front 23-19. Despite the newfound advantage on the scoreboard, McCollum felt anything but comfortable knowing what was on the horizon.
Canner veteran Levi Roberts triggered a flurry of pins when he finished Robert Lua in just 19 seconds at 189. Freshman Mason Mentzer followed, squaring off with Berm senior Brennon Ault. Mentzer hit a T2 on the edge to carry a 2-0 lead into the second period. He took bottom, reversed Ault and methodically executed a suck-back to pull the Eagle into nearfall before polishing off a pin that kept the joint jumping at 31-23.
With Berm slotted to forfeit 114 in the final bout of the match, Mentzer’s fall was the deathblow. Mason Keiper didn’t let that deter him from flooring Codi Rodgers with an arm bar in 1:42 to put an exclamation point on Biglerville’s victory.
Keiper missed the regular-season match at Bermudian while recovering from injury.
“Biglerville had their best lineup of the year tonight,” said McCollum. “With Roberts, Keiper and Mentzer all in the lineup at the end, they’re tough to beat. They wrestled really tough tonight. They seemed more focused.
“When you’re coming back to wrestle a team you beat a couple weeks (later), that team has a mental advantage. They want you. Our kids were confident but this was a different Biglerville team tonight.”
Biglerville, which shared the YAIAA-3 title with Bermudian, recorded a victory in the team tournament for the second straight year. The Canners were making their 23rd appearance in the tourney, one behind Bermudian for most all-time in 2A. They’ll look to upset No. 1 Berks Catholic (17-0) on Wednesday. Should they fall to the Saints, they would drop into a consolation against the loser of a quarter between Bishop McDevitt (11-2) and Eastern York (13-4).
A win on Wednesday would push Biglerville into the final day of the D3 dance on Saturday at Cumberland Valley, where the top three finishers qualify for the PIAA Team Championships.
“It feels good going into Wednesday and we’re looking forward to it,” said Haines. “We’re trying to get the guys to do the little things and see what that creates for us and hopefully gets us through to Saturday. We’re trying to get some extra mat time and competitions, that’s the important thing.”
Josh Martin can be reached at jmartin@gettysburgtimes.com. Follow on Twitter at @JoshMartin33
Biglerville 43, Bermudian Springs 29
121-Brody Gardner (Big) p. Austin Anderson, 4:25; 127-Reece Daniels (BS) forfeit; 133-Hayden Andrus (BS) p. Tritton Taylor, :56; 139-Devan Ponce (Big) p. Jakob Simpson, 3:01; 145-Joey Ney (Big) d. Jakson Keller, 9-3; 152-Seth Lady (Big) md. Bryce Harner, 13-0; 160-Nathan Keller (BS) p. Sean Sneed, 2:43; 172-Carter Storm (BS) p. Johnathan Buitimea-Garcia, 2:33; 189-Levi Roberts (Big) p. Robert Lua, :19; 215-Mason Mentzer (Big) p. Brennon Ault, 2:59; 285-Mason Keiper (Big) p. Codi Rodgers, 1:42; 107-Cole Schisler (BS) p. Kye Nelson, 5:15; 114-Caden Kessel (Big) fft
*Bermudian deducted a team point for unsportsmanlike conduct after 160
