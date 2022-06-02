Fans of the Pennsylvania Game News and wildlife art lost a creative mind and hand last week with the passing of Bob Sopchick, 70, of York.
Many knew Bob from his illustrated columns in Game News and words in his columns “Penn’s Wood Sketchbook,” “Penn’s Woods Passages,” and most recently, “The Woodlander.”
His redesigned, more than 20-year-old Game Commission logo stills stands for the agency. The highlight of his career may very well be his compilation book, “Penn’s Woods Passages,” published by the Game Commission in 2020.
I interviewed Bob in his York studio a generation ago and his body of work was extensive then.
The first sentence of this column back then went just so. “In a state that enjoys a glut of talented, young wildlife artists, one dares to use his distinctive style to paint only subjects he knows, refusing to paint ‘fashionable’ subjects to make a sale, and is even proud to call himself a hunter.”
I was an admirer of wildlife art at the time and still am. Bob’s style and prolific nature will stand the test of time
“If the stuff is good and meaningful people are going to respond to it,” he said. “It sells itself. I don’t like tricks, I don’t use any gimmicks in my paintings. I’m painting Pennsylvania and that’s it.”
It’s fitting perhaps that on June 26, the reception and celebration of his life will be held at the Ned Smith Center for Nature and Art.
HARDSHELL NUMBERS
TO BE CRABBY ABOUT
Chesapeake Bay blue crabs aren’t exactly on Pennsylvania’s list of game species, but we sure do love them on the dinner menu.
Sadly, the latest survey estimates total crab abundance to be 227 million. That may seem like a lot, but it’s the lowest in the 33-year history of Virginia Marine Resources Commission and Maryland Department of Natural Resources surveys.
The adult female and male population both decreased, with males also at record lows and the number of juvenile crabs continuing a troubling three-year below average trend in recruitment.
The effects of climate change, invasive blue catfish, and pollution on Bay grasses, key to blue crab survival and reproduction, could turn out to be key culprits as to why there may be fewer crabs on future dinner tables.
PREY TELL AT AUDUBON
From “feathered missiles” to “wolves of the sky,” the subject of birds of prey will take flight at the June 20 meeting of the South Mountain Audubon.
Miller Wildlife will make the presentation with live animals. “These mighty hunters, also known as raptors, are specialized to catch their own meals–but the way each species does it is unique! During our Birds of Prey program, we will take you under our wing and teach you about the distinct characteristics of a variety of raptors,” the program says.
A brief business meeting at 7:30 p.m. will follow a 30-minute social time at the Adams County Agricultural Resource Center, 670 Old Harrisburg Road in Gettysburg.
The meeting is free and open to the public.
BULLET POINTS
• June is National Rivers Month. Let’s get on it!
• Has trouble been bruin in your neighborhood this spring? It seems there have been very few reports of black bears in Adams County lately. If you have a photo this year of a black bear on your property, consider emailing it and some details, for inclusion in a future column.
• The 2022-23 Pennsylvania hunting licenses go on sale Monday, June 13, at various vendor locations across the state, including the Game Commission’s region offices and headquarters, and online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
• The hummingbird feeder is up and filled. Not active just yet. If you get a good, recent photo of a hummingbird at your feeder, consider emailing it to me for inclusion here in the coming weeks.
TWEET OF THE WEEK
“The way you speak to yourself matters the most.” – Tim Brown
Send your wild thoughts and photos to bjsmall@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.