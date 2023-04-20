Derby Day is coming!
The Adams County Trout Unlimited’s 18th Annual Trout Fishing Derby casts off on Saturday, May 13, at the Latimore Valley Fairgrounds.
There is no entry fee for anglers 15 and under, they can keep their catch, and prizes and lunch will be provided.
Anglers should bring their own gear and it is bait fishing only.
Fish will be stocked at 7:30 a.m., with fishing from 8 to 11 a.m.
The Fairgrounds is off Latimore Valley Road, a couple of miles north of York Springs.
Trout will be provided by the Yellow Breeches Anglers & Conservation Association.
The 26TH Annual Shoshonean Kid Fish Rodeo is set for May 20 for all kids 12 and under, at the Shoshonean Rod and Gun Club.
Registration starts at 7 a.m., with angling from 8 a.m. to noon.
The club is at 120 Gablers Road, Aspers.
Kids eat free and there will be prizes for the biggest fish, and free T-shirts.
GAME SETS SEASONS,
DOE LICENSE
ALLOTMENTS
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners has approved the antlerless deer license allocations and 2023-24 seasons.
There will be no substantive changes to white-tailed deer or wild turkey seasons, although the 2024 youth and regular spring turkey seasons will open five days later than in 2023 due to normal calendar fluctuation and the wild turkey management plan guideline of opening the regular season the Saturday closest to May 1.
The seasons and bag limits adopted by the board would continue with a Saturday opener to the firearms deer season. The commission says data shows the move to a Saturday opener was followed by increased license sales by hunters ages 18 to 34 and female hunters. The board also approved a measure that makes all mentored hunters, including mentored adults, eligible to participate in the October special firearms season for antlerless deer and bears.
About 1,095,000 antlerless deer licenses will be allocated statewide for 2023-24, which is up from the 948,000 licenses allocated for 2022-23.
About 9,000 more antlerless deer licenses (total 40,000) will be allocated to Wildlife Management Unit 5A, which includes Adams County, over that of last season.
Antlerless licenses for 2023-24 go on sale alongside general licenses at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 26.
All elk licenses will be awarded by lottery, and hunters must apply separately for all seasons they wish to be eligible to hunt. Each application costs $11.97, meaning a hunter can enter all three drawings for $35.91. Individuals can be drawn for a maximum of one elk license per license year.
The deadline to apply is July 16.
Here is a sampling of the final 2023-24 hunting seasons and bag limits.
SPRING GOBBLER (Bearded bird only): May 4-31, 2024. Daily limit 1, season limit 2. (Second spring gobbler may be only taken by persons who possess a valid special wild turkey license.) From May 4-18, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until noon; from May 20-31, legal hunting hours are one-half hour before sunrise until one-half hour after sunset.
BLACK BEAR, ARCHERY (WMUs 1A, 1B, 2A, 2C, 2D, 2E, 2F, 2G, 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4A, 4B, 4C, 4D, 4E and 5A): Oct. 14-Nov. 4. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR, MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 14-21. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (Statewide): Nov. 18, Sunday Nov. 19 and Nov. 20-21. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
BLACK BEAR (WMUs 3A, 3B, 3C, 3D, 4C, 4E and 5A): Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 2. Only 1 bear may be taken during the license year.
ELK, ARCHERY: Sept. 16-30. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK (Antlered or Antlerless): Oct. 30-Nov. 4. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
ELK, LATE: Dec. 30-Jan. 6, 2024. Only one elk may be taken during the license year.
DEER, ARCHERY (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Sept. 30-Nov. 11, Sunday Nov. 12, Nov. 13-17 and Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year. One antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERLESS MUZZLELOADER (Statewide): Oct. 14-21. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, REGULAR FIREARMS (Antlered and Antlerless) Statewide: Nov. 25, Sunday Nov. 26 and Nov. 27-Dec. 9. One antlered deer per hunting license year. An antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
DEER, ANTLERED OR ANTLERLESS FLINTLOCK (Statewide): Dec. 26-Jan. 15, 2024. One antlered deer per hunting license year, or one antlerless deer and an additional antlerless deer with each required antlerless license.
No hunting on Sundays with the exceptions of Nov. 12, Nov. 19 and Nov. 26.
No open season on other wild birds or mammals.
Waterfowl and Migratory Game Bird seasons to be established in accordance with federal regulations at a later date.
