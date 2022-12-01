Tony Senn’s success on the first day of the rifle season for deer proves that good fortune can be instantaneous and doubly good.
Tony’s passion is bowhunting and when the deer wouldn’t cooperate in that season, he planned to go out with his daughter during the firearms campaign. When she called off early the first morning, Nov. 26, after working a double shift, Tony settled for a spot behind his house in the Orrtanna area of Franklin Township.
“I sat and watched the neighbor go to his stand and figured he would get the first chance at anything,” Tony said, now 51. “I saw him climb down about 8:50 a.m. and get in his truck and drive away. About 15 minutes later my buck came over the hill right by his tree stand heading straight for me. I knew he was big.”
Tony didn’t notice the buck’s double main beam on the rack’s right side until he walked up on the dead 8-point.
The buck’s age was estimated at 5 years and its rack is at the taxidermist.
Tony says he has killed several main frame 8 points in 39 years of hunting, but this one is the most characteristic buck he’s ever harvested.
He drilled the buck from 15 yards using his bow.
HEARTLESS OUTLAWS
LEAVE A HEADLESS DEER
The firearms season for deer has been one of trophies and congratulations especially to the youngest of hunters who were on the mark for the first time.
At some point during every season in Adams County, there is tragedy – deer are poached.
The headless carcass of presumably an antlered deer was found last Saturday in a field along Knorr/Scott Road in Freedom Township.
“What had been a beautiful deer was left lying on the ground, minus its head… Pitifully, now it’s a disgusting stain on the entire hunting community and must not be tolerated,” said a resident who called the Game Commission. “As usual, someone out there will know who did this. They should do the right thing, man up and report it to the proper authority. We should all do the right thing and try to restore pride and dignity into the tradition of hunting.”
To report a wildlife crime, call the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s “Operation Game Thief” toll-free hotline, 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at 1-888-PGC-8001.
PRESQUE ISLE BAY IS
INVASIVE CARP CLEAN
Evidence of invasive carp, including Bighead Carp and Silver Carp that pose a significant threat to the Great Lakes ecosystem, the $7 billion-fishery, and other economic interests dependent on the Great Lakes and its tributaries, was not found in recent sampling in Presque Isle Bay, Erie County.
Bighead and Silver Carp compete with native and recreational fish species and are known to quickly reproduce. Anglers are urged to become familiar with how to identify invasive carp, including both adults and juveniles. The spread of juvenile invasive carp using live bait buckets has been identified as a potential point of entry into Great Lakes waters.
Testing was conducted at the request of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) after the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) reported in July that Silver Carp environmental DNA (eDNA) had been detected in a single water sample collected in the bay this past spring. The USFWS recommended waiting to conduct follow-up testing until fall 2022, when more favorable environmental conditions were present for eDNA sampling.
None of the water samples collected in Presque Isle Bay in October by the USFWS contained eDNA of Silver Carp or Bighead Carp.
Like, we don’t have enough invasive species to deal with already.
Upon learning of the positive detection in July, the PFBC took immediate precautionary measures by conducting targeted boat electrofishing sampling near the detection location. No Silver Carp were collected or observed.
The PFBC says detection of eDNA is simply that — it indicates that DNA from the target organism is present in the sampling area, which doesn’t necessarily mean the organism itself is there. eDNA testing cannot distinguish DNA associated with a live fish from other DNA sources, such as bird feces, water transported in a recreational boat live well that had been in carp infested waters, or from melted ice used to store Silver Carp at fish markets that flowed into storm sewers.
The PFBC says that repeated detections of eDNA over time increase concerns that the genetic material may have come from fish living in the area where the sample was collected, which is why regular eDNA sampling is recommended. The USFWS samples Presque Isle Bay annually in the spring and is planning to complete surveys again in May 2023.
To learn more about invasive carp and other aquatic invasive species, visit the PFBC website (Fishandboat.com) or www.invasivecarp.us.
Send your wild thoughts and photos of your first buck to bjsmall@comcast.net.
