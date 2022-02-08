Bermudian Springs senior Ethan Beachy capped his final season in fantastic fashion with a 25-point effort to lead the Eagles past homestanding Fairfield, 58-47, in a YAIAA-3 boys’ basketball contest Tuesday night at Richard Straup Gym in Fairfield.
Beachy bumped his season scoring average to 17.4 ppg, tops in the Times Area and hit for at least 20 points in a game for the ninth time.
“I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and my coaches,” Beachy said of his successful season. “They put me in positions to succeed and gave me the opportunities.”
Bermudian (8-14, 6-8) played an excellent first half and carried a 28-17 lead into the break, but had a rough third quarter.
Fairfield (11-10, 7-7) trailed 29-19 with just under seven minutes left in the frame, but ripped off the next nine points to shave its deficit to 29-28.
Freshman Dylan Hubbard momentarily stemmed the bleeding with a bucket for the Red and White, but the hosts were right back at it and they took their first lead since midway through the first quarter when Will Myers scored at the 1:02 mark of the third quarter.
“We came out with a 1-2-2 press in the third quarter and that really fueled us,” Fairfield head coach Andy Winebrenner said. “We were bad in the halfcourt in the first half, which has been a problem for us all season and speeding the game up after halftime really helped us.”
Myers connected for a trifecta from the left wing on Fairfield’s next possession to push the advantage to five, but Beachy answered with a turn-around jumper from the free throw line just before the quarter expired and it was 39-36 heading for the final stanza.
“I felt that it gave us some momentum going into the fourth quarter,” Beachy said of his hoop.
Berm head coach Jared Nace added, “Ethan has been battling some injuries recently. But he felt good before the game tonight, so we expected a big night from him and he gave it to us.”
Austin Reinert gave the Eagles the lead back with an old-fashioned 3-point play to make it 42-41 with 5:01 to go, but Fairfield answered when Griffin Tabler cut backdoor and Eric Ball found him with a beauty of a bounce pass for a layup with 4:19 remaining.
Unfortunately for the Knights, they didn’t score again for the next three minutes and the Eagles were able to take the lead and pull away.
“Fairfield is a big, strong, tough team and we were playing on their floor,” Nace said. “I’m proud of the way our guys were resilient and fought back after giving up the lead.”
Bermudian didn’t finish the season the way it was hoping to, losing five straight before pulling the curtain down with a win, but Nace was pleased with the season his team had. A team that entered the campaign off of a district playoff berth, but with precious little varsity experience returning.
“Our guys played well all season. We were 7-9 not that long ago, right in the mix to qualify for districts and we lost four games in a week,” he said. “I can’t say enough about Ethan Beachy, Nick Erdman and Connor Mummert, our seniors. I’m sad to lose those guys, they’re good players, but more importantly, they’re high-character kids.”
Meanwhile, Fairfield slipped to the sixth and final spot in the 2A district power rankings with the loss. The Knights wrap up their regular season with a home game against Susquehanna Township (5-15) on Friday.
Fairfield is trying to qualify for the district playoffs for the first time since 2008.
“I can’t tell you how many times we’ve come up one win short of making districts since I’ve been here,” Winebrenner said. “I’m hoping that we didn’t have to win tonight, but I know that it would’ve solidified our spot if we did. Now we play Susquehanna Township on Friday and hopefully we play better than we did tonight.”
Peyton Stadler paced Fairfield with 14 points, while Eric Ball tossed in 12 points to go with a game-high 11 boards.
Ball was honored prior to the game for being the eighth player in program history to reach the 1,000-point plateau. He got the milestone in a 67-45 win over Christian School of York on Monday.
Bermudian 13 15 8 22 — 58
Fairfield 9 8 22 8 — 47
Bermudian Springs (58): Ethan Beachy 8 5-8 25, Nick Erdman 2 0-0 4, Ethan Young 3 0-1 7, Dylan Hubbard 3 0-0 6, Connor Mummert 0 0-1 0, Tyson Carpenter 0 5-8 5, Austin Reinert 2 5-6 9, Gabe Kline 0 2-4 2. Non-scorers: J. Mummert, Speelman. Totals: 18 17-28 58.
Fairfield (47): Jake Myers 2 0-0 4, Will Myers 3 0-0 7, Eric Ball 5 2-3 12, Cody Valentine 2 0-0 6, Griffin Tabler 2 0-0 4, Peyton Stadler 6 2-4 14. Non-scorers: Witte, Bell. Totals: 20 4-7 47.
3-pointers: BS-Beachy 4, Young; F-Valentine 2, W. Myers. JV: Bermudian Springs 38, Fairfield 23
