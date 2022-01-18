Among other things, former Times colleague Scot Pitzer liked to get a ‘lay of the land’ when arriving to cover a wrestling tournament. Typically, that meant he was scouting out the concession stand to see if they were serving his beloved chicken-corn soup. From there, it was a round of glad-handing area coaches and wrestlers before returning to media row where he would settle in for the action.
And send out countless nonsensical Tweets, but that’s another matter altogether.
In honor of Pitz, here’s a quick lay of the land for the upcoming wrestling postseason:
TEAM TOURNEY TIMELINE: The District 3 Team Championships, which almost inexplicably began all the way back in 1990 (man, am I getting old) are just around the corner. With little more than a week before the cutoff for matches to count toward the power rankings, bubble teams will be scrambling to the finish. Do not count Gettysburg among those hustling to earn an invitation.
The Warriors have crushed their way to a 15-0 record with relative ease, which has been a catch-22 situation. Chris Haines would be more than happy to see his team pushed to the wall a time or two but with a row of thumpers who just won’t stop pinning people, that hasn’t been the case.
Gburg breezed to a 5-0 mark last Saturday at its annual dual-meet tournament, getting a bit of a nudge by a Warrior Run team that had firepower down low but no answers up top. The Warriors, who can wrap up another YAIAA-2 outright title tonight when they host West York, head to Chambersburg next Wednesday for what should be a nice non-conference match.
Gettysburg was fifth in the District 3 Class 3A power rankings heading into Wednesday, tucked behind Hempfield (8-0), Manheim Township (10-0), Carlisle (13-1) and Dallastown (12-1), and just a step ahead of defending champ Central Dauphin (4-1).
The prospects for local teams in Class 2A are a bit more tenuous. Currently, Biglerville (12-3) is the only squad inside the 12-team cutline. The Canners, who have locked up a share of the YAIAA-3 title, have Littlestown (7-5) on Thursday followed by non-conference clashes against 3A teams East Pennsboro (3-8) and CD East (5-5) left on tap.
Littlestown needs a win on Thursday to not only carve out a piece of the Y-2 title for itself — and Bermudian Springs — but also to make a final push to qualify for the team tournament. The Bolts are 14th, with a match against Fairfield and the Line Mountain Duals remaining on their schedule.
Bermudian, which has made more appearances in the 2A tournament (22) than any other program, is in danger of missing the dance for the second straight year. The Eagles (7-8) are 16th in the power rankings with competitions against Delone Catholic (6-7), defending 2A champ Boiling Springs (8-0) and improved 3A squad York Suburban (7-2) remaining.
Berm, in all likelihood, needs to run the table to have a shot at making the cut.
The team championships get under way on Monday, Jan. 30 with 2A first-round action featuring four matches with the higher-seeded teams hosting. Quarterfinals, semifinals and a round of consolations will be contested on Wednesday, Feb. 2 with the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds serving as hosts.
The championship final, plus consolation semifinals and third-place match take place on Saturday, Feb. 5 at Cumberland Valley. The top three teams will advance to the PIAA Championships.
In Class 3A, where a 16-team field will be in place, action kicks off on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The top 4 seeds will serve as hosts for the first round and quarterfinals. Semifinals and two rounds of consolations will be contested on Thursday, Feb. 3 at Spring Grove, followed by the championship final and third-place match at Cumberland Valley on Feb. 5.
The top four teams will punch tickets to the state championships, which begin with first-round matches on Monday, Feb. 7 before heading to the Giant Center in Hershey Feb. 10-12.
SECTIONAL SHUFFLE: Thankfully, a return to normalcy also applies to the individual postseason which begins with sectional tournaments on Saturday, Feb. 19 at six different sites. In Class 3A Governor Mifflin, Hempfield, Mechanicsburg and South Western will host. There will be 12-man brackets at each site, with the top four finishers at each weight qualifying for the District 3 Championships.
Full wrestlebacks will be used and the top six finishers at each weight earn medals.
It will also be 12-man brackets in 2A, where the top six placers at each weight advance to the district tournament the following weekend.
Locally, 2A teams Bermudian Springs, Biglerville, Delone Catholic, Fairfield and Littlestown will be at Susquenita while Gettysburg and New Oxford are in action at South Western.
DISTRICT DANCE: Spring Grove, as good a host school as one could ask for, has the 3A district championships on Friday, Feb. 25 and Saturday, Feb. 26. Central Dauphin East, which got a tip of the cap for the work it did in a most unusual postseason a year ago, hosts the D3 2A tourney which is a one-day event taking place on Saturday, Feb. 26.
RETURN TO REGIONALS: While the 3A crew sees districts at its last stop prior to the big show in Hershey, the best of the 2A bunch will again head to Freedom High School in Bethlehem on Friday, March 4 and Saturday, March 5 for the Southeast Regional. The cream of the crop from Freedom will then head to the state championships at the Giant Center on March 10-12.
THE HUNT FOR 100: A pair of Times Area wrestlers are closing in on a career milestone with 100 victories on the radar. Bermudian Springs senior Brennan Schisler, who is 16-8 this season, stands at 92-35 entering Thursday’s match against Delone Catholic. Gettysburg senior Jacob Cherry, who is 23-3 on the campaign, carries an 88-37 career record with him into tonight’s home tilt against West York.
