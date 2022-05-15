Brent Marks scored the 2022 World of Outlaws Morgan Cup for sprint cars at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday night, getting the win worth $17,500 in an event that seemed destined to belong to Jacob Allen.
Allen started on the pole of the 30-lap Morgan Cup, an event named for late track owner Morgan Hughes. The Hanover native had his No. 1A purring around the speedway, performing flawlessly on all lanes of the oval, in and out of traffic.
However, on a restart with two laps to go, Allen’s mount began sputtering when the green replaced the yellow, allowing fourth starter Marks to motor by for the late-race upset.
Allen caught the rear of the field on lap eight of the main event and began putting cars a lap down. He narrowly avoided disaster seconds later when he somehow managed to get by a spinning Kyle Moody in the third turn.
The Moody mishap slowed the breakneck pace the cars were setting and cleared the track for leader Allen.
Only one more lap was recorded before another yellow flag appeared, this time for a spun Lance Dewease who would rejoin the field but later pull pitside.
The restart saw Brock Zearfoss get out of shape on the frontchute, again forcing a yellow flag.
Sheldon Haudenschild lined up second for the new green with Marks in third and Allen jetted away when action resumed, pulling out to a 1.1 second lead in just one circuit.
Allen again entered the back of the field on lap 18 and worked his way through the field perfectly, choosing his lanes at will while beginning to feel pressure from Haudenschild and Marks.
The front three cars bunched up briefly with eight laps to go as they struggled to put TJ Stutts a lap down and it was during that time when Marks used Stutts as a pick to blast to Haudenschild’s inside on the backstretch and steal second spot.
Once free of Stutts, Allen again built up a 1.2 second advantage over Marks and was within sight of the white flag when Matt Campbell’s slowing racer brought out a yellow flag, forcing a green-white-checker run to the finish.
And that’s when disaster struck the pacesetter as on the restart his mount stumbled and sputtered as he brought the field back to the stripe.
Allen tried to recover and slide himself to keep Marks at bay but the move failed and Marks catapulted by on the backstretch with a lap and a half to go as Allen soon pulled pitside.
The victory was the 14th of Marks’ career at Williams Grove Speedway and his second of the season after taking a win over the All Stars in late April.
The Myerstown driver also scored over the World of Outlaws in Texas earlier this season.
His win in the Morgan Cup means that the Cup trophy itself will again find its way back home to the offices of Williams Grove Speedway after spending the last two years at World of Outlaws headquarters.
Marks cashed in on a $500 bonus for beating the outlaws drivers as a member of the Pennsylvania Posse as posted by event sponsor H & N Landscaping of Mechanicsburg.
With Allen sputtering backward, Carson Macedo drove by Haudenschild in the final laps to get second. However the Californian came up light at the scales in post-race inspection, relegating him to the final position in the rundown.
Mark’s margin of victory was 1.517 seconds.
Haudenschild inherited second while Rico Abreu was third. Donny Schatz and Logan Schuchart completed the top five finishers. Sixth through 10th went to David Gravel, Brad Sweet, Spencer Bayston, James McFadden and Gio Sclezi.
Heats went to Allen, Haudenschild, Abreu and Schatz with Allen winning the dash and McFadden taking the B Main.
WILLIAMS GROVE SPEEDWAY
World of Outlaws Morgan Cup
410 Sprint Cars
Saturday
Feature: (30 laps): 1. Brent Marks, 2. Sheldon Haudenschild, 3. Rico Abreu, 4. Donny Schatz, 5. Logan Schuchart, 6. David Gravel, 7. Brad Sweet, 8. Spencer Bayston, 9. James McFadden, 10. Gio Scelzi, 11. Danny Dietrich, 12. Devon Borden, 13. Dylan Cisney, 14. Brock Zearfoss, 15. Justin Whittall, 16. Jacob Allen, 17. TJ Stutts, 18. Anthony Macri, 19. Matt Cambpell, 20. Dylan Norris, 21. Lucas Wolfe, 22. Lance Dewease, 23. Kyle Moody, 24. Ryan Smith, 25. Sam Hafertepe Jr., 26. Carson Macedo
DNQ: Bill Rose, Troy Fraker, Riley Emig, Kraig Kinser, Brent Shearer, Steve Buckwalter, Austin Bishop, Jeff Halligan, Robbie Kendall, Chase Dietz, Tim Shaffer, Aaron Bollinger, Kasey Kahne, Noah Gass, Freddie Rahmer
